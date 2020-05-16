You are here

  • Home
  • Cardboard cutouts of fans to liven up matches

Cardboard cutouts of fans to liven up matches

1 / 2
RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner in action with Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck on Saturday as Bundesliga matches resumed behind closed doors. (Reuters)
2 / 2
Stewards wearing protective face masks stand in front of turnstiles outside the stadium before a football match in Dortmund, Germany on May 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ds84

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Cardboard cutouts of fans to liven up matches

  • The website is now live in English too to give our international fans a chance to order their cutout for €19 via bank transfer
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Bundesliga became the first top European league to return on Saturday during the coronavirus pandemic, behind closed doors and with strict hygiene measures in place.

The last Bundesliga game was played on March 11 as the virus was beginning to take hold in Germany.

Clubs plan to use music and cardboard cutouts of fans to liven up the atmosphere at matches. Borussia Monchengladbach have come up with a unique way to support their players in an empty stadium — with cardboard cutouts of fans.

Fans have ordered more than 12,000 cardboard cutouts of themselves to help fill Borussia-Park, the club said.

A tweet from @borussia_en stated: “The home stands are filling up nicely though! Over 4,500 cut-outs in place and 12,000+ ordered Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. The website is now live in English too to give our international fans a chance to order their cutout for €19 via bank transfer.”

A report in bundesliga.com added: “Unable to lend their vociferous support in the usual way, Gladbach fans have contributed to the ‘Stay at home. Be in the stands’ campaign in their droves. For €19, the ‘cardboard you’ will be installed in the stands, with the proceeds going to local charities. The Foals have even allowed for fans of other teams to order a cut-out which will be placed in the away end.

“The campaign organizers are regularly overrun with orders; we can hardly keep up trying to install them all,” Gladbach fan representative Thomas Weinmann was quoted as saying in the article.

“But we’re obviously delighted with the overwhelming support it’s received.”

Gladbach players, coaches and board members had previously agreed to forgo their salaries in order to help the club and its employees.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s rising star Giovanni Reyna, 17, suffered heartbreak minutes before what would have been his first Bundesliga start when he was injured warming up before the Ruhr derby at home to Schalke on Saturday.

Reyna, a USA Under-17 international, was named in the starting line-up on the right wing, instead of injured England wing Jadon Sancho.

However, the American teenager had to withdraw from his first Ruhr derby at the last minute after pulling up during the warm up.

Topics: football Germany Bundesliga

Related

Sport
The Bundesliga is back, so can Dortmund catch Bayern?
Sport
Blow for Bundesliga restart as Dresden squad in quarantine

Football makes a welcome return in Germany, but road to normality remains long

Updated 16 May 2020
Ali Khaled

Football makes a welcome return in Germany, but road to normality remains long

  • Borussia Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0 at a silent Signal Iduna Park
Updated 16 May 2020
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Football is back. But not as we know it.

Signal Iduna Park, usually heaving with 80,000 fans on match day, was empty. The Yellow Wall, where Borussia Dortmund’s most colorful supporters stand, was missing the black and yellow scarfs and banners. And there was no pre-match rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

In the age of coronavirus, the “Revierderby” against Schalke, one of Germany’s most passionate fixtures, was played behind closed doors for the first time ever.

In any event, Dortmund did not miss the support, going on to claim an easy 4-0 win over their fierce rivals.

But this, and five other matches taking place across Germany, held significance far beyond mere results. This was a test.

The resumption of football in Germany was more about whether football can get back to any sense of normality in the coming months, and crucially, with no health risks to anyone involved. The jury will be out over long term consequences, but as a first step back this will be a case of so far, so good.

Though competitive football has been taking place around the world, as in South Korea’s K-League, this was the first of Europe’s big leagues to return to action. The Premier League, La Liga and Series A, in particular, would certainly be on the look out for any pointers here.

Among fans on social media there were excitement and skepticism in equal measure.

“Football without supporters is nothing,” as the famous slogan goes, was a common refrain.

Outwardly, the action itself on the pitch seemed to be a case of business as usual. There were no obvious signs of nerves regarding safety issues, with both teams, as expected, not backing out of any physical challenges. There was, not surprisingly, an element of inevitable ring-rustiness.

“This is not football,” one fan, Nick Collins, tweeted. On the lack of fans, @NinaKauser posted: “Must be weird playing a rival team without fans.”

There were plenty of jokes too.

“VAR. It could start an argument in an empty stadium,” Scraggy_74 tweeted.

Even Kylian Mbappe was sat in front of his television following the action.

Once the cobwebs were cast aside, it was Dortmund who were the more dominant team in the opening stages, though Schalke’s Daniel Caligiuri almost gave the visitors the lead on 25 minutes but was denied by Roman Burki in goal.

Minutes later, Erling Braut Haaland, the revelation of this interrupted season, got on the end of a Thorgan Hazard cross to give the home team a deserved lead. The dancing celebration was social distanced and funny, though somewhat out of place considering the physical interactions on display.

The play was often scrappy, and a poor clearance by Schalke’s goalkeeper was ruthlessly punished by Dortmund, with Raphael Guerreiro doubling the lead just before half-time.

Even with 45 minutes left to play, the game looked up for Schalke.

Certainly when you factor in the tiredness expected to creep into the latter stages of the match after such a long lay-off, a dramatic comeback looked unlikely.

Any doubt was removed three minutes after the restart when Hazard finished clinically after being played through by Haaland; 3-0, game over.

When Guerreiro made it 4-0 with a deft finish with the outside of the left boot, again after being set up by the irrepressible Haaland, Schalke looked ready to head home with almost half an hour left.

The scoreline did raise the emory of a famous derby from November 2017, when after racing into a four-goal lead after only 25 minutes, Dortmund were astonishingly held to a draw thanks to four goals by Schalke in the last half an hour.

Here there was more chance of four more Dortmund goals than of a miracle comeback. But having guaranteed the three points, Dortmund eased off.

At full time, having reduced Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the table to a point, the Dortmund players, tongue in cheek, applauded the empty Yellow Wall as is customary.

“The team have been working hard, so I’m not surprised (at the result),” man of the match Haaland said. “Of course, normally there are 80,000 here … but we were never afraid of anything, and you saw today we had full control. A good start.”

Understated, and in the circumstances, wise words. 

Organizers of the Bundesliga, Premier League and others, not to mention the players and fans, will all be cautiously optimistic too. Football is back, but the road to normality remains a very long one.

Topics: Bundesliga Germany football soccer

Related

Sport
Cardboard cutouts of fans to liven up matches
Sport
The Bundesliga is back, so can Dortmund catch Bayern?

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: Coronavirus pandemic a turning point in business history, says leading Saudi executive
UK trial to use dogs to detect COVID-19
Italy moves to reopen mosques after historic deal
Manila police chief’s lockdown birthday bash sparks probe
Bangladeshi inventors hope anti-virus fabric can wipe out pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.