China cuts Australian beef imports after row over virus probe

SYDNEY: China suspended imports from four major Australian beef suppliers on Tuesday, just weeks after Beijing’s ambassador warned of a consumer boycott in retaliation for Canberra’s push to probe the origins of the coronavirus.

Analysts said the move raised concerns of a possible standoff between Australia and its most important trading partner that could spill over into other crucial sectors as it struggles to navigate the disease-induced economic crisis.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said shipments of meat from four abattoirs had been suspended over “minor technical” breaches related to Chinese health and labelling certificate requirements.

“We are concerned that the suspensions appear to be based on highly technical issues, which in some cases date back more than a year,” he said.

“We will work with industry and authorities in both Australia and China to seek to find a solution that allows these businesses to resume normal operations as soon as possible.”

The four abattoirs account for around 35 percent of Australia’s beef exports to China in a trade worth about Aus$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion), according to national broadcaster ABC.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing that the suspension was due to violations of “inspection and quarantine requirements.”

Zhao also blasted Australia’s demand for a coronavirus inquiry as “erroneous words and deeds” and warned against “using the epidemic to engage in political manipulation.”

But he denied a link between the suspension and the inquiry, saying they are “different things.”

Beijing has also flagged major tariffs on Australian barley over allegations it is dumping the grain in China — selling it for less than it costs to produce. The Australian Financial Review newspaper suggested Beijing is considering duties of 73.6 percent.