Saudi Embassy in Australia distributes iftar food baskets

CANBERRA: The Embassy of Saudi Arabia has distributed food baskets to fasting people and those affected by COVID-19 preventive measures in Australia during the holy month of Ramadan.
The embassy launched the initiative in cooperation with Islamic centers, putting in place the directives of King Salman to implement an iftar program supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
Saudi Ambassador to Australia Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem said that the embassy delivered the baskets to the homes of the neediest families, the elderly and those with additional needs, while taking all precautionary measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 6,250 cartons of dates to displaced and needy families in the Yemeni governorates of Marib and Lahij, benefiting 6,250 people. This comes within the framework of a project to distribute 3,000 tons of dates in Yemen.
The center also continued, for the 16th consecutive day, to distribute Ramadan food baskets in Punjab, Pakistan, in cooperation with authorities of the Pakistani government to deliver aid to beneficiaries.
KSRelief distributed 704 food baskets to needy families, benefiting 4,224 people in Punjab’s provinces. The total distributed food baskets since the first day has reached 19,558.
