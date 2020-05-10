Saudi Arabia's General Directorate for Prisons recovers hacked Twitter account

Saudi Arabia to host Yemen donor conference on June 2

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a donor conference to support Yemen on June 2, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The conference will be held virtually in partnership with the United Nations as the Arab world’s poorest country battles widespread hunger and disease.

The Kingdom’s hosting of the conference is an extension of its humanitarian contributions to Yemen and elsewhere in the world.

The announcement comes as aid organizations warn that a coronavirus outbreak could have dire consequences after six years of civil war in Yemen.

On Tuesday, the Houthis announced the first coronavirus death in the capital Sanaa, which they control, stoking new fears of a major outbreak in the country.

The death brings the number of people who have died from the virus in Yemen to four and the total number of confirmed cases to 22.

Yemen’s health care system has been blighted by years of conflict that has driven millions from their homes and plunged the country into what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

(With AFP)