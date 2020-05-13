You are here

  • Home
  • UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%

UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%

People walk past a closed clothing store in Barcelona, Spain, May 13, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vbjte

Updated 13 May 2020
AP

UN forecasts pandemic to shrink world economy by 3.2%

  • UN says global economic output expected to slash by nearly $8.5tn over next 2 years
Updated 13 May 2020
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations forecast Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2% this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
The UN’s mid-year report said the novel coronavirus is expected to slash global economic output by nearly $8.5 trillion over the next two years, wiping out nearly all gains of the last four years.
In January, before COVID-19 became a pandemic, the UN had forecast a modest acceleration in growth of 2.5% in 2020.
But UN chief economist Elliott Harris told a news conference launching the report that the global economic outlook “has changed drastically” since then, with the pandemic’s death toll climbing toward 300,000.
“With the large-scale restrictions of economic activities and heightened uncertainties, the global economy has come to a virtual standstill in the second quarter of 2020,” he said. “We are now facing the grim reality of a severe recession of a magnitude not seen since the Great Depression.”
The 3.2% contraction in the global economy forecast by the UN is slightly higher than the 3% plunge forecast by the International Monetary Fund in mid-April.
The IMF forecast that the global economy will rebound in 2021 with 5.8% growth though it said prospects next year are clouded by uncertainty. The UN forecast more modest 3.4% growth in 2021.
The United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects report also forecast a 15% contraction in world trade in 2020 as a result of sharply reduced global demand and disruptions in global supply chains.
The report said the pandemic is “exacerbating poverty and inequality,” with an estimated 34.3 million people likely to fall below the extreme poverty line of $1.90 a day in 2020 — 56% of them in Africa.
It said an additional 130 million people may join the ranks of people living in extreme poverty by 2030, dealing a “huge blow” to global efforts to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger by the end of the decade.

Topics: United Nations Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE to review government structure, size in post-coronavirus strategy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces nine new coronavirus deaths

Turkey ‘faces high bar over US Fed funding’

Updated 14 May 2020
Reuters

Turkey ‘faces high bar over US Fed funding’

  • Former New York Fed chief cites ‘bumpy relations’ with Washington as major hurdle to currency swap
Updated 14 May 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s foreign cash needs are unlikely to be relieved by the US Federal Reserve given its economic challenges and volatile diplomatic relations with Washington, the New York Fed’s former chief said.

William Dudley, who from 2009-2018 was vice chair of the US central bank’s policy-making committee and ran its New York branch that oversees foreign funding, said “there is definitely a significant reluctance” to expanding the dollar swap lines.

Ankara is facing a cash crunch of depleted foreign reserves and relatively high debt obligations, and has appealed directly to Washington for a Fed dollar swap line. It is also discussing funding with other central banks.

Dudley said that while some geopolitical friction between Ankara and Washington could pose a hurdle, a strong endorsement from US President Donald Trump could influence the Fed’s decision whether to extend funding to Turkey.

“I would be very surprised if the Fed did it unilaterally,” Dudley said by telephone.

“It seems the reasons the swaps are needed in Turkey do not fit into the Fed’s stated goals. It’s also hard to imagine that the Fed would run out swaps to a country that is having some bumpy relations with the US,” he added. “Never say never, but the bar is pretty high to extending these swaps.”

The comments could dampen Turkey’s hopes of securing funding from the Fed, which did not include Turkey when in March it expanded dollar lines to Brazil, New Zealand, South Korea and others in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish lira tumbled to a historic low against the dollar last week and is down more than 15 percent this year as investors fretted over the cash crunch and a severe economic slump due to pandemic containment measures.

 

 Net foreign currency reserves at Turkey’s central bank have fallen to around $28 billion from $40 billion so far this year, reaching as low as $25 billion three weeks ago. The country’s short-term foreign obligations are around $170 billion.

Swap lines — in which the Fed accepts other currencies in exchange for dollars — are meant to support big foreign dollar markets and any facility would be conditional in part on counterparty risk.

The US central bank has not commented on Turkey’s request. Asked last week about extending swaps to Turkey or others in need, a current Fed policymaker said lines are already in place with countries that have a relationship of “mutual trust” and high credit standards.

Dudley, who played a role selecting the Fed’s original swaps recipients ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, said however the central bank could reconsider a facility especially if the White House lobbied on Turkey’s behalf.

“You could imagine the Trump Administration weighing in in a forceful way that would affect the Fed’s thinking,” he said, adding foreign funding remains controversial in Washington.

“The Fed doesn’t want to pick winners and losers and effectively choose who is following an appropriate set of economic policies. It’s really for that country and the IMF to decide how to support foreign investor confidence,” said Dudley.

Ankara’s relations with NATO ally Washington have been bruised by disputes over human rights, Western sanctions on Iran and Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses for which it faces potential US sanctions.

Decoder

A swap line

A swap line means the Fed accepts other currencies in exchange for dollars.

Topics: Turkey Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkey desperate for swap lines as recession looms
Middle-East
Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed in Turkey

Latest updates

How video games open the door to friendship during lockdown
Muslim charity helps Italy deal with crisis
Experts say utmost precautions required worldwide to beat pandemic
Almost 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia recovered
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein on Einstein

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.