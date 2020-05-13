You are here

  • Home
  • China cuts Australian beef imports after row over virus probe

China cuts Australian beef imports after row over virus probe

China’s beef ban raises fears of a trade standoff with Australia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytajx

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

China cuts Australian beef imports after row over virus probe

  • The four abattoirs account for around 35 percent of Australia’s beef exports to China in a trade worth about Aus$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion), according to national broadcaster ABC
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: China suspended imports from four major Australian beef suppliers on Tuesday, just weeks after Beijing’s ambassador warned of a consumer boycott in retaliation for Canberra’s push to probe the origins of the coronavirus.

Analysts said the move raised concerns of a possible standoff between Australia and its most important trading partner that could spill over into other crucial sectors as it struggles to navigate the disease-induced economic crisis.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said shipments of meat from four abattoirs had been suspended over “minor technical” breaches related to Chinese health and labelling certificate requirements.

“We are concerned that the suspensions appear to be based on highly technical issues, which in some cases date back more than a year,” he said.

“We will work with industry and authorities in both Australia and China to seek to find a solution that allows these businesses to resume normal operations as soon as possible.”

The four abattoirs account for around 35 percent of Australia’s beef exports to China in a trade worth about Aus$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion), according to national broadcaster ABC.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing that the suspension was due to violations of “inspection and quarantine requirements.”

Zhao also blasted Australia’s demand for a coronavirus inquiry as “erroneous words and deeds” and warned against “using the epidemic to engage in political manipulation.”

But he denied a link between the suspension and the inquiry, saying they are “different things.”

Beijing has also flagged major tariffs on Australian barley over allegations it is dumping the grain in China — selling it for less than it costs to produce. The Australian Financial Review newspaper suggested Beijing is considering duties of 73.6 percent.

Topics: beef China

Related

Business & Economy
For US beef exporters, Japan trade deal levels playing field but sales surge unlikely
Business & Economy
US imposes ban on fresh Brazil beef imports

Ryanair gets ready to fly more often in July

Updated 15 min 13 sec ago
AP

Ryanair gets ready to fly more often in July

  • Move comes as UK health secretary downplays chances of foreign 2020 holidays
Updated 15 min 13 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Budget airline Ryanair said it would begin operating nearly 1,000 daily flights starting in July, assuming government restrictions on flights within Europe are lifted after the shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) .

The carrier, which was Europe’s busiest airline before the pandemic, said Tuesday it would restore 90 percent of its pre-COVID-19 route network, though with less frequency. The airline has been operating with a skeleton schedule since mid-March, with some 30 flights daily between Ireland, the UK and Europe.

“After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow people to return to work and restart Europe’s tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs,” Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said.

The strategy is not without risk. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Tuesday that people were unlikely to be able to go on foreign holidays this summer.

Asked whether “summer was canceled,” Hancock told ITV: “I think that’s likely to be the case.”

“It is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer,” he continued. “I just think that’s a reality of life.”

Aviation has been among the hardest hit industries in the pandemic, with aircraft around the world grounded by travel restrictions. Many have cut costs and staff to respond.

The latest example is Belgium’s Brussels Airlines, which on Tuesday unveiled a cost-cutting plan that will result in the reduction of 25 percent of its workforce.

The Lufthansa subsidiary, which employs 4,000 people, has suspended its flights as a result of the pandemic. The carrier, which also suffered amid the bankruptcy of travel operator Thomas Cook last year, plans to reduce its fleet from 54 to 38 aircraft.

Brussels Airlines said it was losing $1.1 million a day because of revenue losses, aircraft leasing and maintenance costs. The company has asked the government for 290 million euros in aid.

Ryanair, warned, meanwhile, that flying would not be the same as it once was.

On the plane, lining up for toilets will be forbidden, though access to bathrooms can be made on request. Crew members will wear masks and offer limited services. Cash will no longer be accepted. It did not specify if some seats would be left empty.

The airline also announced that passengers flying in July and August will be required at check-in to state the length of their planned visit and give an address for their destination. The information will be given to governments in the event they want to monitor the passenger for isolation requirements.

William Ryder, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said Ryanair’s announcement seems “optimistic,” though “fortune favors the well prepared.”

“Ryanair won’t be caught napping if flights are resumed this summer,” he said in a statement. “While preparing to get planes back in the air will cost money, which will be wasted if restrictions aren’t lifted, management clearly feels this is a risk worth running.”

Topics: Ryanair

Related

Business & Economy
Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over virus
Business & Economy
Ryanair misses traffic target and braces for hedging hit as lockdown kicks in

Latest updates

China cuts Australian beef imports after row over virus probe
Saudi chefs share Ramadan food favorites, iftar essentials
Ryanair gets ready to fly more often in July
TeamViewer growth thanks to work-from-home trend
Madinah governor launches ‘Akhyar’ initiative

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.