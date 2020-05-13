You are here

  • Home
  • Ryanair gets ready to fly more often in July

Ryanair gets ready to fly more often in July

Irish carrier Ryanair was Europe’s busiest airline before the coronavirus pandemic grounded most international air travel across the continent. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cq5bh

Updated 28 sec ago
AP

Ryanair gets ready to fly more often in July

  • Move comes as UK health secretary downplays chances of foreign 2020 holidays
Updated 28 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Budget airline Ryanair said it would begin operating nearly 1,000 daily flights starting in July, assuming government restrictions on flights within Europe are lifted after the shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) .

The carrier, which was Europe’s busiest airline before the pandemic, said Tuesday it would restore 90 percent of its pre-COVID-19 route network, though with less frequency. The airline has been operating with a skeleton schedule since mid-March, with some 30 flights daily between Ireland, the UK and Europe.

“After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow people to return to work and restart Europe’s tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs,” Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said.

The strategy is not without risk. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Tuesday that people were unlikely to be able to go on foreign holidays this summer.

Asked whether “summer was canceled,” Hancock told ITV: “I think that’s likely to be the case.”

“It is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer,” he continued. “I just think that’s a reality of life.”

Aviation has been among the hardest hit industries in the pandemic, with aircraft around the world grounded by travel restrictions. Many have cut costs and staff to respond.

The latest example is Belgium’s Brussels Airlines, which on Tuesday unveiled a cost-cutting plan that will result in the reduction of 25 percent of its workforce.

The Lufthansa subsidiary, which employs 4,000 people, has suspended its flights as a result of the pandemic. The carrier, which also suffered amid the bankruptcy of travel operator Thomas Cook last year, plans to reduce its fleet from 54 to 38 aircraft.

Brussels Airlines said it was losing $1.1 million a day because of revenue losses, aircraft leasing and maintenance costs. The company has asked the government for 290 million euros in aid.

Ryanair, warned, meanwhile, that flying would not be the same as it once was.

On the plane, lining up for toilets will be forbidden, though access to bathrooms can be made on request. Crew members will wear masks and offer limited services. Cash will no longer be accepted. It did not specify if some seats would be left empty.

The airline also announced that passengers flying in July and August will be required at check-in to state the length of their planned visit and give an address for their destination. The information will be given to governments in the event they want to monitor the passenger for isolation requirements.

William Ryder, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said Ryanair’s announcement seems “optimistic,” though “fortune favors the well prepared.”

“Ryanair won’t be caught napping if flights are resumed this summer,” he said in a statement. “While preparing to get planes back in the air will cost money, which will be wasted if restrictions aren’t lifted, management clearly feels this is a risk worth running.”

Topics: Ryanair

Related

Business & Economy
Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over virus
Business & Economy
Ryanair misses traffic target and braces for hedging hit as lockdown kicks in

TeamViewer growth thanks to work-from-home trend

Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

TeamViewer growth thanks to work-from-home trend

  • TeamViewer offers “anytime, anywhere” connectivity that has been used to remotely operate snow cannons at ski resorts
Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: German software company TeamViewer reported a 75 percent jump in first-quarter billings on Tuesday as people around the world used its remote connectivity services to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

That smashed its own guidance, which the company had raised in March, for billings growth of 60 percent. TeamViewer increased its target for billings in 2020 to 450 million euros ($486 million) and forecast a core profit margin of 56 percent.

“TeamViewer’s long-term growth drivers remain intact and have been accelerated by high demand for our solutions following the global quarantine measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic,” CEO Oliver Steil said.

Shares in TeamViewer traded 2.7 percent higher, having gained more than 60 percent from the price at which they were marketed to investors last September by private equity investor Permira, which retains a controlling stake.

Since then, its leverage ratio has come down to 2.4 times core earnings from 3.7 times, putting the company in a position to finance small acquisitions from cash on its balance sheet or consider larger deals.

Steil told Reuters that TeamViewer would stay disciplined as it scans the market for opportunities. “We don’t need mergers and acquisitions to be a very fast-growing company,” he said.

Anytime, Anywhere

TeamViewer offers “anytime, anywhere” connectivity that has been used to remotely operate snow cannons at ski resorts and transfer data to the International Space Station.

Its ‘freemium’ model aids quick adoption, with TeamViewer only billing users once it establishes they are working in a business setting. Its software has been installed 2.25 billion times and it now counts 514,000 paying users.

It is also marketing an enterprise product, and the number of customers with an annual contract value of more than 10,000 euros increased by 153 percent on a year earlier to 1,183 at the end of March.

Steil made it clear that TeamViewer would resist the temptation to expand aggressively into the fast-growing video-conferencing sector, despite offering its own TeamViewer Meeting and Blizz products to business customers.

“We are more on the sidelines here and focusing on other themes. These are different worlds,” said Steil, highlighting technologies such as using augmented reality and laser sensors in complex industrial settings.

TeamViewer, valued at 8.6 billion euros, is now worth more than three constituents of Germany’s 30-share DAX index, including struggling airline Lufthansa which is seeking a 9 billion euro state bailout.

Its guidance for 2020 billings - management’s preferred measure of sales performance - was increased from an earlier view of 430-440 million euros.

Its margin forecast implied a slight increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, deprecation and amortization (EBITDA) from earlier expectations of 240-250 million euros.

Topics: TeamViewer

Related

Business & Economy
Business software company Sage hit by data breach
Business & Economy
IBM buys software company Red Hat for $34bn in bid for cloud dominance

Latest updates

Ryanair gets ready to fly more often in July
TeamViewer growth thanks to work-from-home trend
Madinah governor launches ‘Akhyar’ initiative
Zamzam water available via online platform during Ramadan
‘Like death’ — how ‘Thrilla in Manila’ changed Ali, Frazier forever

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.