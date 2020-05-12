You are here

  • Al-Suwaiyan began his professional career at Mobily as a senior system analyst
Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan has been the deputy minister for technology and development at the Ministry of Finance since March 2017.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer science at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2004.
Al-Suwaiyan began his professional career at Mobily as a senior system analyst.
He worked with the mobile network operator for 10 years and served in several key positions. Al-Suwaiyan left Mobily in 2015 as vice president of the applications development and planning department.
Al-Suwaiyan also obtained a master’s degree in business administration at Prince Sultan University in 2010.
In September 2015, he joined the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and worked there until February 2017.
Between 2017 and 2019, he became a full-time board member of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. He also served as board member of Tabadul, a Saudi company for exchanging digital information, King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, the Communication and Information Technology Commission and the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.
In a recent virtual meeting held to discuss the idea of working remotely, Al-Suwaiyan said employees are willing to work remotely, they only need necessary training to increase the effectiveness of their remote work. He said the infrastructure of communication services in Saudi Arabia is modern and can support the shift.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi Cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce oil production

SPA
Reuters

Saudi Cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce oil production

  • The cabinet said the Saudi initiatives aim to encourage other countries
  • Ministers were then updated on the latest developments in the corona virus crisis
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday urged oil-producing nations not only to adhere to agreed cuts to production, but further reduce output to help restore balance in global oil markets, state news agency SPA reported.

In issuing the call to OPEC+, which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other nations, ministers said the Kingdom is committed to supporting the stability of global oil markets.

After the meeting, acting Minister of Media Majed Al-Qasabi said that in addition to its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement, the Kingdom will voluntarily reduce output by an additional 1 million barrels a day in June. It will also try to implement additional cuts this month, with the consent of its customers, he added.

The cabinet said the Saudi initiatives aim to encourage other countries, whether they have signed up to the OPEC+ agreement or not, to adhere to its reduced rates and to cut output even further to help stabilize global oil markets.

During the cabinet meeting, which was conducted using video conferencing, King Salman also briefed ministers on his recent telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. He said they affirmed the historical and strategic relationship between the two countries and their commitment to the continuation of joint efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

Ministers were then updated on the latest developments in the corona virus crisis, including the steps being taken locally and internationally to control it and safeguard public health, the number of cases in the Kingdom and the care being provided to those who are infected. They also reviewed details of the active screening and testing programs in all parts of the country, which have helped to keep the number of deaths relatively low compared to global rates.

The cabinet praised the efforts being made by government officials to combat the pandemic, and stressed that citizens and expatriates must abide by the precautionary and preventive measures introduced to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ministers described the decision by Saudi Arabia to host the Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen 2020 on June 2 as an extension of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and development contribution, which reflects its pioneering role in supporting its neighbor.

The cabinet also welcomed the formation of the new government in Iraq and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for the nation and its readiness to work with the new administration to strengthen relations and enhance security and stability in the region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC+ Oil

