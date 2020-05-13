You are here

Lebanon set for IMF rescue talks

Lebanon’s currency has lost more than half its value in the past six months. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Lebanon hopes to secure IMF financial support of $9 billion-$10 billion
BEIRUT: Lebanon will start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the next two days, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday, as Beirut seeks aid to deal with its financial crisis.

Lebanon, which officially requested IMF assistance on May 1, is grappling with a crisis seen as the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war.

“There is contact with the IMF and in the coming two days we will start the negotiation sessions,” Wazni told reporters after a Cabinet session.

Turning to the IMF is widely seen as the only way for Lebanon, one of the world’s most heavily indebted nations, to secure the financial assistance it urgently needs.

A source close to the government said that the two sides held an introductory meeting on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s detailed talks. Wednesday’s talks via video conference will include officials from the prime minister’s office, central bank and presidency.

Lebanon defaulted on its foreign currency debt in March, while its beleaguered currency has lost more than half its value since October. Savers have largely been shut out of foreign exchange deposits as the supply of dollars has grown scarce.

Wazni said last week that Lebanon hoped to secure IMF financial support of $9 billion-$10 billion.

A government economic recovery plan, which outlines steps that would result in vast losses for Lebanon’s financial system, will form the basis for the IMF talks.

Donors, which have supported Lebanon in the past, say the government must enact long-delayed reforms to address state waste and corruption, widely seen as root cause of the economic crisis, before they will consider any fresh aid.

From haircuts to face masks, Thai tourism workers turn to new skills

From haircuts to face masks, Thai tourism workers turn to new skills

  • Coronavirus travel restrictions decimate key industry, forcing thousands to search out other sources of income
BANGKOK: As Thailand’s tourist economy suffers a near-total shutdown from travel restrictions due to the global coronavirus pandemic, employees in the industry have been forced to improvise to make ends meet.

Air purser Kosit Rattanasopon, 37, has traded in his cabin crew uniform for a delivery driver’s jacket, stylishly ferrying food deliveries around the capital Bangkok on his Ducati motorbike since the Thai airline he works for grounded all flights.

Kosit makes about 1,000 baht ($31.13) per day, just enough to support his father and sister, who also cook boxed meals to sell online.

“I know things will not be the same again for at least another year, so I will have to keep doing this,” he said.

Tourism accounted for 11 percent of Thailand’s gross domestic product last year, and border closures and travel restrictions to prevent its spread are expected to decimate the industry for months to come.

Those who have new jobs are among the fortunate. About 4 million Thais work in the tourism sector, and most face a year or more of lost income until a vaccine or new coronavirus treatment allows travel to return to previous levels.

Another grounded airline worker, stewardess Thawanan Thawornphatworakul, has turned her living room into a hair salon. She averages two to three clients per day and charges 150 baht per cut. Thawanan, 36, said her income is nowhere near her airline salary, but it helps.

“The income here helps with some expenses and pays the bills,” she said.

Scuba diving instructor Sermsak Posayajinda, 47, has also found a new income source, making jars of chili paste from his mother’s recipes and selling them online.

“At first it was only a hobby during COVID-19 period, but the results have been very good, so this will become a business for us in the long term,” Sermsak said.

The closure of hotels and exhibition centers also disrupted the business of Asaree Jarugosol, 36, who rents out chairs and builds stages for hotels and caterers around Bangkok.

Asaree decided to retain all her staff by transforming her warehouse into a factory that makes 2,500 reusable face masks per day, first for local hospitals and now for exporting overseas as worldwide demand surges.

“At first we only have one sewing machine operated by one staff, but now we have about 40 people working a proper production line,” she said.

“We will continue to produce face masks even when our old business returns.”

