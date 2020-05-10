Saudi Arabia's General Directorate for Prisons recovers hacked Twitter account

RIYADH: The General Directorate for Prisons in Saudi Arabia said it has regained control of its Twitter account after it was hacked on Sunday and “incorrect tweets” were published.
“The account has been recovered and the offensive tweets were deleted,” it said.
The directorate expressed its apology to followers of its account for this breach.
It said it will take the necessary measures against those responsible for the criminal act.
