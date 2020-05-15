You are here

Saudi shoppers turn to contactless tech, e-gifts during COVID-19 pandemic

Survey findings showed that 65 percent of Saudi consumers preferred to use touch-free technology to pay for everyday purchases for reasons of safety, speed, and cleanliness. (Supplied)
Rashid Hassan

  • YouGotaGift, a digital gift card company, has seen almost an 80 percent rise in online searches compared to last year
RIYADH: Changes to Saudi buying habits have been highlighted among the many lifestyle adjustments being brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The adoption of contactless technology as a safer way of paying for goods and services has soared since the outbreak of the killer virus as have purchases of electronic gifts, according to a study by financial services giant Mastercard.

Survey findings showed that 65 percent of Saudi consumers preferred to use touch-free technology to pay for everyday purchases for reasons of safety, speed, and cleanliness.

With the COVID-19 health crisis forcing many of the Kingdom’s citizens to shop online, 81 percent of Saudis said they would continue using contactless payments methods post pandemic.

J. K. Khalil, general manager of Mastercard for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said: “The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority’s decision to increase card payment limits, and its instruction that all local bank transfers be free of charge, show strong commitment to the local economy which Mastercard fully supports.

“Saudi Arabia is adequately adopting contactless technology as part of its response to the pandemic.”

While social distancing, lockdowns, working from home and online shopping is becoming the new norm, consumers were also found to be turning to e-gift cards — easy and safe to buy — to celebrate occasions and give presents to friends and family during Ramadan and the upcoming Islamic festival of Eid Al-Fitr.

The shift in mindset from a physical gift product to a digital voucher had already been taking place through various loyalty and reward programs, but the COVID-19 crisis has speeded up the process.

Husain Makiya, CEO and co-founder of YouGotaGift, a digital gift card company, said: “We have seen almost an 80 percent rise in online searches compared to last year and the number keeps growing month on month with March and April 2020 showing over a 35 percent increase on February 2020.

“We have been tracking the shift in customer behavior and accordingly made strategic changes to ensure the right e-gift card products are made available to them.

“With lockdowns in place, we added further value to the customer experience by identifying the essential brands in our catalogue which are e-comm enabled and bringing them to our customers via our digital platform,” he added.

During the pandemic, a growing number of businesses and organizations have been choosing digital gift cards as a way to motivate and show appreciation to employees, customers, and business partners, Makiya said.

And there had also been a rise in e-gift cards being used for humanitarian purposes. 

The chief executive noted that many local communities and groups had been supporting thousands of families in need of daily essentials with the click of a button and from the safety and comfort of their homes.

YouGotaGift recently launched a Care Card with some big brand names, covering essentials such as groceries, medicines, food delivery and mobile recharge.

To commemorate the season of giving and uniting as a community, the company has also issued a Ramadan Card allowing holders to conveniently donate to individuals and families in need.

France’s ex-first lady hails Saudi Arabia’s evolution

Randa Takieddine

  • Cecilia Attias regularly visits the Kingdom with her husband, Richard, who runs a communication strategy firm
PARIS: On the night of May 16, 2007, newly elected French president Nicolas Sarkozy was in Place de la Concorde, Paris, celebrating his victory. But where was his wife, Cecilia, many people wondered?

She did not join him until 11 p.m. when, urged by her daughter, Jeanne-Marie, she finally appeared alongside her husband. As the crowd roared and rejoiced, Cecilia’s sad expression sparked rumors that all was not well with the marriage.

The rumors were confirmed in October when the Sarkozys announced their divorce. The following March, the former Cecilia Sarkozy married Richard Attias, a Moroccan businessman and events producer who is currently working with the Saudi authorities.

“Richard is spending a lot of time in Saudi Arabia, where he is working on the organization of the G20, which is to be held in the country in November,” said Cecilia Attias, who often accompanies her husband when he visits the country. “He has also worked with the Kingdom to set up the global Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.

“I have learned a great deal about Saudi Arabia and become very familiar with it after visiting many times. It is a country that has changed a great deal since Prince Mohammed bin Salman became crown prince. The country is in a real evolution. There is much that has changed and there are many things that still need to change. The country has evolved very rapidly.”

Attias is the granddaughter of Catalan composer, Isaac Albeniz. In July 2007, she helped free five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor who had spent years on death row after allegedly being tortured into confessing they infected Libyan babies with the HIV virus. She visited Tripoli twice to meet Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi and negotiate their release.

After her split from Sarkozy, she moved to the US with their 10-year-old son, Louis Nicolas Sarkozy, and her daughters Jeanne-Marie and Judith from her marriage to French TV star Jacques Martin. In October last year, Attias published “Agree to Disagree,” a book she wrote with Louis, who attended a military school in the US and is studying for a degree in philosophy and history at NYU. In a series of letters, mother and son set out to discover each other anew. With no holds barred they discuss a range of hot topics, from education to religion, feminism to climate change. “Who am I apart from being an ex-first lady who made headlines in France?” Attias asks herself in the book.

“For me, politics is a profession like any other and I place it at the top of the ladder because it is politics that governs and manages all aspects of our daily lives,” she said when I asked about her decision to give up the role of first lady, and all that went with it. “Therefore I have great respect for public affairs, for the Republic, and for the policies used to implement the rules of the Republic.

BACKGROUND

After her split from Sarkozy, Cecilia moved to the US with their 10-year-old son, Louis Nicolas Sarkozy, and her daughters Jeanne-Marie and Judith from her marriage to French TV star Jacques Martin.

“Besides that, I am an ordinary woman, who was married to Nicolas for 25 years, during which we had a son. I left to rebuild my life on the other side of the Atlantic. I have never been elected, nor have I, myself, ever been in politics. I was by the side of a politician but I do not have a personal voice that makes me different. I am an ordinary person.”

An ordinary person perhaps, but it is nevertheless rather extraordinary for the wife of a president to leave her husband.

“The extraordinary side comes from media exposure but the act itself was ordinary: A couple separates like thousands of other couples,” Attias said. “The only thing was that he was president and people had trouble understanding that. In life many people fight for power and money, and when you reject them people do not understand this.”

What about the timing of their split, so soon after his election victory? Why not separate before then?

“On one hand, he was the father of our son and he was my husband for a long time,” said Attias. “It is not easy to break up a family. For me, it was a heartbreaker and, in addition, I have a lot of respect, tenderness and affection for Nicolas. Leaving him at the hardest moment of his life was incredibly difficult.

“I left once before and when I came back, before he was president, it was really for him, for us, and not to help him get elected. I realized when he was president that once a vase is broken, you cannot put the pieces back together; there are deep breaks and I could not play a role that is not true. I am too faithful and righteous.”

More than a decade after their divorce, the couple’s relationship remains amicable, according to Attias.

“Everything is going very well,” she said. “We have a son in common and we shared 25 years so we are not distant from each other. We meet and I have lunch with Richard and Nicolas. We see each other often and  ... Nicolas has rebuilt his life; he has a wonderful little girl (nine-year-old Giulia, with wife Carla Bruni).”

Given her own experience of politics, would she encourage her son to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a politician? She notes that Louis has talent, charisma and a very punchy style that wins people over. He also believes in important fundamental values and will defend what is good and right, which are all fine political qualities, she adds, “but I will not push him into politics. He writes articles and reads a lot and he will choose his own path.”

And what is her opinion of incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron? He is “an extremely bright and well-educated man,” according to Attias.

“I met his wife, Brigitte, and I like her very much; she is absolutely likable,” she added. “Neither of them, however, have any political background or experience and that makes things very hard.”

