You are here

  • Home
  • Germany warned of legal action over court row

Germany warned of legal action over court row

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a news conference in Brussels. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bv62m

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

Germany warned of legal action over court row

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

BERLIN: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has raised the spectre of legal action against Germany after the country’s highest court issued harsh criticism of the bloc’s top court.
The unprecedented spat threatens to undermine the authority of the European Court of Justice, giving ammunition to countries like Poland and Hungary in their battle with EU institutions.
“I take this matter very seriously,” von der Leyen said in a written response to a question from Greens MEP Sven Giegold, which he shared on Twitter on Sunday.
“The Commission is now in the process of analizing in detail the more than 100-page judgment of the German Constitutional Court,” von der Leyen wrote.
“On the basis of these findings, we are considering possible next steps, including infringement proceedings.”
In a bombshell ruling on Tuesday, Germany’s Constitutional Court questioned the ECB’s bond-buying scheme, which has been credited with powering eurozone growth after the financial crisis.
The judges in Karlsruhe gave the ECB three months to justify the stimulus and show that the benefits of mass government debt purchases outweigh the side effects.
Otherwise, the judges said they will ban Germany’s powerful Bundesbank central bank from participating in the two-trillion-euro scheme.
The court also slammed the Luxembourg-based ECJ for rubber-stamping the asset purchases in an earlier ruling, and said Germany was not bound by the ECJ decision.

BACKGROUND

The judges in Karlsruhe gave the ECB three months to justify the stimulus and show that the benefits of mass government debt purchases outweigh the side effects. Otherwise, the judges said they will ban Germany’s Bundesbank central bank from participating in the two-trillion-euro scheme.

Observers said the German sidelining of the ECJ could be a boost for nations like Hungary and Poland, whose reforms to the political and judicial systems have drawn allegations they are eroding democracy.
“EU law takes precedence over national law, and of course the rulings of the European Court of Justice are binding for all national courts,” von der Leyen said in the letter, written in German.
The ECJ also hit back at Germany, saying in a statement on Friday that it alone had legal authority over the ECB.
But Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki welcomed the German ruling as “one of the most important rulings in the history of the European Union.”
For the first time judges have clearly stated that the member states decide “where the lines are for EU institutions,” he said in a guest article for the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper on Sunday.

Topics: Germany

Related

Business & Economy
US unemployment rate likely to get worse: Mnuchin
Business & Economy
French, Dutch urge EU to show teeth on trade

Airbnb faces major blow amid coronavirus pandemic

Romina Tsitou, owner of two homes in Greece’s Koukaki district available on Airbnb, waters plants at one of them during a lockdown in Athens. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

Airbnb faces major blow amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The San Francisco-based company’s revenue will be ‘less than the half’ of the 2019 figure more text please please
Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

ATHENS: At the foot of the Acropolis hill, in the touristic Koukaki district, the coronavirus lockdown has silenced the sound of Airbnb customers’ wheeled luggage.

The tourist industry in Athens, as in many other European capitals, has ground to a halt, with planes grounded and restaurants, museums and archaeological monuments all closed.
This has left a huge hole in the Greek economy which had been recovering from a decade of crisis.
Owners of small apartments in Koukaki, who had been renting them on the Airbnb platform in order to provide income during the financial crisis, are once again struggling.
“The reservations stopped abruptly,” laments Romina Tsitou, an Airbnb host since 2014.
“I hope I won’t have to put them for long-term rental, but I may have to if this situation drags on,” she adds. For the time being her two Airbnb apartments accommodate medical staff.
Stefania Dimitroula has already put her apartment up for long-term rental.
“Since the beginning of the summer of 2018, it was fully booked via Airbnb, almost exclusively by foreign tourists,” the 32-year-old woman said, but “100 percent of the reservations for April, May and June have been canceled.” Being unemployed, she had no other choice.
“I was counting on the earnings of this apartment, around €1,000 per month, to compensate for the loss of my job,” she explained, expressing pessimism about the summer season, which the Greek government is hoping to jumpstart on July 1.
Long-term rentals are becoming “a major trend,” according to Patrick Tkatschenko, a real estate agent in Athens. “Airbnb is suffering a huge blow,” he told AFP.
The “hard hit” American home-sharing platform announced on Tuesday that it will slash a quarter of its work force — some 1,900 people all around the world.
“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime,” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a blog post.
This year the San Francisco-based company’s revenue will be “less than the half” of the 2019 figure, and Chesky admits he doesn’t know when the tourists will return.

SPEEDREAD

The ‘hard hit’ American home-sharing platform announced on Tuesday that it will slash a quarter of its work force — some 1,900 people all around the world.

Still there are many who believe that holiday apartments, rather than hotels, have a future, as safe havens away from the crowds.
Enrique Alcantara, president of Apartur, the holiday apartment owners’ federation in Barcelona, foresees a 85 percent drop in sales revenue for 2020.
He predicts though that holiday apartments “are going to adapt more easily to the new times that lie ahead, to the new needs of the tourists, mainly as far as security is concerned.”
In Athens too, despite the staggering drop in holiday reservations, there remains a glimmer of hope.
“Tourists will benefit from private apartments in order to feel more secure in comparison with hotels where they will have to interact with more people,” Stratos Paradias, president of the Greek Federation of Property Owners and of the International Union of Property Owners, told AFP.
He also thinks apartments that manage to stay in the short-term rental market will bounce back “faster than elsewhere” because “Greece is considered one of the safe countries thanks to the way it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.” In Barcelona, Sybille Campagne’s holiday letting calendar is empty.
“For July-August, all reservations were canceled,” the 43-year-old French woman explains. Nevertheless she isn’t considering taking her apartment off the Airbnb platform because it accounts for 80 percent of all her reservations.

Tourists will benefit from private apartments in order to feel more secure in comparison with hotels where they will have to interact with more people.

Stratos Paradias, President of the Greek Federation of Property Owners

Juan Quilis, a 35-year-old telecom technician who owns an apartment in Seville, is also sticking with short-term rentals for the time being.
“I’m not too worried for now, because I have a savings cushion, but if I see that things don’t come around, I will put my apartment in long term rental. As a last resort.”
In France, Airbnb expects to see its reservations come back swiftly thanks to its local clientele, with the French particularly fond of staycations.
Aurelien Perol, Airbnb director of communication in France, expects last-minute reservations to rise as lockdowns are lifted.
Meanwhile in Amsterdam, holiday rentals spiked in mid- April and have plummeted since, according to the local newspaper Het Parool.

Topics: Airbnb

Related

Business & Economy
Germany warned of legal action over court row
Business & Economy
Virus prevents diaspora Venezuelans from sending money home

Latest updates

Iran’s navy says 19 killed in friendly-fire missile accident in Gulf
Saudi Arabia eases lockdown in Samtah governorate
Lebanese told to follow health precautions to curb coronavirus spread
Abu Dhabi, Kuwait issue movement permits during curfew
UAE flies medical aid to African countries in fight against coronavirus spread

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.