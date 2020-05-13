You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces nine new coronavirus deaths

Saudi Arabia announces nine new coronavirus deaths

A man wears a protective face mask while jogging, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rwagq

Updated 13 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces nine new coronavirus deaths

  • The ministry said the total number of confirmed cases in the country had risen to 44,830
  • It said is has recorded 2,365 new recoveries
Updated 13 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry announced 1,905 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine new deaths in the Kingdom during a press conference on Wednesday. 

The ministry said the total number of confirmed cases in the country had risen to 44,830, and the overall virus-related death toll to 273. 

It said is has recorded 2,365 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the kingdom to 17,622.

The ministry urged individuals to respect social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Deaths

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Russia committed to oil market stability

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan has been the governor of the Northern Borders Region since April 2017.

He was born in Taif in July 1973 and is one of the sons of Prince Khalid bin Sultan, former Saudi deputy minister of defense.

Prince Faisal received his primary education in Riyadh Schools before joining King Saud University from where he gained a bachelor’s degree in political sciences.

He then traveled to the US to study international affairs at the Boston-based University of Massachusetts and returned to Saudi Arabia with a master’s degree with honors in the subject.

He is a board member of the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz International Arabian Horse Festival, which is held in the Saudi capital every January.

In 2006, Prince Faisal was appointed as an adviser at the crown prince’s court. In May 2016, a royal decree appointed him as a consultant at the Royal Court with the rank of minister.

Nearly a year later, King Salman issued a royal order appointing the prince as a governor of the Northern Borders Region at the rank of minister.

On Tuesday, Prince Faisal chaired a video conference with regional officials and mayors to review measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The virtual meeting was the fifth of its kind to be held by the governor, who in the last session discussed mechanisms to check violations of rules imposed to control the pandemic. He instructed all municipal authorities to increase coordination against the outbreak to protect citizens and residents.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of cooperation between municipalities, branches of the Saudi Ministry of Health, and the police in ensuring implementation of action plans and the raising of health awareness.

Topics: Who's Who Northern Borders Region

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, deputy minister for technology and development at the Ministry of Finance
Saudi Arabia
Thamer Mohammed Al-Harbi, president of Microsoft Arabia

Latest updates

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region
Turkey ‘faces high bar over US Fed funding’
Saudi banks stable despite oil price drop, says S&P
OPEC slashes oil demand forecast, cuts to restore balance
India to inject $40bn into small industries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.