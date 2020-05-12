Lebanese designers fight coronavirus with fashion face masks

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik announces new wellness series on Instagram

DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik has announced that she will be hosting a new Instagram Live series that will focus on wellness and health. Entitled “Wellness Wednesdays,” the new online series is set to take place once a week on Wednesdays, and will feature a new guest to discuss topics ranging from mental to physical health.

The first guest to take part in the Saudi-Pakistani-Lithuanian-Australian model’s new series– which is premiering on May 13– is Glennon Doyle, an American author and an activist.

“Announcing my amazing first guest on my series premiere “Wellness Wednesdays” on my Instagram Live @glennondoyle!!!” she wrote to her 2.1 million Instagram followers. “If you don’t know about Glennon, I highly recommend that you read her books. A New York Times bestseller author and an outstanding activist. Her personal experiences and raw truth provided healing for so many people. I know our conversation on Wednesday will be important for so many... so grateful... thank you Glennon x (sic),” she added.

Shaik revealed the news of her new series last week via an Instagram post, writing “I’m so excited to announce the launch of my brand new #InstagramLive series, ‘Wellness Wednesdays’! Each episode, I will bring in experts and leaders I admire within the #wellness and #health space to discuss how to live our best lives both physically and mentally.”

The model has always been a staunch advocate for health and wellness. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in 2019, Shaik revealed that one of her biggest goals includes setting up her own business in the health and wellness industry. “I am really passionate about health and wellness, so would love to have my own business in that area in the future,” she said. The new Instagram Live series is certainly a step in the right direction.