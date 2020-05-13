TOKYO: Sony said Wednesday its annual net profit tumbled 36.5 percent, affected by lower revenue from games and electronics products and the absence of one-time financial gains recorded the preceding year.
Sony said its group net profit came in at $5.4 billion (¥582.2 billion) for the year that ended in March.
Sony annual net profit down 36.5%
- Group net profit at $5.4 billion for the year that ended in March
