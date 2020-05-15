You are here

Ramadan recipes: Delicious lamp chops from Chef Ruban Simon

This comforting dish makes for a simple but impressive dinner that your loved ones will undoubtedly enjoy. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Ruban Simon, executive chef of the 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, shares a delicious recipe for lamp chops that you can replicate at home. This comforting dish makes for a simple but impressive dinner that your loved ones will undoubtedly enjoy.  

Ingredients for marinade:

  • 4l orange juice
  • 1l soy sauce
  • 50g toasted sesame seeds
  • 100g onions
  • 100g ginger
  • 50g coriander seeds
  • 100g daikon
  • 115g Maille Dijon mustard
  • 200g leeks
  • 1.5l mirin (non-alcoholic)
  • 70g choricero pepper pulp
  • 10g garlic
  • 500g vine tomatoes
  • 400g golden apples
  • 20g smoke powder 
  • 4.5kg lamb rack

Garnish:

  • 0.5 g shichimi togarashi
  • micro-coriander
  • micro-amaranth
  • gyoza no kawa
  • 8 g yuzu juice 1.8l
  • 30g shitake mushroom

For the lamb rack marinade:

  • Clean excess fat from the lamb and keep it aside
  • Grind all the spices together
  • Wash and chop all the vegetables and add the liquids 
  • Mix all ingredients and marinate for 48 hours
  • Blend all ingredients together and strain through a colander
  • Place each lamb rack in a bag with 250 ml of marinade
  • Let rest for 12 hours before vacuum cooking at 65 degrees Celsius (150 degrees Fahrenheit) for 2 hours
  • Strain through a china cap 

Method:

  • Fry the two sheets of gyoza no kawa and sprinkle with shichimi.
  • Heat the bag of lamb at 65 degrees to regenerate, then set the lamb rack aside in a warm place and start reducing the gravy.
  • Once the gravy is complete and just before serving, add the yuzu juice. 
  • Place the lamb racks on the grill, then let rest while sautéing the shitake mushrooms.
  • Cut the lamb into 4 chops and place a bouquet of the mushrooms in the center of the plate.
  • Arrange the chops around the bouquet with the bone sticking up.
  • Drizzle with the sauce and decorate the plate with micro-coriander, micro-amaranth, and the crunchy gyoza no kawa.

Serve and enjoy!

WASHINGTON DC: The first time I watched David Chase’s acclaimed crime drama “The Sopranos” was 2002. My husband and I were journalists living in Cairo, seeking to learn about the Middle East after Sept 11, 2001. We were broke and pretty desperate for any form of entertainment (these were pre-streaming days). A friend from the States told us about a new technology called Napster that could be used to ‘rip’ a movie or TV show, turn it into a digital file and burn onto a DVD. Voila! We binged the first few seasons while eating McVitie’s and overly sweet pastries. In a weird way, it was a connection to home as well as a great escape. We were hooked, and stuck with the series until it finished in 2007.

“The Sopranos” is by David Chase. (Supplied)

I recently bingewatched the entire show again, this time with my 13-year-old son (who ducked under a blanket every time the ‘Bada Bing!’ strip club sign was on screen). Once again I was drawn in by the life of Italian-American mob boss Tony Soprano, explored in sessions with his psychiatrist Jennifer  — taking in many nuances that had escaped me in 2002: The truly painful conundrum faced by Adriana (the fiancée of Christopher — whom Tony sees as his natural successor), his wife Carmela’s contradictions (superbly portrayed by Edie Falco), and the horrific clothing choices. One nice thing about being nearly 50 is that I had forgotten major plot points, allowing me to enjoy the twists — and cringe at parts — all over again.

“The Sopranos” is a crime drama (Supplied)

Yes, I also noticed bad edits and some useless subplots (Tony’s come-and-go girlfriends, whose character profiles are as paper thin as their bodies; Christopher’s mysterious wife, Kelly, who was never really introduced but just appears out of nowhere; Carmela’s random trip to Paris that I suspect happened because the showrunner wanted to see Europe). But none of these things took away from the nostalgia of re-watching an America where the biggest threat was a fat mobster. The true beauty of the show — that a murdering monster can also have a complex and fragile inner life — shines through, regardless of the times.

