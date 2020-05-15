You are here

  • Home
  • UAE budget carrier Air Arabia Q1 profit plunges 45% to $19.3 million

UAE budget carrier Air Arabia Q1 profit plunges 45% to $19.3 million

UAE budget carrier Air Arabia blamed the coronavirus pandemic on its dismal first quarter performance. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vgg6u

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

UAE budget carrier Air Arabia Q1 profit plunges 45% to $19.3 million

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE budget carrier Air Arabia has reported a 45 percent decline in first quarter profit to $19.3 million from $34.87 million of the same period a year earlier, blaming the coronavirus pandemic that obliterated travel demand.

Revenues fell by 12 percent to $2455 million during the three months to March, the airline said in a statement.

More than 2.4 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between January and March across the carrier’s four hubs, a 14 percent lower than the number of passengers carried in the first quarter of last year.

The airline’s average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – during the first three months of 2020 maintained its high average and stood at 83 percent.

“The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global aviation, which materialized in airport closures, travel restrictions and low travel demand, has affected the overall performance of the quarter,” Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al-Thani, the chairman of Air Arabia, said in the statement.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have reacted quickly and took all possible measures to protect our passengers and crew while ensuring we continue to fly safely where we can.

“Additionally, the management team has taken a series of business decisions to control our fixed and running costs during this period while supporting our business continuity, the Air Arabia official added.

Topics: aviation UAE Air Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Air Arabia in $14bn deal to buy 120 Airbus A320s

Up to 36 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

Updated 15 May 2020
AP

Up to 36 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

  • The US unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression
Updated 15 May 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for US unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

The wave of layoffs may not subside until Congress can agree on providing rescue aid for financially desperate state and local governments as well as further help for households. Republicans and the Trump administration are locked in a standoff with Democrats, who have proposed trillions more in aid beyond the nearly $3 trillion already allocated to individuals and businesses. Republican leaders say they want to first see how previous aid affects the economy and have expressed skepticism about approving much more spending now.

Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. An additional 842,000 people applied for aid last week through a separate federal program set up for the self- employed and gig workers.

All told, the figures point to a job market gripped by its worst crisis in decades and an economy that is sinking into a severe downturn. The report suggests the tentative reopening of some businesses in many states has done little to reverse the flow of mass layoffs.

Last week’s pace of new applica- tions for aid is four times the record high that prevailed before the coronavirus struck hard in March.

Jobless workers in some states are still reporting difficulty applying for or receiving benefits. These include freelance, gig and self-employed workers, who became eligible for jobless aid this year.

In Georgia, one of the first states to partially reopen its economy, the number of unemployment claims rose last week to 241,000. In Florida, which has allowed restaurants to reopen at one-quarter capacity, claims jumped to nearly 222,000, though that state’s unemployment agency has struggled to process claims. Other states that have lifted some restrictions, such as South Carolina and Texas, reported large declines in claims.

President Donald Trump appeared to respond to the report by tweeting: “Good numbers coming out of States that are opening. America is getting its life back.”

The latest jobless claims follow a devastating jobs report last week. The government said the unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, and employers shed a stunning 20.5 million jobs. A decade’s worth of job growth was wiped out in a single month.

Even those figures failed to capture the full scale of the damage. The government said many workers in April were counted as employed but absent from work but should have been counted as temporarily unemployed.

Millions of other laid-off workers didn’t look for a new job in April, discouraged by their prospects in a mostly shuttered economy, and weren’t included, either. If all those people had been counted as unemployed, the jobless rate would have reached nearly 24 percent.

Most economists have forecast that the official unemployment rate could hit 18 percent or higher in May before potentially declining by summer.

Topics: Washington US unemployment

Related

Business & Economy
Trump plays down unprecedented new US unemployment as ‘no surprise’
Business & Economy
US jobless claims up less than expected as labor market tightens

Latest updates

UAE budget carrier Air Arabia Q1 profit plunges 45% to $19.3 million
OIC calls on members to share education expertise with least-developed countries
Noose tightens around Iran with sanctions threat by US
Doctor loses sight fighting virus in Cairo
Saudi doctor pays heavy price as whole family gets virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.