You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Embassy in Australia distributes iftar food baskets

Saudi Embassy in Australia distributes iftar food baskets

The Saudi embassy in Australia distributed food baskets to fasting people and those affected by COVID-19 measures during Ramadan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmccd

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Embassy in Australia distributes iftar food baskets

  • The embassy launched the initiative in cooperation with Islamic centers
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

CANBERRA: The Embassy of Saudi Arabia has distributed food baskets to fasting people and those affected by COVID-19 preventive measures in Australia during the holy month of Ramadan.
The embassy launched the initiative in cooperation with Islamic centers, putting in place the directives of King Salman to implement an iftar program supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
Saudi Ambassador to Australia Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem said that the embassy delivered the baskets to the homes of the neediest families, the elderly and those with additional needs, while taking all precautionary measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 6,250 cartons of dates to displaced and needy families in the Yemeni governorates of Marib and Lahij, benefiting 6,250 people. This comes within the framework of a project to distribute 3,000 tons of dates in Yemen.
The center also continued, for the 16th consecutive day, to distribute Ramadan food baskets in Punjab, Pakistan, in cooperation with authorities of the Pakistani government to deliver aid to beneficiaries.
KSRelief distributed 704 food baskets to needy families, benefiting 4,224 people in Punjab’s provinces. The total distributed food baskets since the first day has reached 19,558.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Ramadan 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition denies Houthi claims that Saudi Arabia deported 800 Somali migrants to Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni provinces 

Saudi Arabia announces seven new deaths, 1,912 coronavirus cases

Updated 10 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces seven new deaths, 1,912 coronavirus cases

  • The total number of confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia had risen to 39,048
  • The overall virus-related death toll increased to 246
Updated 10 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry announced 1,912 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the Kingdom during a press conference on Sunday. 

The ministry said the total number of confirmed cases in the country had risen to 39,048, and the overall virus-related death toll to 246. 

It said is has recorded 1,313 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the kingdom to 11,457.

The ministry urged individuals to respect social distancing and avoid large gatherings. 

It said the majority of newly infected cases indicate they had been in contact with coronavirus patients.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni provinces 

Latest updates

Saudi Embassy in Australia distributes iftar food baskets
Saudi Arabia announces seven new deaths, 1,912 coronavirus cases
Arab coalition denies Houthi claims that Saudi Arabia deported 800 Somali migrants to Yemen
Emirates to raise debt as it braces for most difficult months ever
Libyan intelligence chief Abdul Qader Al-Tuhami dies of heart attack in Tripoli

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.