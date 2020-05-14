You are here

Thousands pay respects to Saudi housing minister over loss of his son

The youngest of the minister’s four children, Al-Muhannad passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack. (Social media)
Updated 18 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Condolences are pouring in by the thousands on the death of the son of Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi housing minister and acting minister of municipal and rural affairs.

“With the heart content with Allah’s will, he (Al-Muhannad) has entered (His mercy),” Al-Hogail tweeted. “I ask Allah in this holy and blessed month to bless him with mercy and paradise. We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

The youngest of the minister’s four children, Al-Muhannad passed away on Tuesday due to a heart attack. 

People took to social media and offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for Al-Muhannad. Ministers, community leaders, family members and everyday people alike paid their respects.

“My sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to your Excellency and to the family,” wrote Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, minister of human resources and social development. “I ask God to bless him (Al-Muhannad) with His mercy and dwell him in Al-Firdaus (heaven) and give you patience … We surely belong to Allah and to Him shall we return.”

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah wrote: “May Allah reward you, and I ask Allah for forgiveness and mercy (to your deceased).”

One social media user wrote: “Life is full of lessons. We ask Allah’s mercy for the son of his Excellency the Minister and for all Muslims.” Another tweeted: “May Allah grant him mercy and bestow his family patience.”

Saudi football player Sami Al-Jaber wrote: “May Allah bless his youth in heaven, forgive him and have mercy on him.”

One social media user wrote: “A picture is worth a thousand words, how harsh is the loss. I ask Allah to grant you patience and comfort.”

One of Al-Muhannad’s last few tweets included a prayer: “May Allah grant health to all patients who intended to fast during the month of Ramadan but could not, and have mercy on those who intended to fast but passed away.”

One social media user expressed his “deepest and most sincere condolences to … his Excellency Majid Al-Hogail, and we ask Allah to receive him (Al-Muhannad) and have mercy on him and grant his family and loved ones peace and comfort.”

Qassim governor launches Eid at Home initiative

Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
SPA

Qassim governor launches Eid at Home initiative

Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
SPA

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Wednesday launched the municipality’s Eid at Home initiative along with an official website of festival events.

Organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Qassim region, Prince Faisal praised the “outstanding” community scheme which he said would encourage celebration of the event from citizens’ homes.

He thanked the ministry’s Qassim office and cooperating bodies in Buraidah and 12 governorates for their Eid Al-Fitr offering, which included the distribution of 100,000 gifts throughout the region, adding that it played an important community role during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

He stressed the need to improve efforts to provide social programs for families confined to their homes under measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly through the use of modern technology.

Topics: Coronavirus Eid Al-Fitr

