French Muslims divided over call for mosques to reopen for Eid Al-Fitr

A man passes by the entrance to the Al-Ghazali theology institute of the Grand Mosque of Paris. (AFP
Updated 6 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

  • Imam of The Paris Mosque Chamseddin Hafiz asked the authorities on May 5 to grant permission for mosques to open for the religious holiday, which is expected to fall on May 24
  • President of the French Council of the Muslim Faith Mohamed Moussaoui said lockdown must be ended and mosques reopened in a way that guarantees health and security of Muslims
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: Opinions among Muslims in France are divided about whether or not mosques should reopen in time for Eid Al-Fitr.

The imam of The Paris Mosque, Chamseddin Hafiz, a French citizen of Algerian descent, asked the authorities on May 5 to grant permission for mosques to open for the religious holiday, which is expected to fall on May 24.

His request came after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the Senate that the government is willing to consider reopening churches and synagogues on May 29 for the Christian feast of the Pentecost and the Jewish Shavuot, if the situation does not deteriorate after France begins to ease the national lockdown on May 11.

Hafiz vowed to use all legal means to defend the interests of French Muslims. Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is just as important as the Christian or Jewish holidays, he said. If a decision is made to reopen churches and mosques, it would be a double standard amounting to discrimination if Muslims are prevented from celebrating their religious holiday, he added.

Mohamed Moussaoui, a French citizen of Moroccan descent and president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith, does not agree with Hafiz’s comments. He said the lockdown must be ended and mosques reopened in a way that guarantees the health and security of Muslims. He also pointed out that they were informed before Ramadan began that mosques would not reopen in time for Eid.

“We are talking as if the crisis is behind us but it is not,” said Moussaoui. “All scientists are saying that a second wave of the pandemic might occur, with a possible increase in the number of infected persons and new admissions to intensive care. If that were indeed to happen, it would be unreasonable to permit large gatherings.

“Eid Al-Fitr means gatherings of very large numbers; there might be as many as 2 million people who would want to go to mosques. For me, the most essential question to ask is whether on May 23 we will be able to tell the faithful who want to go to mosques that they are safe and that they should not worry.

“The imam of The Paris Mosque took a stand based on what is happening with other religious groups but this is not an argument for me. The highest priority is the issue of health.”

Philippe on Thursday confirmed that France will begin to ease the lockdown on Monday, almost two months after it began, and provided details of the plan for a “progressive” exit. He said it will be a gradual process in an attempt to avoid a second wave of infections. The plan will also vary in different parts of the country, he said, as the risks remain higher in some areas. He urged the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions to continue to remain at home, although they will not be obliged to do so.

Depending on the risks, areas have been classified as red zones (where the threat is higher) or green zones. Primary schools and most businesses — but not cafes or restaurants — in both zones will be allowed to reopen from May 11. In green zones, secondary schools, cafes and restaurants might be allowed reopen in early June, if the infection rate remains low.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said hotels, bars, parks and public gardens will remain closed for now, and that the possibility of reopening places of worship will be discussed at the end of May. He added said people will only be allowed to travel up to 100 km from home. Anyone wishing to go further for business or personal reasons will need to obtain official permission.

Topics: France Muslims Mosques Coronavirus

London mosques broadcast adhan publicly for Ramadan during coronavirus lockdown

Updated 28 min 7 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

London mosques broadcast adhan publicly for Ramadan during coronavirus lockdown

  • The initiative aims to keep Muslims spiritually connected to their places of worship during the coronavirus lockdown
  • Although WFCOM has received a few Islamophobic comments, feedback from Muslims and non-Muslims has been overwhelmingly positive, the council said
Updated 28 min 7 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: Mosques in the east London borough of Waltham Forest have started broadcasting the adhan (call to prayer) publicly during Ramadan to help Muslims stay connected to their places of worship during the coronavirus lockdown. 
Waltham Forest Council gave mosques in the borough permission to broadcast the adhan from their roofs or minarets during Ramadan at sunset every day and on Friday afternoons at around 1 p.m., when the Friday prayer would usually take place. 
The first adhan to be broadcast publicly in the borough took place at sunset on Monday, and was followed by a one-line message in Arabic encouraging Muslims to “pray in your homes.”
The initiative, which nine mosques have participated in so far, aims to keep Muslims spiritually connected to their places of worship at a time when they are unable to attend them due to restrictions that aim to curb the spread of coronavirus in the UK. 
Observing Ramadan during the pandemic is proving challenging for Muslims not only in the UK but across the world as they stay at home during the holy month, when they would usually take part in communal Taraweeh prayers, have iftar at their local mosque and generally frequent it more. 
The initiative has been organized by the Waltham Forest Council of Mosques (WFCOM), which says it represents more than 70,000 Muslims.
Said Looch, the secretary of WFCOM, said the organization was inspired by Al-Manaar Mosque in west London broadcasting the adhan publicly at sunset during Ramadan, after it received permission to do so on a trial basis from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. 
“After seeing Al-Manaar Mosque broadcast the adhan publicly at the beginning of Ramadan, we approached Waltham Forest Council and asked them whether we could broadcast the adhan in public,” he told Arab News. 
“We explained that Muslims felt disconnected from mosques as we’re not able to attend them during the coronavirus lockdown. During Ramadan, we usually go to the mosque more than other times of the year because we have iftar and pray Taraweeh there. We felt that this would be a good way of giving the Muslim community a spiritual boost and remind them to pray in their homes,” he said. “Waltham Forest Council accepted our proposal and gave us the go ahead.”
Looch said WFCOM drafted a letter that was sent to residents in the community, especially those near the mosques, explaining the initiative and the reasons behind it. The letter included an invitation to leave feedback on WFCOM’s website.  
“We invited people to give us their feedback on our website, and although we did receive a few Islamophobic comments, we received hundreds of positive messages from Muslims and non-Muslims. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Looch said.
WFCOM said in a statement that “due care will be taken not to cause nuisance to the neighbourhood,” and that the adhan will take less than five minutes.
Looch said: “There are a few mosques in Waltham Forest that won’t be able to broadcast the adhan publicly because they’re in the heart of a residential area.”
The East London Mosque & London Muslim Centre in the district of Whitechapel was the first in the UK to broadcast the adhan publicly when it opened in 1985. It can be heard in public from the mosque for any prayers that fall between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. all year round.

Topics: Ramadan 2020 Coronavirus UK Adhan Mosques

