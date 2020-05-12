Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan has been the deputy minister for technology and development at the Ministry of Finance since March 2017.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer science at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2004.
Al-Suwaiyan began his professional career at Mobily as a senior system analyst.
He worked with the mobile network operator for 10 years and served in several key positions. Al-Suwaiyan left Mobily in 2015 as vice president of the applications development and planning department.
Al-Suwaiyan also obtained a master’s degree in business administration at Prince Sultan University in 2010.
In September 2015, he joined the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and worked there until February 2017.
Between 2017 and 2019, he became a full-time board member of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. He also served as board member of Tabadul, a Saudi company for exchanging digital information, King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, the Communication and Information Technology Commission and the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.
In a recent virtual meeting held to discuss the idea of working remotely, Al-Suwaiyan said employees are willing to work remotely, they only need necessary training to increase the effectiveness of their remote work. He said the infrastructure of communication services in Saudi Arabia is modern and can support the shift.
