Vox Cinemas set to launch a drive-in cinema in Dubai amid pandemic

DUBAI: With social distancing measures still very much in place, a trip to the cinema is out of the question for the foreseeable future, which is why VOX Cinemas has decided to launch a drive-in movie theater at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

Vox teased the launch of the cinematic experience on its Twitter account on Tuesday, writing “Grease your wheels... A new cinematic experience is coming to #VOXCinemas, Mall of the Emirates. Stay tuned.”

Situated on the third level of the mall’s parking lot, the drive-in theater features a large screen, which movie-goers can park in front of to enjoy a movie under the open air while adhering to social distancing rules.

A full schedule of the films set to screen and news of the drive-in cinema’s opening date will be announced on Wednesday, during a private screening of the movie “Bad Boys for Life.”

VOX Cinemas isn’t the only entertainment company launching drive-in cinema experiences. Dubai’s Urban Entertainment, a company known for hosting outdoor screenings at its Habtoor Grand location, has plans to expand its outdoor theater in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah very soon.