Coronavirus crisis spoils UAE food and beverage sector’s outlook

As much as 50 percent of Dubai’s 11,000 firms registered as food and beverage outlets are unlikely to remain in business, an industry observer said. (AFP)
DUBAI: With residents’ appetite for eating out in the UAE greatly affected by lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are keeping their windows shuttered – some even permanently – with cashflow to keep them in operation running low.

As much as 50 percent of Dubai’s 11,000 firms registered as food and beverage outlets are unlikely to remain in business during the short term, daily Gulf News reported, while those who have reopened have to deal with strict limitations on seating customers, and barely enough to make rings till and cover overhead costs.

“It’s a situation where for many if they try to open, it would mean more cash bleeding and which they will never recover,” the daily quoted an industry source. “Only government-owned locations have been given rent deferrals or rent-free for up to three months. But the vast majority of landlords have not offered any such break. It will accelerate the destruction of the F&B industry.”

“Rent levels are the single biggest destroyer of F&B prospects now,” said Shanavas Mohammed, Managing Partner at Golden Fork Group. “The way we see it, 60 per cent of restaurants may not able to reopen due to rental issues, where landlords have not offered any rental waivers.

“And the cash the restaurateur was holding would have been spent to sustain staff salaries for three months. Plus, telecom operators have disconnected internet and landline numbers at many outlets. Many restaurants are struggling to buy foodstuff to restart their business – the saddest part of all this is suppliers are only delivering on upfront payment.

“They have stopped all credit facilities for restaurants.”

Japan eyes another stimulus package as coronavirus pandemic crushes economy

Updated 08 May 2020
Reuters

Japan eyes another stimulus package as coronavirus pandemic crushes economy

  • Japan compiled a record $1.1 trillion economic stimulus package in April
  • Japanese economy likely shrank for a second straight quarter in the first three months of this year, poll shows
Updated 08 May 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan will look into additional steps to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, its economy minister said on Friday, signaling that more stimulus measures could be forthcoming as the country sinks into deep recession.
Japan compiled a record $1.1 trillion economic stimulus package in April that focused on cash payouts to households and loans to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
Ruling coalition lawmakers are ramping up calls for more assistance, as the government’s decision on Monday to extend a state of emergency through May heightens the chance of more bankruptcies and job losses.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the government will look into ways to offer rent relief for businesses and help university students who lost part-time jobs pay tuition.
“We’re moving quickly to scrutinize what further steps are necessary, in consultation with the prime minister and close coordination with the ruling coalition,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will present a proposal to Abe including a plan for the government to cover two-thirds of the rent for small businesses hit by the pandemic for up to six months, the Nikkei newspaper said.
The sticking point will be on how to pay for the plan. Some lawmakers are demanding the government compile a second supplementary budget, following one that was put together to partly fund the $1.1 trillion package.
Finance Minister Taro Aso, however, said any additional spending should first be covered by $14 billion worth of reserves set aside under the first supplementary budget.
“We don’t know yet how big any new spending package would be,” Aso told a briefing on Friday. “We’re not at a stage to say when and how much” the government will need to spend, he added.
The economy likely shrank for a second straight quarter in the first three months of this year, a Reuters poll showed, meeting the technical definition of a recession as the pandemic crushed consumption and business activity.
Gross domestic product data on May 18 is likely to show the world’s third-largest economy contracted an annualized 4.6 percent in January-March, the poll of 14 analysts showed on Friday. Many believe the slump will be even deeper in the current quarter.
Japan has reported over 16,000 coronavirus cases and 603 deaths.

