Iran sentences French academic to 6 years in prison

This handout picture taken in 2012 in an unlocated location and released on July 16, 2019 by Sciences Po university shows Franco-Iranian academic Adelkhah Fariba as Iran confirmed on July 16, 2019 her arrest without giving any details of her case. (AFP)
Updated 16 May 2020
AFP

  • The lawyer said his client would only be expected to serve the longer, five-year jail term and added that she intended to appeal
TEHRAN: Iran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to six years in prison on national security charges on Saturday, her lawyer told AFP.
Fariba Adelkhah was “sentenced to five years for gathering and conspiring against national security, and one year for propaganda against the Islamic republic,” Said Dehghan said.
He said his client would only be expected to serve the longer, five-year jail term and added that she intended to appeal.

Over 250 global artists urge Israel to end Gaza blockade

Updated 34 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Over 250 global artists urge Israel to end Gaza blockade

  • The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007
Updated 34 min 11 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: More than 250 global artists and writers including rocker Peter Gabriel, director Ken Loach and actor Viggo Mortensen have appealed to Israel to stop the “siege” of Gaza, saying the coronavirus epidemic could have a devastating effect in “the world’s largest open air prison.”
“Long before the global outbreak of COVID-19 threatened to overwhelm the already devastated health care system in Gaza, the UN had predicted that the blockaded coastal strip would be unlivable by 2020,” the online letter said.
“With the pandemic, Gaza’s almost two million inhabitants, predominantly refugees, face a mortal threat in the world’s largest open-air prison,” it added.
Other signatories included poet Taha Adnan, Canadian writer Naomi Klein and British group Massive Attack.
The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when the Islamist movement Hamas started controlling the enclave.
Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since but reached a truce in late 2018 that was renewed after successive flare-ups last year.
“Well before the ongoing crisis, Gaza’s hospitals were already stretched to breaking point through lack of essential resources denied by Israel’s siege. Its health care system could not cope with the thousands of gunshot wounds, leading to many amputations,” the artists said.
“Reports of the first cases of coronavirus in densely-populated Gaza are therefore deeply disturbing,” they said.
“We back Amnesty International’s call on all world governments to impose a military embargo on Israel until it fully complies with its obligations under international law.”

