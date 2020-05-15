Ramadan recipes: Delicious lamp chops from Chef Ruban Simon

DUBAI: Ruban Simon, executive chef of the 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, shares a delicious recipe for lamp chops that you can replicate at home. This comforting dish makes for a simple but impressive dinner that your loved ones will undoubtedly enjoy.
Ingredients for marinade:
- 4l orange juice
- 1l soy sauce
- 50g toasted sesame seeds
- 100g onions
- 100g ginger
- 50g coriander seeds
- 100g daikon
- 115g Maille Dijon mustard
- 200g leeks
- 1.5l mirin (non-alcoholic)
- 70g choricero pepper pulp
- 10g garlic
- 500g vine tomatoes
- 400g golden apples
- 20g smoke powder
- 4.5kg lamb rack
Garnish:
- 0.5 g shichimi togarashi
- micro-coriander
- micro-amaranth
- gyoza no kawa
- 8 g yuzu juice 1.8l
- 30g shitake mushroom
For the lamb rack marinade:
- Clean excess fat from the lamb and keep it aside
- Grind all the spices together
- Wash and chop all the vegetables and add the liquids
- Mix all ingredients and marinate for 48 hours
- Blend all ingredients together and strain through a colander
- Place each lamb rack in a bag with 250 ml of marinade
- Let rest for 12 hours before vacuum cooking at 65 degrees Celsius (150 degrees Fahrenheit) for 2 hours
- Strain through a china cap
Method:
- Fry the two sheets of gyoza no kawa and sprinkle with shichimi.
- Heat the bag of lamb at 65 degrees to regenerate, then set the lamb rack aside in a warm place and start reducing the gravy.
- Once the gravy is complete and just before serving, add the yuzu juice.
- Place the lamb racks on the grill, then let rest while sautéing the shitake mushrooms.
- Cut the lamb into 4 chops and place a bouquet of the mushrooms in the center of the plate.
- Arrange the chops around the bouquet with the bone sticking up.
- Drizzle with the sauce and decorate the plate with micro-coriander, micro-amaranth, and the crunchy gyoza no kawa.
Serve and enjoy!