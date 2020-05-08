Trump plays down unprecedented new US unemployment as ‘no surprise’

You are here

US President Donald Trump downplayed unprecedented American job losses, saying they were not a surprise. (AP)
  • ‘It’s fully expected, there’s no surprise. Somebody said, ‘oh look at this’’
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed unprecedented US job losses, saying they were not a surprise.
“It’s fully expected, there’s no surprise. Somebody said, ‘oh look at this,’” he said on Fox News minutes after the Labor Department published the figures.
“I’ll bring it back,” he said.
An unprecedented collapse in April driven by the coronavirus fallout sent the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent, well beyond the peak hit in late 2009 during the global financial crisis. The jobless rate in March was 4.4 percent.

Topics: economy Employment US Donald Trump

Coronavirus crisis spoils UAE food and beverage sector’s outlook

Updated 08 May 2020
Arab News

Coronavirus crisis spoils UAE food and beverage sector’s outlook

  • Coronavirus lockdown dimmed prospects for food and beverage outlets
Updated 08 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: With residents’ appetite for eating out in the UAE greatly affected by lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are keeping their windows shuttered – some even permanently – with cashflow to keep them in operation running low.

As much as 50 percent of Dubai’s 11,000 firms registered as food and beverage outlets are unlikely to remain in business during the short term, daily Gulf News reported, while those who have reopened have to deal with strict limitations on seating customers, and barely enough to make rings till and cover overhead costs.

“It’s a situation where for many if they try to open, it would mean more cash bleeding and which they will never recover,” the daily quoted an industry source. “Only government-owned locations have been given rent deferrals or rent-free for up to three months. But the vast majority of landlords have not offered any such break. It will accelerate the destruction of the F&B industry.”

“Rent levels are the single biggest destroyer of F&B prospects now,” said Shanavas Mohammed, Managing Partner at Golden Fork Group. “The way we see it, 60 per cent of restaurants may not able to reopen due to rental issues, where landlords have not offered any rental waivers.

“And the cash the restaurateur was holding would have been spent to sustain staff salaries for three months. Plus, telecom operators have disconnected internet and landline numbers at many outlets. Many restaurants are struggling to buy foodstuff to restart their business – the saddest part of all this is suppliers are only delivering on upfront payment.

“They have stopped all credit facilities for restaurants.”

Topics: UAE

