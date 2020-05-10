UK wants to ‘slowly and cautiously’ ease lockdown to restart economy: minister

You are here

People walk and cycle along Broadway Market in London on May 9, 2020 amid an earlier government plea for residents to stay at home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • It has been nearly seven weeks since Boris Johnson asked Britons to stay at home
LONDON: The British government wants to slowly and cautiously restart the economy, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Sunday ahead of a televised address from the prime minister to set out plans to begin easing the coronavirus lockdown measures.
It has been nearly seven weeks since Boris Johnson asked Britons to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the virus, all but shutting down the economy.
“The message ... of staying at home now does need to be updated, we need to have a broader message because we want to slowly and cautiously restart the economy and the country,” Jenrick told Sky News.
Jenrick said the easing of the lockdown would be conditional on keeping the spread of the virus under control, and if the rate of infection begins to increase in some areas, more stringent measures could be re-introduced.

Dubai carrier Emirates airline reports rise in annual profit

Reuters

  • Emirates made $287.5 million in the 12 months to March 31
  • Emirates blames the drop in revenue on runway works at Dubai International airport last year
DUBAI: Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, reported a 21 percent rise in full-year profit on Sunday, but warned the outbreak of the new coronavirus hit its performance in the fourth quarter of the financial year.
The Dubai state carrier made $287.5 million in the 12 months to March 31, compared to $237.3 million a year earlier.
Revenue contracted 6.1 percent to $25 billion as the number of passengers carried fell 4.2 percent to 56.2 million.
Emirates blamed the drop in revenue on runway works at Dubai International airport last year, forcing the airline to reduce capacity for 45 days, and the coronavirus pandemic which has crushed travel demand.
The airline suspended regular, scheduled passenger flights in late March, though it has since operated some services for foreigners leaving the United Arab Emirates, while cargo flights continue to operate.
Emirates sister airport services company dnata saw profit drop by 57 percent to $168.4 million, which the company attributed to increased investment in its catering and airport services divisions and weak demand for the travel business.
Dnata’s profit would have been 72 percent lower had it not been for a one-time divestment, and the unit has started a review of its travel business which booked a $35.9 million impairment.
Profit at Emirates Group, which counts Emirates airline and dnata among its assets, fell 28 percent to $463 million. Revenue was down 4.8 percent to $23.3 billion.

