Saudi Embassy in Australia distributes iftar food baskets

Saudi Arabia announces seven new deaths, 1,912 coronavirus cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry announced 1,912 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the Kingdom during a press conference on Sunday.

The ministry said the total number of confirmed cases in the country had risen to 39,048, and the overall virus-related death toll to 246.

It said is has recorded 1,313 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the kingdom to 11,457.

The ministry urged individuals to respect social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

It said the majority of newly infected cases indicate they had been in contact with coronavirus patients.