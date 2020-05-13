You are here

Toyota hit by 80% profit drop as virus wipes $14bn off car sales

Toyota plans to maintain R&D spending despite plunging profits. (AFP)
  • Toyota forecast global sales of 8.9 million vehicles — a nine-year low — versus 10.46 million in the year just ended
TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said it expects profit to drop by 80 percent to its lowest in nine years, as Japan’s biggest automaker grapples with the impact of the novel coronavirus which has sapped global demand for vehicles.

The expected damage to Toyota’s bottom line highlights how carmakers will struggle to recover from the virus in the coming months as they gradually restart factories after curbs on public movement prevented workers in many countries from commuting.

The industry expects limited output due to fractured supply chains and social distancing measures at plants, along with weak demand as job losses and concern about an economic downturn weigh on consumer spending on major purchases such as cars.

Toyota, one of the world’s most profitable automakers, expects to take a whopping 1.5 trillion yen ($13.95 billion) hit from a fall in global vehicle sales this year due largely to the virus, yet it still expects to eke out an operating profit of 500 billion yen in the year to March.

“The coronavirus has dealt us a bigger shock than the 2008 global financial crisis,” Toyota President Akio Toyoda said at a livestreamed media briefing.

“We anticipate a big drop in sales volumes, but despite that we are expecting to remain in the black. We hope to become a leader of the country’s economic recovery.”

Toyota sees its operating profit in free fall from 2.44 trillion yen in the year just ended, to its weakest profit since the 2011/12 financial year.

The automaker forecast global sales of 8.9 million vehicles - a nine-year low - versus 10.46 million in the year just ended. It expects sales to recover to 2019 levels next year.

Toyota’s outlook came as rivals including Honda Motor and General Motors have refrained from issuing forecasts, citing uncertainty about the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Honda posted its weakest annual profit in four years, after a 28 percent drop in fourth-quarter vehicle sales plunged the automaker into an operating loss of 5.2 billion yen, its first quarterly loss since the March 2016 quarter.

Japanese automakers are bracing for a year of falling car sales as economists anticipate a slow and patchy recovery from the pandemic.

As a result, some analysts see a cut in annual global vehicle sales by around a third, compared with an 11 percent fall in 2009/10 after the global financial crisis.

Toyota expects sales to remain weak through December, before returning to 2019 levels sometime next year.

In the year ended March, Toyota said it took a 160 billion yen profit hit from the virus due to a cut in annual sales of 127,000 vehicles from a record high of 10.6 million last year.

The impact was felt hardest in North America, a key market, where sales fell 8% during the March quarter, resulting in an operating loss there.

Despite the profit slump and a sharp cut to margins, Toyota said it would pour more than 1 trillion yen each into capital expenditure and R&D investment, keeping spending largely unchanged from last year.

“We cannot stop investing in the future,” Operating Officer Koji Kobayashi told reporters.

China cuts Australian beef imports after row over virus probe

China cuts Australian beef imports after row over virus probe

  • The four abattoirs account for around 35 percent of Australia’s beef exports to China in a trade worth about Aus$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion), according to national broadcaster ABC
SYDNEY: China suspended imports from four major Australian beef suppliers on Tuesday, just weeks after Beijing’s ambassador warned of a consumer boycott in retaliation for Canberra’s push to probe the origins of the coronavirus.

Analysts said the move raised concerns of a possible standoff between Australia and its most important trading partner that could spill over into other crucial sectors as it struggles to navigate the disease-induced economic crisis.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said shipments of meat from four abattoirs had been suspended over “minor technical” breaches related to Chinese health and labelling certificate requirements.

“We are concerned that the suspensions appear to be based on highly technical issues, which in some cases date back more than a year,” he said.

“We will work with industry and authorities in both Australia and China to seek to find a solution that allows these businesses to resume normal operations as soon as possible.”

The four abattoirs account for around 35 percent of Australia’s beef exports to China in a trade worth about Aus$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion), according to national broadcaster ABC.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing that the suspension was due to violations of “inspection and quarantine requirements.”

Zhao also blasted Australia’s demand for a coronavirus inquiry as “erroneous words and deeds” and warned against “using the epidemic to engage in political manipulation.”

But he denied a link between the suspension and the inquiry, saying they are “different things.”

Beijing has also flagged major tariffs on Australian barley over allegations it is dumping the grain in China — selling it for less than it costs to produce. The Australian Financial Review newspaper suggested Beijing is considering duties of 73.6 percent.

