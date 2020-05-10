You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia's General Directorate for Prisons recovers hacked Twitter account

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate for Prisons recovers hacked Twitter account

The directorate expressed its apology to followers of its account for this breach. (screen grab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6eq94

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate for Prisons recovers hacked Twitter account

  • “The account has been recovered and the offensive tweets were deleted,” it said
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Directorate for Prisons in Saudi Arabia said it has regained control of its Twitter account after it was hacked on Sunday and “incorrect tweets” were published. 
“The account has been recovered and the offensive tweets were deleted,” it said. 
The directorate expressed its apology to followers of its account for this breach. 
It said it will take the necessary measures against those responsible for the criminal act.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Twitter hack

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to host Yemen donor conference on June 2

Saudi Arabia to host Yemen donor conference on June 2

Updated 28 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host Yemen donor conference on June 2

  • The Kingdom’s hosting of the conference is an extension of its humanitarian contributions to Yemen and elsewhere in the world
  • Four people have died from coronavirus and there are a total of 22 confirmed cases in the country
Updated 28 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a donor conference to support Yemen on June 2, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The conference will be held virtually in partnership with the United Nations as the Arab world’s poorest country battles widespread hunger and disease.
The Kingdom’s hosting of the conference is an extension of its humanitarian contributions to Yemen and elsewhere in the world.
The announcement comes as aid organizations warn that a coronavirus outbreak could have dire consequences after six years of civil war in Yemen.
On Tuesday, the Houthis announced the first coronavirus death in the capital Sanaa, which they control, stoking new fears of a major outbreak in the country.
The death brings the number of people who have died from the virus in Yemen to four and the total number of confirmed cases to 22.
Yemen’s health care system has been blighted by years of conflict that has driven millions from their homes and plunged the country into what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

(With AFP)

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition denies Houthi claims that Saudi Arabia deported 800 Somali migrants to Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni provinces 

Latest updates

LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
Saudi Arabia's General Directorate for Prisons recovers hacked Twitter account
Saudi Arabia to host Yemen donor conference on June 2
Virtual reality experience takes Muslims inside Makkah’s Grand Mosque during Ramadan
Saudi Embassy in Australia distributes iftar food baskets

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.