US-Somali model Halima Aden in campaign to support COVID-19 frontline workers

DUBAI: Since the coronavirus pandemic began, fashion labels, models and influencers have been taking part in initiatives to support frontline workers. The latest to do so is American-Somali model Halima Aden.

The runway star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she is taking part in the #BandingTogether project in collaboration with Allure Magazine and fashion startup Anywear.

“When you purchase one of my limited-edition face covering and hijab sets, @AnywearDesign will donate an adjustable headband, hijab set or medical hat to a doctor, nurse or health care professional working tirelessly on the frontline,” the 22-year-old told her 1.1 million followers.

This came in light of images shared on social media of health care workers experiencing skin irritation and bruises from extended wearing of face masks while battling COVID-19.

“Having worked in a hospital, even several months into my modeling career, it was important for me to support this project,” she said in a video shared on Anywear’s Instagram page.

“As many hijab-wearing women are working at health care facilities, I wanted to make sure they have a comfortable option for wearing a mask while keeping their hair covered.”