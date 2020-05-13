EU official warns of extremists exploiting virus outbreak

You are here

EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove, left, Spain’s FM Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, center, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Brussels, Jan. 19, 2015. (Reuters)
BERLIN: The European Union’s counterterrorism official is warning that the coronavirus pandemic is being used by extremists as an opportunity to spread their message and could be exploited to carry out attacks.
In a confidential briefing to member nations obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove cautioned that right-wing extremists and Daesh militants “could view attacks on medical personnel and facilities as highly effective, because these would generate a massive shock in society.”
He noted that in the US, the FBI in March shot and killed a white supremacist while trying to arrest him for plotting to blow up a hospital treating COVID-19 patients, after initially considering an attack on an African-American school, mosque or synagogue.
From past experience, he said it’s known that “terrorists and violent extremists, aiming to change societies and governmental systems through violence, seek to exploit major crises to achieve their objectives”.
De Kerchove noted that the Daesh group, for example, emerged after the US-led invasion of Iraq and then gained strength during the Arab Spring uprisings.
In Europe, left-wing extremists are paying “extensive attention” to the pandemic, blaming governments and “the capitalist system as a whole” for it, saying politicians have underfunded health care services, de Kerchove wrote in the analysis provided to EU member nations on May 7 and first reported Wednesday by Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper’s online edition.
Daesh has “incited its supporters in the West to take advantage of the current crisis to stage attacks,” but so far there has been no uptick in any violence, he said.
Currently, most extremists seem to be using the crisis for propaganda purposes, taking advantage of the fact that with lockdown measures people are spending more time online than usual.
“To increase their support base, violent extremists use people’s insecurities, vulnerabilities and grievances, creating a simple narrative which ‘explains’ problems by blaming outsiders,” de Kerchove wrote.
“‘Infidels’ or ‘apostates’ serve as scapegoats for Daesh militants, members of ethnic and religious minority groups for right-wing extremists, and ‘class enemies’ and ‘capitalists’ for left-wing extremists.”

UK Conservatives ‘deceiving public’ over Islamophobia probe

LONDON: The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has accused the UK’s governing Conservatives of “deceiving the public” after it was revealed that an independent body had dropped an inquiry into Islamophobia within the party.

The party on Tuesday said it would conduct an internal investigation into alleged discriminatory behavior and prejudice within its ranks, leading to the decision by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to drop its inquiry.

The EHRC said its decision was based on the release of the terms of reference of the party’s own investigation into complaints of “discrimination over religion or belief and significantly Islam,” adding that it did not believe it would be “proportionate” to initiate one at this stage.

An EHRC spokesperson said it would monitor how the Conservative internal investigation progressed.

“If we are not satisfied with progress or how the investigation is conducted, we will review our decision and do not rule out the use of our legal powers,” the spokesperson said.

But Harun Khan, general secretary of the MCB, slammed the decision and called the internal investigation a “facade” in a statement.

“We have previously described the Conservative Party’s attitude to Islamophobia as one of denial, dismissal and deceit. The publication of the terms of reference for its inquiry reflects that regrettable attitude. They are a facade to hide the hundreds of incidences of Islamophobic bigotry we have identified in its ranks,” he said.

“This inquiry appears aimed at deceiving the public and the Equalities and Human Rights Commission that the problem is being looked into, when in reality the majority of the issue has already been dismissed.”

The MCB said it had previously sent the EHRC dossiers documenting hundreds of examples of Islamophobia associated with party members, including the Conservative candidate for London Mayor Zac Goldsmith.

He was accused in the 2016 mayoral election of trying to link Labour’s candidate and current Mayor Sadiq Khan to extremism.

Conservative MP Anthony Browne faced criticism during the 2019 general election when articles he wrote in 2003 resurfaced in which he questioned the loyalty of British Muslims after prominent Muslim leaders raised concerns about the Iraq war.

He wrote that British Muslims were “a large minority with such divided loyalties.” Browne later apologized.

Khan said: “In sum, it seems even today, the Conservative Party refuses to acknowledge that there can be bigotry and prejudice directed at Muslims. After denying there was a problem in the first place, it has taken years for the leadership to enact any real action.”

The MCB, which alerted the EHRC about its concerns of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party in May 2019 and March this year, has also accused the party of delaying a proper investigation into the specific issue of discrimination against Muslims by only looking at how complaints of prejudiced or discriminatory behavior are handled.

“By restricting the terms to an inquiry merely into the complaints received, the Party is choosing to summarily dismiss all the issues of the toxic culture of racism that have been raised by the Muslim Council of Britain and many others,” Khan said.

“Whilst it is clear that Islamophobia is not treated equally to other forms of racism in the public domain including by many public bodies, we still hold out hope that many will see through this facade, and we can — sooner rather than later — have a true independent inquiry into Islamophobia in the Party.”

The EHRC launched an investigation last year into the opposition Labour Party for accusations of anti-Semitism within its ranks, and will report its findings later this year.

The Conservative investigation will be run by Prof. Swaran Singh of the Social and Community Psychiatry department at the University of Warwick.

The Conservative Party did not comment when contacted by Arab News, but its co-Chairwoman Amanda Milling said on Tuesday: “The Conservative Party will never stand by when it comes to prejudice and discrimination of any kind. It is why we are committed to this investigation, to ensure that any abuse that is not fit for public life is stamped out.”

