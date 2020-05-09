Prominent Beirut university hit by coronavirus cash crisis

You are here

The American University of Beirut is currently in the midst of the worst crisis it has faced in its long history. (Shutterstock)
  • AUB cuts staff amid perfect storm of Lebanese currency crash, COVID-19 pandemic and unpaid government debts
BEIRUT: One of the Arab world’s oldest universities faces its worst crisis since its foundation, with huge losses, staff cuts and an uphill battle to stay afloat as Lebanon’s economic meltdown and the coronavirus pandemic hit revenues.

The American University of Beirut (AUB) has graduated leading figures in medicine, law, science and art as well as political leaders and scholars over the decades.

It has weathered many crises, including Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, when a number of staff, including two presidents, were killed or abducted, and a bomb destroyed one of its main halls.

But Lebanon’s problems now may be the biggest threat yet to the institution founded in 1866 by Protestant missionaries. It ranks among the world’s top 200 universities and its collapse would deprive future generations in Lebanon and the wider region of internationally recognized higher education.

“This is one of the biggest challenges in AUB’s history. The country is crashing catastrophically,” AUB President Fadlo Khuri told Reuters in an interview.

With inflation, unemployment and poverty high, many families have little means to cover food and rent, let alone tens of thousands of dollars in tuition fees.

The heavily indebted state, which defaulted on its foreign currency debt in March, owes AUB’s medical center — which attracts patients from across the Middle East and Central Asia — more than $150 million in arrears.

Government officials have ruled out a haircut on the bank deposits of non-profit universities such as AUB, but Khuri still fears his institution may take a hit if a state rescue plan puts part of the burden on large depositors and includes colleges.

Along with other universities, his school has lobbied the state and, he said, received assurances from the president and finance minister that any such measures would not impact them.

But he remains worried, with plans for plugging vast holes in the national finances not yet finalized. “We have all this money they (the state) still owe us for the hospital so it’s very hard to rely on well-intentioned people who may or may not have the ability (to deliver),” he said. Government officials could not be reached for comment. 

The university and hospital expect real losses of $30 million this year after bleeding revenues. For 2020-2021 alone, it projects a 60 percent revenue reduction from this year, down to $249 million.

The stark revenue forecasts rely on an “optimistic assumption” that the Lebanese pound will stabilize at 3,000 to the dollar, but Khuri has said they do not take into account a possible haircut imposed on AUB’s bank deposits in Lebanon.

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni has said there will be a shift to a flexible exchange rate in the “coming period.”

Khuri said AUB would have to set its own rate in the meantime, taking into account people who say they can pay in dollars to help cushion the impact of the pound’s collapse on poorer students.

AUB has already lost donations and scholarships it was expecting before the pandemic. On top of benefit and wage cuts, it is studying options such as closing whole departments and halting spending.

In an email to students and families, Khuri promised to work to protect their livelihoods and to raise money via an emergency fund.

“But there is no question that sacrifices must and will take place at every level,” Khuri wrote. “We must fundamentally change in order to survive ... Saving AUB must be our only priority. And save it we will.” 

JEDDAH: Turkey has banned three major international banks — BNP Paribas, Citibank and UBS — from performing foreign exchange transactions with Turkish Lira.

The country’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) cited the banks’ failure to meet their Turkish lira liabilities in time as the reason for its decision on Thursday. How long the ban will remain in force is unclear.

Ironically, Berat Albayrak, Turkey’s finance minister — and son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — met with international investors at a video conference organized by Citigroup and Societe Generale the day before the surprise ban on the bank. 

During the closed-door online meeting, Albayrak attempted to convince international investors that Turkey’s reserves are sufficient and said the country has been holding swap line talks with its G20 peers.

However, the ban on the three banks is unlikely to encourage international investors, and has been seen as an attempt to curb the freefall of the Turkish lira against the dollar.

“This ban on three foreign banks is an act of desperation and most likely a counterproductive move. The same is true for the narrative that the Turkish lira is depreciating because of ‘foreign manipulators,’” Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, told Arab News.

On Wednesday, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency claimed certain unnamed London-based financial institutions had taken “manipulative positions” against the Turkish lira and could face legal action.

According to Piccoli, the ban signals that the Turkish Central Bank has run out of tools to defend the Turkish lira. “It is not an efficient way to shore up the currency in the short term,” he warned.

 

 

 

