You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese designers fight coronavirus with fashion face masks

Lebanese designers fight coronavirus with fashion face masks

1 / 3
Beirut-based designers Bokja, which specialized in making upholstered furniture and now are dedicating their time to sewing colorful silk face masks, are seen at an atelier in Beirut, Lebanon May 7, 2020. (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)
2 / 3
A worker sews silk face masks, at Bokja’s atelier, which specialized in making upholstered furniture and now is dedicating their time to sewing colorful silk face masks, in Beirut, Lebanon May 7, 2020. (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)
3 / 3
Reels of thread are seen at Bokja’s atelier, which specializes in making upholstered furniture and now is dedicating their time to sewing colorful silk face masks, in Beirut, Lebanon May 7, 2020. (Reuters/Mohamed Azakir)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zuwn3

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanese designers fight coronavirus with fashion face masks

  • Lebanon has been under lockdown since mid-March to curb an outbreak that has infected 859 people and killed 26
  • Safety rules at supermarkets, pharmacies and shops require people to wear masks
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Beirut-based designer Bokja specializes in making upholstered furniture with vintage fabric but the studio’s workers now dedicate their time to sewing colorful silk face masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
Profits from the masks, costing about $35, go to nurses on the frontline of Lebanon’s fight against the disease, which has compounded woes in a country wrestling with economic meltdown.
“I saw a nurse from the Rafik Hariri Hospital crying on TV...so we decided that part of the proceeds will go to them,” said co-founder Huda Baroudi.
Baroudi’s business is one of several that have converted production of items like furniture and clothing to masks. She said nurses have even ordered some.
“They help boost morale” said Baroudi.
Lebanon has been under lockdown since mid-March to curb an outbreak that has infected 859 people and killed 26. Authorities are warning of a new wave after cases surged in recent days, as the government eased some curbs and allowed businesses to reopen.
Safety rules at supermarkets, pharmacies and shops require people to wear masks.
“Face masks are a sad thing but when we gave it this form, and each one is different, it took us back to Bokja’s ideology which is to find beauty in ugliness,” said Maria Hibri, the second founder of Bokja.
Although the high-end store and atelier were closed, staff received sewing machines and textiles to work from home.
Beirut residents like Mustafa Ali have welcomed the colorful masks. He said traders and pharmacies hiked the prices of medical masks, so he sought a reusable option. “I wear a color based on my mood,” he said through a green mask.
Other businesses have also begun to make masks, a rare opportunity as the pandemic hammers the collapsing economy. The local currency has plummeted and unemployment, inflation, and poverty have soared since last year.
Eric Mathieu Ritter, founder of Emergency Room upcycled clothes design company, began sewing face masks for his family.
“People started asking for them so I started selling them, he said. “The reaction was positive because of the prints, patterns. They’re bright. It allowed people to feel unique.”
Ritter said he sought to keep mask prices affordable, but still enough to pay his employees. They sell for around $5 based on the parallel market rate.
“They need to be able to live off of this work,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon face masks Coronavirus Bokja

Related

Lifestyle
Singer Hailee Steinfeld wears Lebanese designer for virtual performance
Exclusive
Middle-East
AUB president says liberal Arab thought at risk amid Lebanon’s coronavirus, financial crises

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik announces new wellness series on Instagram

The model is premiering her series on May 13. (Instagram/@shaninamshaik)
Updated 33 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik announces new wellness series on Instagram

Updated 33 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik has announced that she will be hosting a new Instagram Live series that will focus on wellness and health. Entitled “Wellness Wednesdays,” the new online series is set to take place once a week on Wednesdays, and will feature a new guest to discuss topics ranging from mental to physical health. 

The first guest to take part in the Saudi-Pakistani-Lithuanian-Australian model’s new series– which is premiering on May 13– is Glennon Doyle, an American author and an activist. 

“Announcing my amazing first guest on my series premiere “Wellness Wednesdays” on my Instagram Live @glennondoyle!!!” she wrote to her 2.1 million Instagram followers. “If you don’t know about Glennon, I highly recommend that you read her books. A New York Times bestseller author and an outstanding activist. Her personal experiences and raw truth provided healing for so many people. I know our conversation on Wednesday will be important for so many... so grateful... thank you Glennon x (sic),” she added.

Shaik revealed the news of her new series last week via an Instagram post, writing “I’m so excited to announce the launch of my brand new #InstagramLive series, ‘Wellness Wednesdays’! Each episode, I will bring in experts and leaders I admire within the #wellness and #health space to discuss how to live our best lives both physically and mentally.” 

The model has always been a staunch advocate for health and wellness. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia in 2019, Shaik revealed that one of her biggest goals includes setting up her own business in the health and wellness industry. “I am really passionate about health and wellness, so would love to have my own business in that area in the future,” she said. The new Instagram Live series is certainly a step in the right direction.

Topics: Shanina Shaik

Latest updates

Lebanese designers fight coronavirus with fashion face masks
Focus: Oil and Aramco
Doctors and nurses died as Iran ignored virus concerns
Ramadan drummer among the tents awakens Syria’s displaced
Newborns among 13 dead in Kabul hospital attack; 24 killed in funeral bombing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.