You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support — official

Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support — official

The IMF board approved $2.77 billion in emergency aid for Egypt on May 11, 2020, to help the country deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/262nk

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support — official

  • Egypt said on Tuesday that it had received $2.77 billion through an IMF Rapid Financing Instrument
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a second bundle of financial support after receiving nearly $2.8 billion in emergency financing, the central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday.
Asked about a Bloomberg News report that Egypt would seek a further $5 billion from the IMF and $4 billion from other sources for a total of $9 billion, Rami Aboul Naga told Al Arabiya news channel that the number was close to that figure.
Egypt said on Tuesday that it had received $2.77 billion through an IMF Rapid Financing Instrument designed to help close a gap in its balance of payments as the new coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on the economy.
It is seeking a further tranche of loans under an IMF Stand-By Arrangement.
The pandemic has brought tourism in Egypt to a standstill, triggered major capital flight, and threatened remittances from Egyptian workers based abroad.
Egypt’s foreign reserves dropped to $37 billion at the end of April from more than $45.5 billion two months earlier. According to Aboul Naga, the country currently has enough reserves to cover seven months’ worth of imports.

Topics: Egypt IMF

Related

Middle-East
Egypt receives $2.77 bln in IMF emergency financing

Saudi Arabia, Russia committed to oil market stability

Updated 13 May 2020
Reuters

Saudi Arabia, Russia committed to oil market stability

  • Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian counterpart Alexander Novak discussed oil market developments
  • OPEC and its allies agreed last month to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd for May and June, a record production cut
Updated 13 May 2020
Reuters

Saudi Arabia and Russia are firmly committed to achieving oil market stability and expediting a rebalancing of the market, the energy ministers of the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Russian counterpart Alexander Novak held a phone conversation as part of their consultations on oil market developments, the statement said.
"We are also pleased with the recent signs of improvements in economic and market indicators, especially the growth in oil demand and the ease in concerns about storage limits as various countries around the globe begin to emerge from their stringent lockdowns," the ministers said.
They said they were "confident that our partners within OPEC+... will comply with the OPEC+ agreement."
OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed last month to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd for May and June, a record production cut.
Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would voluntarily deepen oil output cuts from June by 1 million barrels per day, saying the new reductions were designed to expedite draining a global supply glut and rebalancing the oil market.
Kuwait and the UAE both joined Saudi Arabia and also pledged to cut more than their commitments under the OPEC+ supply pact by a total of 180,000 bpd.
The joint statement said Novak welcomed the additional voluntary substantial production cuts made by Saudi Arabia and the steps that UAE and Kuwait took to support Saudi efforts. The statement said such action was needed to help to expedite the rebalancing of the oil market.
Producers will slowly relax the production curbs under the OPEC+ agreement after June, but supply reductions will remain in force until to April 2022.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Russia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce oil production

Latest updates

Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support — official
Saudi Arabia announces nine new coronavirus deaths
EU official warns of extremists exploiting virus outbreak
Saudi Arabia, Russia committed to oil market stability
UK Conservatives ‘deceiving public’ over Islamophobia probe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.