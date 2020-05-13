You are here

5 reasons to add bell peppers to your diet

Bell peppers are not only inexpensive and tasty, they are a flexible food that can be eaten raw or cooked.
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Our new series looks at the superfoods you should be adding to your diet to help toward living a longer and healthier life. Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, feeds you some bite-sized advice…

Bell peppers are not only inexpensive and tasty, they are a flexible food that can be eaten raw or cooked. Add them to pretty much anything from salads, omelets and pastas to curries and stews or roast and fill as a side with meat dishes. Here are five ways they can improve your health.

Boost your immune system

Bell peppers are super high in vitamin C, with red bell peppers containing almost double the amount found in oranges. Vitamin C has been linked to increasing the production of white blood cells – which are essential when fighting infections – and as the body is unable to produce or store vitamin C, it is essential to get it from food.

Promote good skin




Bell peppers are rich in vitamins that help your skin look healthier. (Shutterstock)

This savory “fruit” is brimming with beta carotene, which gives bell peppers their rich color, and is converted into vitamin A in the body which helps speed up healing, prevents breakouts and keeps the skin hydrated. Vitamin A helps maintain a healthy dermis and epidermis – the top two layers of the skin. Vitamin C also plays its part by making collagen, which provides the foundation of skin and can help to reduce wrinkles.

Help fight cancer

As well as containing a long list of micronutrients that have demonstrated cancer-fighting properties, eating bell peppers has been linked with lowering the risk of liver and prostate cancers. Studies have also shown that flavonoids in the food could also inhibit growth of breast cancer cells.

Increase metabolism




Bell peppers can help you burn more calories. (Shutterstock)

Bell peppers can activate a thermogenic (heat) affect in the body, although milder than that of hot peppers, it does still increase metabolism – meaning you’ll burn more calories than normal – and without the hot sweats that come with spicy food.

Improved eye health

This is another benefit courtesy of the high vitamin A count, which protects the cornea (surface of the eye), supports the retina (back of the eye) to improve night vision, and has also been linked to slowing vision loss that comes with age.

Saudi chefs share Ramadan food favorites, iftar essentials

For some chefs, iftar is ‘incomplete’ without a pot of Arabic coffee. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 May 2020
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi chefs share Ramadan food favorites, iftar essentials

  • With this (COVID-19) pandemic going on, not only is it hard to get groceries and especially those high in demand, it’s also a fantastic time to pick up a new skill
Updated 13 May 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: As Muslims around the world mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting, prayer, and reflection, they are also celebrating it with cooking, feasting and constant snacking between sunset and sunrise.
Arab News asked Saudi chefs to share their favorite Ramadan dishes, as well as tips on how to prepare them.
Khulood Olaqi, a “Top Chef” judge and owner of Oishii Sushi, said no Ramadan spread was complete without shorbat habb, a traditional Saudi soup made with boiled grain and chunks of lamb meat in a red broth.
“To me, the quintessential Ramadan dish is shorbat habb, especially on the first day. I don’t think I ever get tired of it. It has been a symbol of Ramadan for me ever since I was a child,” she said.
Saudi pastry chef and “Top Chef” competitor Abdul Aziz Al-Humedan said his post-fasting essential was a pot of Arabic coffee before anything else, accompanied by dessert. “I have to finish the whole dallah (traditional Arabic coffee pot) myself, along with dates and a traditional Ramadan dessert,” he added.
He takes his coffee with knafeh, aish as-saraya (a Levantine dessert of breadcrumbs soaked in simple syrup and topped with cream and ground pistachio), or luqaimat (small balls of fried dough traditionally soaked in syrup). “My table and my breaking fast are not complete without at least one of those,” he said.
Faisal Abdul Rahman, an aspiring Saudi chef and passionate home cook, told Arab News that his idea of the perfect Ramadan food was sambousa. Also known as sambousak, and similar to the Indian samosa, it is made of fried pockets of dough filled with ground beef or cheese and is a staple in Saudi cuisine.
“What’s better than meat-filled fried dough? It exists in every culture for a reason. And during Ramadan, after a long day of fasting, I like to say that while we will be rewarded for our efforts in the afterlife, biting into the crisp exterior of a sambousa is our reward in this life,” Abdul Rahman said.
He pointed out that making sambousa dough was not as hard as people might think. “It’s flour, water, oil and salt. With this (COVID-19) pandemic going on, not only is it hard to get groceries and especially those high in demand, it’s also a fantastic time to pick up a new skill. Go on YouTube, find your favorite recipe and get into it,” he added.
Those looking to familiarize themselves with old favorites, or even learn new recipes, can follow Olaqi on Snapchat or Instagram at @khuloodolaqi, or Al-Humedan at @azizusa.
For Saudi recipes, look for Eman Gazzaz on YouTube, whose bilingual Saudi cooking channel “Saudi Food With Eman” has more than 129,000 subscribers.

Topics: Ramadan 2020

