You are here

  • Home
  • DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi Islamic guidance minister meets UK envoy

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi Islamic guidance minister meets UK envoy

British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton meets Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p78ta

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi Islamic guidance minister meets UK envoy

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

The UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Neil Crompton, on Wednesday called on the minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh.

A number of issues of mutual concern were discussed during the meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Crompton wished for the successful consolidation and further enhancement of bilateral relations and joint cooperation in all fields.

The envoy also recently met Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief). The two men discussed a range of humanitarian matters, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

“Good conversation with Dr. Al-Rabeeah about our shared COVID-19 and humanitarian agenda, particularly Yemen,” Crompton tweeted after meeting the KSRelief chief. “As co-hosts of the Coronavirus Global Response Summit, I expressed the UK’s thanks for Saudi Arabia’s $0.5 billion assistance to international health organizations.”

The two countries are key strategic partners in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, and both reaffirmed their commitment to building and developing trade and investment, in addition to achieving shared prosperity for citizens of both countries.

Andrew Murrison, who is minister of state at the Department for International Development and minister for the Middle East at the Foreign Office, has described the bilateral relationship as “warm, cordial and positive.”

“Saudi Arabia is extremely important to the UK and we have ties that have gone back for many, many years, and I am confident that that will continue in the course of the new government,” Murrison told Arab News last year.

Crompton was appointed ambassador to the Kingdom  in February 2020. Prior to that he led the Middle East and  North Africa directorate from 2015 to 2019.

Topics: Neil Crompton Islamic affairs

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy offers Ramadan wishes
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: British envoy announces flights for nationals who urgently need to return

Almost 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia recovered

Updated 50 min 20 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Almost 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia recovered

  • Health Ministry reports total 26,935 active cases in KSA; death toll reaches 273
Updated 50 min 20 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that nearly 40 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country have recovered from the disease.

The ministry announced a total of 2,365 new recoveries, bringing the total number to 17,622. The total confirmed cases reached 44,830 with 1,905 new cases confirmed. Of these 42 percent are Saudis, 22 percent are female, and 8 percent are children.

There are currently 26,935 active COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in Saudi hospitals, 147 of which are in critical condition.

The Kingdom recorded nine new deaths, taking the death toll to 273. The latest fatalities were two Saudis and seven expatriates from Jeddah and Makkah. They were aged between 42 and 80. Most had chronic diseases.

“It is the second day in a row where recoveries outnumber the confirmed cases,” said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. “Recently, we have seen an intersection between the new recorded cases curve and the recovery curve, while the recovery curve is rising rapidly which is a very positive sign.”

FASTFACTS

45k - The total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom reached 44,830.

18,000 - The total number of coronavirus recoveries in Saudi Arabia reached 17,622.

147 - The number of patients in critical condition.

He added that the coronavirus death curve was “stable and fairly low” in the Kingdom when compared to other countries, and that the intense workload had not affected the ministry’s focus or that of other health authorities.

“Neither performance nor medical protocols at Saudi hospitals were affected by the pandemic, including ambulance fleets and Saudi Red Crescent Authority staff. Emergency departments continue to receive all types of urgent cases around the clock.”

Al-Aly repeated his warnings on the risks of social gatherings and asked people to adhere to guidelines to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Please abide by the instructions and stay away from anything that violates them, especially gatherings or leaving your homes for unnecessary purposes; abide by the recommended hygienic behavior, such as washing your hands and avoiding touching surfaces,” Al-Aly said.

Earlier, Al-Aly said fever is the most common symptom of infection as 99 percent of confirmed cases experienced fever, while 60 percent had a cough and 30 percent had difficulty breathing.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces nine new coronavirus deaths
Business & Economy
Coronavirus pandemic threatens Saudi progress on energy transition, says WEF

Latest updates

Almost 40% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia recovered
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein on Einstein
Thousands pay respects to Saudi housing minister over loss of his son
US asks Taliban, Afghan government to bring perpetrators to justice
Two held over online threat against Duterte

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.