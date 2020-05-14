You are here

US-Somali model Halima Aden in campaign to support COVID-19 frontline workers

The runway star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she is taking part in the #BandingTogether project. (AFP)
Updated 14 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Since the coronavirus pandemic began, fashion labels, models and influencers have been taking part in initiatives to support frontline workers. The latest to do so is American-Somali model Halima Aden.

The runway star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she is taking part in the #BandingTogether project in collaboration with Allure Magazine and fashion startup Anywear.

“When you purchase one of my limited-edition face covering and hijab sets, @AnywearDesign will donate an adjustable headband, hijab set or medical hat to a doctor, nurse or health care professional working tirelessly on the frontline,” the 22-year-old told her 1.1 million followers.

This came in light of images shared on social media of health care workers experiencing skin irritation and bruises from extended wearing of face masks while battling COVID-19.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thrilled to announce #bandingtogether with @allure magazine and beauty experts and supermodel @halima @danielmartin @nikkinelms @namvo @nailsbymei @shereeneidriss and @mrchrismcmillan After hearing stories from our frontline committee @jenngilrn @levatorannie and @_iamjackie we worked together to upcycle current fabrics and make these limited edition sets available to the public to encourage us all to remember to wear fabric face coverings in public. The headbands, hats, bandanas and face coverings all have buttons affixed to them to hold a mask in order to relieve the ears of pressure during long shifts. They can also be used for regular use and self care. Visit our link in bio to purchase. We are so excited to bring these beautiful designs to frontline workers!

“Having worked in a hospital, even several months into my modeling career, it was important for me to support this project,” she said in a video shared on Anywear’s Instagram page.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“As many hijab-wearing women are working at health care facilities, I wanted to make sure they have a comfortable option for wearing a mask while keeping their hair covered.”

 

Topics: Halima Aden Coronavirus

Egyptian actor Khaled El-Nabawy: ‘I have been dreaming of this role for more than 20 years’

Khaled El-Nabawy’s career has spanned more than two decades and includes several Hollywood movies. (Supplied)
Updated 14 May 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Documenting a largely unfamiliar past is never easy, but the historical drama “Kingdom of Fire” rises to the challenge superbly.

The series, now streaming on Starzplay, is set in the early 16th century when the Ottoman Empire set out to conquer Arab territories. The show follows two heroes — Selim, an Ottoman prince, and Tuman Bey, a child taken as a slave from Circassia (now southern Russia) to Egypt who grows up to lead a popular uprising against the Ottomans.

Egyptian actor Khaled El-Nabawy, who plays Tuman Bey, told Arab News about his “dream role.”

El-Nabawy plays Tuman Bey. (Supplied)

El-Nabawy’s career has spanned more than two decades and includes several Hollywood movies, but he said: “I was dreaming of Tuman more than 20 years ago. His story is one of the most beautiful stories I’ve ever heard.”

The actor grew up learning about this historical period. “My father told me that when the Turkish came to Egypt there was an invasion. So I wondered, after I became an actor, if I would get the chance to play this role,” he said.

El-Nabawy said that the series documented the lives of characters who lived 500 years ago, so he felt “great responsibility.”

The film was shot in Tunisia. (Supplied)

He read widely on the era before the shooting started.

“It is the least anyone could do to play such a part and I was honored to play Tuman,” he added.

Besides the mental preparation, there was also a lot of physical effort. El-Nabawy trained with horses and learned how to use swords. His fitness routine included swimming, running and yoga.

The film was directed by American Peter Webber. (Suuplied)

“You are on a horse fighting, with lots of dust and sand, wearing heavy costumes, so it’s not easy,” said the actor.

The film, shot in Tunisia, was directed by American Peter Webber, best known for “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and “Emperor.”

El-Nabawy said that he is happy with his roles in Hollywood films, including “The Citizen,” “Fair Game” and “Kingdom of Heaven.”

“These are films I chose. I get offered a lot, but I choose what suits me, what I like as an actor, what I believe I will enjoy, what I believe as a person, and also what suits me as a human being coming from the Arab world,” he said.

However, El-Nabawy said that he has rejected offers because of stereotypes associated with Arab characters.

“I need to fix the stereotypes they have about us,” he said.

Topics: Kingdom of Fire Khaled El-Nabawy Lifestyle Reads of the Week

