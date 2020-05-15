You are here

  • Home
  • The Saudi entrepreneur keeping camel milk flowing in America

The Saudi entrepreneur keeping camel milk flowing in America

1 / 2
Walid Abdul-Wahab, who runs a company called Desert Farms, was brought up in Jeddah but moved to Los Angeles in 2008. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Desert Farms products have proved popular and the company model should prove resilient to tough economic times. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ugm2

Updated 15 May 2020
Arab News

The Saudi entrepreneur keeping camel milk flowing in America

  • Walid Abdul-Wahab from Jeddah has built his camel milk company in California
  • The Desert Farms structure should prove resilient in tough economic times.
Updated 15 May 2020
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: When it comes to drinking milk, most Americans only think of cows. 

But a company run by a young Saudi entrepreneur has been trying to change habits after introducing camel milk to the US market.

Walid Abdul-Wahab, who runs a company called Desert Farms, was brought up in Jeddah but moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to study at the University of Southern California.

It was there he had the idea to introduce camel milk as an alternative dairy product to health-conscious customers.

“I wanted to bring something positive from back home where I’m from: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” Abdul-Wahab said. “I decided to introduce a new kind of breed of milk that is almost 10 times better than cow’s and goat’s milk and actually the closest milk to human breast milk.”

Abdul-Wahab set up partnerships with family farms rearing camels across the US to produce the milk domestically.

He is confident his hard work over the years means his business can ride through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whenever you’re dealing with food and your business is fully online, and you actually own your own customers, meaning that you have direct relationships, you know who’s buying, you know where they’re from, it’s very difficult for a business like that to be affected by any sort of recession,” he said. 

Abdul-Wahab said his company sells on Amazon and through the Desert Farms website as well as in regular retail stores.

Along with health conscious customers, another market is selling the milk to Muslims, particularly during Ramadan. 

Although mosques are closed in the US this Ramadan, Abdul-Wahab is working to ensure that Desert Farms can provide milk to Muslims observing the holy month during the shutdown.

As a young entrepreneur, he said he believes challenging times like these are when the best business ideas flourish.

“We’re not in a true recession but it does have a lot of similar traits and I do strongly believe that some of the best ideas are gonna come out during this time,” Abdul-Wahab said. 

He encouraged businesspeople in the Arab world who want to start companies in the US to go for it. “It's honestly the easiest country in the world to start any business you want,” he said.

On top of his business, Abdul-Wahab is trying to make sure his family stays fit and focused during the pandemic lockdown.

“Me and my kids are always extremely active,” Abdul-Wahab said. “We definitely keep a distance from everyone as much as possible, but that doesn’t mean we don’t go out. I take my kids to the park almost on a daily basis, and we just continue doing sports.”

Topics: camel milk camel Desert Farms

Related

Saudi Arabia
How a Saudi dairy farmer brought camel milk to the US
Saudi Arabia
Saudi establishes camel milk firm in California

Up to 36 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

Updated 15 May 2020
AP

Up to 36 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

  • The US unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression
Updated 15 May 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for US unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

The wave of layoffs may not subside until Congress can agree on providing rescue aid for financially desperate state and local governments as well as further help for households. Republicans and the Trump administration are locked in a standoff with Democrats, who have proposed trillions more in aid beyond the nearly $3 trillion already allocated to individuals and businesses. Republican leaders say they want to first see how previous aid affects the economy and have expressed skepticism about approving much more spending now.

Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. An additional 842,000 people applied for aid last week through a separate federal program set up for the self- employed and gig workers.

All told, the figures point to a job market gripped by its worst crisis in decades and an economy that is sinking into a severe downturn. The report suggests the tentative reopening of some businesses in many states has done little to reverse the flow of mass layoffs.

Last week’s pace of new applica- tions for aid is four times the record high that prevailed before the coronavirus struck hard in March.

Jobless workers in some states are still reporting difficulty applying for or receiving benefits. These include freelance, gig and self-employed workers, who became eligible for jobless aid this year.

In Georgia, one of the first states to partially reopen its economy, the number of unemployment claims rose last week to 241,000. In Florida, which has allowed restaurants to reopen at one-quarter capacity, claims jumped to nearly 222,000, though that state’s unemployment agency has struggled to process claims. Other states that have lifted some restrictions, such as South Carolina and Texas, reported large declines in claims.

President Donald Trump appeared to respond to the report by tweeting: “Good numbers coming out of States that are opening. America is getting its life back.”

The latest jobless claims follow a devastating jobs report last week. The government said the unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, and employers shed a stunning 20.5 million jobs. A decade’s worth of job growth was wiped out in a single month.

Even those figures failed to capture the full scale of the damage. The government said many workers in April were counted as employed but absent from work but should have been counted as temporarily unemployed.

Millions of other laid-off workers didn’t look for a new job in April, discouraged by their prospects in a mostly shuttered economy, and weren’t included, either. If all those people had been counted as unemployed, the jobless rate would have reached nearly 24 percent.

Most economists have forecast that the official unemployment rate could hit 18 percent or higher in May before potentially declining by summer.

Topics: Washington US unemployment

Related

Business & Economy
Trump plays down unprecedented new US unemployment as ‘no surprise’
Business & Economy
US jobless claims up less than expected as labor market tightens

Latest updates

OIC calls on members to share education expertise with least-developed countries
Noose tightens around Iran with sanctions threat by US
Doctor loses sight fighting virus in Cairo
Saudi doctor pays heavy price as whole family gets virus
The hidden COVID-19 symptoms that are easy to miss

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.