TeamViewer growth thanks to work-from-home trend

Global lockdowns have forced millions of people to move from offices to their homes during the working day. (AFP)
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

  • TeamViewer offers “anytime, anywhere” connectivity that has been used to remotely operate snow cannons at ski resorts
BERLIN: German software company TeamViewer reported a 75 percent jump in first-quarter billings on Tuesday as people around the world used its remote connectivity services to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

That smashed its own guidance, which the company had raised in March, for billings growth of 60 percent. TeamViewer increased its target for billings in 2020 to 450 million euros ($486 million) and forecast a core profit margin of 56 percent.

“TeamViewer’s long-term growth drivers remain intact and have been accelerated by high demand for our solutions following the global quarantine measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic,” CEO Oliver Steil said.

Shares in TeamViewer traded 2.7 percent higher, having gained more than 60 percent from the price at which they were marketed to investors last September by private equity investor Permira, which retains a controlling stake.

Since then, its leverage ratio has come down to 2.4 times core earnings from 3.7 times, putting the company in a position to finance small acquisitions from cash on its balance sheet or consider larger deals.

Steil told Reuters that TeamViewer would stay disciplined as it scans the market for opportunities. “We don’t need mergers and acquisitions to be a very fast-growing company,” he said.

Anytime, Anywhere

TeamViewer offers “anytime, anywhere” connectivity that has been used to remotely operate snow cannons at ski resorts and transfer data to the International Space Station.

Its ‘freemium’ model aids quick adoption, with TeamViewer only billing users once it establishes they are working in a business setting. Its software has been installed 2.25 billion times and it now counts 514,000 paying users.

It is also marketing an enterprise product, and the number of customers with an annual contract value of more than 10,000 euros increased by 153 percent on a year earlier to 1,183 at the end of March.

Steil made it clear that TeamViewer would resist the temptation to expand aggressively into the fast-growing video-conferencing sector, despite offering its own TeamViewer Meeting and Blizz products to business customers.

“We are more on the sidelines here and focusing on other themes. These are different worlds,” said Steil, highlighting technologies such as using augmented reality and laser sensors in complex industrial settings.

TeamViewer, valued at 8.6 billion euros, is now worth more than three constituents of Germany’s 30-share DAX index, including struggling airline Lufthansa which is seeking a 9 billion euro state bailout.

Its guidance for 2020 billings - management’s preferred measure of sales performance - was increased from an earlier view of 430-440 million euros.

Its margin forecast implied a slight increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, deprecation and amortization (EBITDA) from earlier expectations of 240-250 million euros.

Saudi Aramco makes nearly $17bn, sticks to dividend pledge

Updated 12 May 2020
Frank Kane

  • The company is maintaining flexible spending during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Aramco said their dividend is the highest among the listed companies in the world
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, announced net profits of $16.7 billion for the first quarter of 2020, a period that saw the beginning of the collapse in demand in global oil markets because of the lockdowns in all major economies.

In accordance with the levels indicated at the time of the initial public offering last December, Aramco paid a dividend of $13.4 billion in the quarter, and declared it would pay $18.75 billion to shareholders in the next quarter — the biggest dividend of any listed company in the world.

That result — the first time Aramco has reported financials as a publicly listed company — was down nearly 25 percent compared to the same period last year, but was significantly less than the fall in oil prices, which roughly halved over the three-month period. Revenues were down by some 16 percent at $60.2 billion. 

On the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the shares rose 1.29 percent to SR31.3 ($8.33) on the results announcement.

“The COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything the world has experienced in recent history, and we are adapting to a highly complex and rapidly changing business environment,” said Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser.

“Aramco has demonstrated resilience during economic cycles, and has an unparalleled position due to a strong balance sheet and low-cost structure,” he added.

“We have delivered solid earnings with robust free cash flow, despite weak energy demand and low oil prices. We remain committed to the safety of our people while delivering on our long-term value-creation strategy for all of our shareholders.”

Cash flow from operating activities came to $22.4 billion, around $7 billion more than Shell, its closest rival in terms of cash flow.

Shell recently dropped its dividend for the first time in 75 years. Aramco’s profits were more than double those of the five big oil companies combined. 

Analysts said the results show that Aramco is more resilient to volatile global energy markets than other big oil companies.

It 25 percent profit decline compared with an average of 35 percent down by the five big oil companies over the past fortnight.

Nasser said he expects further challenging conditions in oil markets. “Looking ahead to the remainder of 2020, we expect the impact of the pandemic on global energy demand and oil prices to weigh on our earnings,” he added.

“We continue to reinforce the business during this period by reducing our capital expenditure and driving operational excellence. Longer term, we remain confident that demand for energy will rebound as global economies recover.”

Capital expenditure will be held between $25 billion and $30 billion for the rest of the year, but is under review for next year and beyond, Aramco said.

“We retain significant flexibility to adjust expenditures, and have considerable experience in managing the business through times of adversity,” Nasser said. “This resilience will enable us to continue delivering on our commitments to our shareholders.”

Analysts said the first-quarter performance was creditable given the background of turmoil in global oil markets.

Majed Kabbara, managing director of Dubai-based Quencia Capital, said: “Given the pressure on oil prices, Aramco came in slightly lower than expectations. The pressure will continue, but Aramco has a strong balance sheet and a low-cost structure that will allow it to weather the storm.”

He added that Brent crude averaged $51 per barrel in the quarter, while so far in the second quarter it has been trading at around $27.5 per barrel.

Aramco told Reuters that its planned acquisition of a 70 percent equity stake in Saudi petrochemical maker SABIC is on track to close in the second quarter. 

“Despite a challenging market environment, the downstream business is keeping pace with its long-term strategy to capture value across the hydrocarbon value chain through further strategic integration and diversification of its operations,” Aramco said.

