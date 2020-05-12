You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Horace, The Odes

What We Are Reading Today: Horace, The Odes

Short Url

https://arab.news/26djy

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Horace, The Odes

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Edited by J. D. McClatchy

They have inspired poets and challenged translators through the centuries. The odes of Horace are the cornerstone of lyric poetry in the Western world. Their subtlety of tone and brilliance of technique have often proved elusive, especially when — as has usually been the case — a single translator ventures to maneuver through Horace’s infinite variety.
Now for the first time, leading poets from America, England, and Ireland have collaborated to bring all 103 odes into English in a series of new translations that dazzle as poems while also illuminating the imagination of one of literary history’s towering figures.
The 35 contemporary poets assembled in this outstanding volume include nine winners of the Pulitzer prize for poetry as well as four former poet laureates. Their translations, while faithful to the Latin, elegantly dramatize how the poets, each in his or her own way, have engaged Horace in a spirited encounter across time.
Each of the odes now has a distinct voice, and Horace’s poetic achievement has at last been revealed in all its mercurial majesty.

Topics: Book

What We Are Reading Today: Introduction to Partial Differential Equations

Updated 10 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Introduction to Partial Differential Equations

Updated 10 May 2020
Arab News

Author: Gerald B. Folland

The second edition of Introduction to Partial Differential Equations, which originally appeared in the Princeton series Mathematical Notes, serves as a text for mathematics students at the intermediate graduate level.
The goal is to acquaint readers with the fundamental classical results of partial differential equations and to guide them into some aspects of the modern theory to the point where they will be equipped to read advanced treatises and research papers. This book includes many more exercises than the first edition, offers a new chapter on pseudodifferential operators, and contains additional material throughout.
The first five chapters of the book deal with classical theory: First-order equations, local existence theorems, and an extensive discussion of the fundamental differential equations of mathematical physics.
The techniques of modern analysis, such as distributions and Hilbert spaces, are used wherever appropriate to illuminate these long-studied
topics.

Topics: Book

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Horace, The Odes
Lautze Mosque: A symbol of Chinese-Muslim assimilation in Indonesia
World’s second-oldest airline faces bankruptcy
Italy’s mosques could come out of lockdown within weeks
Ramadan roles help the unemployed in Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.