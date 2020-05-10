You are here

Iran ready to swap prisoners with US without preconditions

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on May 6, 2020, shows President Hassan Rouhani during a cabinet session in the capital Tehran. (AFP)
Reuters

Iran ready to swap prisoners with US without preconditions

  • The United States is set to deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, who was acquitted of stealing trade secrets
  • Tehran and Washington have grown more hostile toward each other since 2018 when President Donald Trump exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by Khabaronline news website on Sunday, adding that Washington has yet to respond to Iran’s call on a prisoner swap.
“We are ready to exchange Iranian and American prisoners and we are prepared to discuss this issue but Americans have not responded yet,” Rabiei said, according to Khabaronline.
“We are worried about the safety and health of Iranians in jail ... We hold America responsible for Iranians’ safety amid the new coronavirus outbreak,” Khabaronline quoted Rabiei as saying. In a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes, the United States and Iran swapped prisoners in 2019 — American graduate student Xiyue Wang, detained for three years on spying charges, and imprisoned Iranian stem-cell researcher Massoud Soleimani, accused of sanction violations.
Tehran and Washington have grown more hostile toward each other since 2018 when President Donald Trump exited Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran that has crippled its economy.
“There is no need for a third country to mediate between Iran and America for the prisoner exchange,” Rabiei said, according to Khabaronline.
Three Iranian officials told Reuters last week that a prisoner swap between the two countries is in the works. Michael White, a US navy veteran who has been detained in Iran since 2018, is a likely candidate to be swapped. He was released from prison in mid-March on medical furlough but remains in Iran.
The United States is set to deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, who was acquitted of stealing trade secrets, once he receives medical clearance to leave, US and Iranian officials said on Tuesday.

Erdogan aide faces new accusations over judicial interference

People hold placards reading ‘Shame to thieves with boxes’ during a demonstration in Istanbul against corruption and the Government. (AFP/File)
Updated 10 May 2020
Arab News

Erdogan aide faces new accusations over judicial interference

  • Burhan Kuzu is accused of using influence on behalf of drug lord Zindashti
Updated 10 May 2020
Arab News

ISTANBUL: A senior adviser to the Turkish president has again been accused of judicial interference.

Burhan Kuzu is a founding member of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), and a leading member of the board that advises President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on legal matters.
Orhan Ungan, who was imprisoned after the daughter of an Iranian drug lord and her driver were killed, said that Kuzu tried to keep him behind bars.  
His accusation follows the indictment of the presidential aide on charges of judicial interference in an attempt to secure the release of the Iranian drug lord, Naji Sharifi Zindashti, from custody. Zindashti and Ungan are rivals.
Kuzu is accused of trying to use undue influence on behalf of Zindashti, who was convicted in 2007 of possessing 75kg of heroin. Zindashti was released in August 2010, but detained again in April 2018 on suspicion of murder, instigating murder and membership of an outlawed organization.  
He is said to have called prosecutors and judges and told them that Zindashti’s release would be beneficial for Turkish-Iranian relations, and he was freed six months later. The prosecutor’s office opposed his release and issued an arrest warrant, but Zindashti had fled.
Kuzu initially denied ever meeting the Iranian, but was forced to admit that he had after the publication of a photograph of him with Zindashti in a restaurant. He said the Iranian had presented himself as a businessman seeking Turkish citizenship.
Ozgur Ozel, an outspoken parliamentarian from the main opposition CHP, has long criticized Kuzu for interfering in the judicial process while holding key government positions.
“How does such a person have a seat in the legal issues board?” Ozel said in a parliamentary speech earlier this year. “Journalists are behind bars, but he is there. He was caught red-handed in the Zindashti case.”
Prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for Kuzu.

The new investigation is a sign of deteriorating relations between Iran and Turkey. The relations have also soured over their disagreements regarding Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, where they support opposing camps. Tehran is against the presence of Turkish soldiers in Syria and wants to keep President Bashar Assad in office.

The new investigation is a sign of deteriorating relations between Iran and Turkey.
The killing of Iranian dissident Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, who was shot dead in the middle of a busy street in Istanbul last November, was harshly criticized by the US, who claimed that the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security was directly involved in the assassination.  
Vardanjani, who was a former defense official in Iran before fleeing to Turkey, was leading a campaign to “root out the corrupt mafia commanders” with his term.
 Turkey’s relations with Iran have also soured over their disagreements regarding Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, where they support opposing camps.  
Tehran is against the presence of Turkish soldiers in Syria and wants to keep President Bashar Assad in office. Turkey, on the other hand, supports the rebels and conducts military offensives in the region to support its regional claims.

