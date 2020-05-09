You are here

  • Home
  • Argentina debt deadlock remains as president signals talks go on

Argentina debt deadlock remains as president signals talks go on

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez looks on during the session of the 138th legislative term at the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 1, 2020. (File/Reuters/Agustin Marcarian)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6cjs

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Argentina debt deadlock remains as president signals talks go on

  • The Argentinian president said talks with bondholders to restructure $65 billion of the country’s foreign debt would continue with the two sides still deadlocked over what the final offer should look like
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said on Saturday that talks with bondholders to restructure $65 billion of the country’s foreign debt would continue with the two sides still deadlocked over what the final offer should look like.
Fernandez, a center-left Peronist, tweeted that he and economy minister Martin Guzman continued to “dialogue in good faith” with creditors with the aim of reaching a sustainable agreement after a deadline to do so expired on Friday.
“The possibility of extending the offer continues until Monday, May 11,” he wrote. “When this term expires we will define the steps to follow. As always, our goal is to make commitments that we can meet.”

Topics: Argentina Alberto Fernandez

Related

Business & Economy
IMF’s Georgieva welcomes Argentina’s commitment to keep working on debt issue
World
Former Bolivian leader Morales moves to Argentina

Oil and investment asset price declines will affect Kuwaiti solvency: Emir

Updated 09 May 2020
Reuters

Oil and investment asset price declines will affect Kuwaiti solvency: Emir

  • Kuwait is facing the big and unprecedented challenge of shielding our economy from the external shocks caused by this virus, the Emir said
Updated 09 May 2020
Reuters

KUWAIT: The decline in oil prices and the value of investment assets since the start of the coronavirus outbreak will have an adverse impact on the “financial solvency” of the state, Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said on Saturday.
“Kuwait is facing the big and unprecedented challenge of shielding our economy from the external shocks caused by this virus, specifically the decline in oil prices and the value of investments and assets, which will have a negative impact on the financial solvency of the state,” the Emir was cited by the state news agency KUNA as saying.
It wasn’t clear if the comment meant that Kuwait could delay the payment of government dues, or whether it was a general statement about the deterioration of the state’s finance as a result of the economic impact of the health crisis.
Moody’s Investors Service has hinted it might downgrade Kuwait's long-term issuer rating.

Topics: Kuwait Coronavirus COVID-19 Oil

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait imposes 20-day ‘total curfew’ from May 10 to curb coronavirus
Lifestyle
Kuwaiti and GCC artists create online gallery to promote solidarity during COVID-19

Latest updates

Argentina debt deadlock remains as president signals talks go on
Syria reduces fuel subsidies as economic crisis deepens
How to avoid the problem of bloating during Ramadan
‘The simplest things opened my eyes to Islam’: Writer shares experience of being Spanish Muslim woman
HRW: Iran imprisons protesters over Ukraine airplane disaster

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.