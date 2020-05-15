You are here

Stocks sink as Powell alert adds to second wave fears

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell warned of an uncertain economic outlook with more stimulus needed in addition to the $3 trillion spent so far. (AFP)
Updated 15 May 2020
AFP

  • US Federal Reserve chief warns of ‘lasting damage’ to the economy from coronavirus shutdowns
LONDON: World equities sank on Thursday and the dollar traded mixed after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell warned of “lasting damage” to the economy from coronavirus shutdowns, stoking worries about a second wave of the deadly disease.

Oil prices meanwhile surged as the International Energy Agency said the easing of lockdowns and output cuts had helped the oil market after “Black April,” when US prices collapsed into negative territory on evaporating demand and a vast supply glut.

In stock markets trading on Thursday, Tokyo ended down 1.7 percent, Hong Kong shed 1.5 percent and Shanghai lost 1.0 percent — one day after Wall Street slid for a successive session as a sustained rally for global equities ran out of steam.

The negativity spilled over into Europe and approaching the half-way mark Thursday, London had lost 2.6 percent, Frankfurt slid 1.8 percent and Paris dropped 2.1 percent.

“Sharp losses for US indices yesterday set the stage for Europe’s weakness . . . as investors take heed from Powell’s comments last night about the recession and its potential severity,” said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“If the chairman of the Federal Reserve is worried then it is time to sit up and take notice.”

Powell warned of a “highly uncertain” outlook for the world’s top economy, adding that lawmakers might have to provide even more stimulus to the $3 trillion already stumped up.

“The coronavirus has left a devastating human and economic toll in its wake,” he said, warning that a deep, long recession “can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy.”

Sentiment was also hit after the World Health Organization warned that the virus “may never go away.”

Signs of an easing in the outbreak globally had led to hopes for a slow return to normality but fresh infections in South Korea, China, Germany and other countries as they eased lockdowns have thrown a spanner in the works.

They came as US President Donald Trump’s top virus expert Anthony Fauci warned against reopening too quickly, saying that  it could cause a second wave of infections and hurt any economic recovery.

China-US relations were strained further on Wednesday after two US security agencies said that hackers were trying to steal research and intellectual property related to potentially lucrative COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

They did not, however, provide evidence to back up the claims.

The allegation comes as the relationship between the two countries grows increasingly tense after a series of rows linked to Trump’s accusations over Beijing’s handling of the outbreak, and threats to hit China with fresh tariffs that have renewed trade war fears.

WASHINGTON: Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for US unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

The wave of layoffs may not subside until Congress can agree on providing rescue aid for financially desperate state and local governments as well as further help for households. Republicans and the Trump administration are locked in a standoff with Democrats, who have proposed trillions more in aid beyond the nearly $3 trillion already allocated to individuals and businesses. Republican leaders say they want to first see how previous aid affects the economy and have expressed skepticism about approving much more spending now.

Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. An additional 842,000 people applied for aid last week through a separate federal program set up for the self- employed and gig workers.

All told, the figures point to a job market gripped by its worst crisis in decades and an economy that is sinking into a severe downturn. The report suggests the tentative reopening of some businesses in many states has done little to reverse the flow of mass layoffs.

Last week’s pace of new applica- tions for aid is four times the record high that prevailed before the coronavirus struck hard in March.

Jobless workers in some states are still reporting difficulty applying for or receiving benefits. These include freelance, gig and self-employed workers, who became eligible for jobless aid this year.

In Georgia, one of the first states to partially reopen its economy, the number of unemployment claims rose last week to 241,000. In Florida, which has allowed restaurants to reopen at one-quarter capacity, claims jumped to nearly 222,000, though that state’s unemployment agency has struggled to process claims. Other states that have lifted some restrictions, such as South Carolina and Texas, reported large declines in claims.

President Donald Trump appeared to respond to the report by tweeting: “Good numbers coming out of States that are opening. America is getting its life back.”

The latest jobless claims follow a devastating jobs report last week. The government said the unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, and employers shed a stunning 20.5 million jobs. A decade’s worth of job growth was wiped out in a single month.

Even those figures failed to capture the full scale of the damage. The government said many workers in April were counted as employed but absent from work but should have been counted as temporarily unemployed.

Millions of other laid-off workers didn’t look for a new job in April, discouraged by their prospects in a mostly shuttered economy, and weren’t included, either. If all those people had been counted as unemployed, the jobless rate would have reached nearly 24 percent.

Most economists have forecast that the official unemployment rate could hit 18 percent or higher in May before potentially declining by summer.

