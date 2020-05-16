You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi envoy to UN: Suspending prayers during Ramadan ‘painful’ decision

Saudi envoy to UN: Suspending prayers during Ramadan ‘painful’ decision

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zm7es

Updated 20 sec ago
SPA

Saudi envoy to UN: Suspending prayers during Ramadan ‘painful’ decision

  • Saudi Arabia’s decision confirmed that Islam bolstered life and put human health above all other considerations
Updated 20 sec ago
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN told a high-level meeting on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, that the Kingdom’s decision to suspend prayers in the Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan had been “painful.”
Speaking at the virtual gathering organized by the permanent delegation of Morocco to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said that the Kingdom’s decision confirmed that Islam bolstered life and put human health above all other considerations.

Topics: Coronavirus Ramadan 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
From China to Saudi Arabia: Doctor fights COVID-19 on frontline
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 9 more deaths from COVID-19

From China to Saudi Arabia: Doctor fights COVID-19 on frontline

Updated 16 May 2020
Arab News

From China to Saudi Arabia: Doctor fights COVID-19 on frontline

  • Bashir: I was scared, but gradually with time I got used to it
  • Bashir sees up to 20 new COVID-19 cases on average
Updated 16 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi medical intern who studied in China is working on the frontline in the Kingdom’s fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Maaz Bashir, 27, who graduated from Hebei North University’s medical school last January, treats patients in the morning and spends his nights volunteering in quarantine centers.

He learned about the killer virus in the last few weeks of his studies in China but had not expected to be part of the Saudi teams combating the pandemic so soon after returning home.

“I was scared, but gradually with time I got used to it. Now I deal with COVID-19 patients every day and I see up to 20 new cases on average; it has become part of my work routine,” he said.

During the first days of the outbreak, Bashir received training on how to deal with the virus and its patients, which helped him overcome his fear and qualified him to work with the team at King Fahd Hospital in Madinah.

Members of Bashir’s family, especially his mother, had concerns about him contracting COVID-19 and calming their fears was one of the challenges he had to face.

“As a medical intern, I couldn’t contain my enthusiasm to learn and try different new experiences. My mother was convinced only after she saw my determination to pursue this noble mission. Now she supports me,” he said. 

However, his family’s backing has placed a heavier responsibility on his shoulders in ensuring he does not expose them to the infection. He isolates himself at home and undergoes regular tests for COVID-19 as do his hospital colleagues.

Bashir said that witnessing new patients testing positive for COVID-19 could sometimes be emotional and extremely difficult to deal with. “I can’t forget one kid who had renal failure and tested positive for COVID-19. Such child victims really break my heart.”

He urged others to join the country’s battle against the virus by looking for volunteer jobs in quarantine centers or hospitals.

Bashir plans to continue his higher education in China when the health crisis is over and after he completes his internship program, saying that he won a scholarship from the same university he graduated from in China.

He pointed out that over the last couple of years he had witnessed a growing interest among Saudis to study in China. “I received many questions through my Twitter account from Saudis who showed an interest in completing their studies in China.”

Bashir speaks Arabic, English, Chinese and Burmese (the official language of Myanmar), learning the last two while he was a student in China. He studied medicine in Syria for two years but left shortly after war broke out in the country, heading to China in 2015.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 9 more deaths from COVID-19

Latest updates

US adds new sanction on Chinese tech giant Huawei
What We Are Reading Today: Sunny Days
An explosion is heard in Aleppo in Syria - state TV
From China to Saudi Arabia: Doctor fights COVID-19 on frontline
Erdogan attacks opposition mayors over coronavirus aid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.