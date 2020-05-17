You are here

Pizzas (and haircuts) back on the menu, but with warnings

Tourists wearing face masks take a ride on a gondola in Venice before the pandemic shut down tourism in the city. (AFP)
Venice’s Mayor Luigi Brugnaro speaks to media in St. Mark’s Square. Italy is slowly easing curbs as the virus toll falls in most regions. (AP)
AP

Pizzas (and haircuts) back on the menu, but with warnings

  • Health experts call for caution as governments worldwide ease virus lockdowns
AP

VENICE: Venice geared up to receive tourists, Milan’s pizzerias prepared to open and Australians headed out to eat for the first time in weeks Saturday, but the reopening of restaurants, pubs and cafes came with a warning: Don’t overdo it.

Public health experts are urging caution as governments ease restrictions on eateries, shops and parks in many countries and roll out measures to restart dormant factories. The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people, has slowed in many places but could pick up again if precautions aren’t taken or officials move too quickly to get people back to work.

“The message is, yes, appreciate all the efforts, appreciate the opportunity to release some of those measures, but let’s not have a party, let’s not go to town,” said Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association.

Most restaurants are limited to 10 customers at a time, and Bartone said people must maintain social distance, follow coughing etiquette, wash their hands regularly and stay away from others if they are ill.

In New Zealand, even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her fiance, Clarke Gayford, were initially turned away for Saturday brunch by a restaurant in the capital city, Wellington, because it was too full under coronavirus guidelines. Gayford took responsibility, saying he hadn’t made reservations. There was a happy ending, as a spot freed up and staff chased down the street to call the couple back.

“A+ service,” Gayford tweeted.

Italy’s tourism industry is focused firmly on June 3, when both regional and international borders reopen, allowing the first prospect of tourists since Europe’s first lockdown went into place in early March. In tourist-reliant Venice, occupancy of the city’s 50,000 hotel beds has hovered around zero ever since.

“Venice lives on tourism, period,’’ said Claudio Scarpa, head of the city’s hotel association. ‘’All the economic structures that operate in the city, including the port, are tied to tourism.”

While Venice hopes for some kind of restart, it may have to wait a while yet. Germany — its border about a four-hour drive from Venice — is instructing citizens not to travel abroad for tourism until at least June 15.

France was also being cautious, calling for a coordinated European effort on opening. At the same time, it could make decisions “that protect the French” regarding countries “where the virus is still active,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Saturday.

In Milan, Italy’s financial capital, 3,400 restaurants plan to open Monday, along with 4,800 bars, 2,900 hairdressers, 2,200 clothing stores and 700 shoe shops.

“After a long period at home, we will all want to go out and have a good coffee in a bar, eat a pizza in a pizzeria, buy a pair of jeans, or go to the hairdressers,” Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said in a Facebook video Saturday.

Many restaurant owners, however, complained that the new rules for reopening were unclear and that the entire sector — including suppliers and food producers — was suffering. Dozens protested Saturday outside Milan’s main train station in front of signs reading: “I won’t open today to close tomorrow,” and calling for an abolition of taxes and more concrete help.

In Britain, officials and tourism boards were discouraging people from visiting popular tourist spots — like beaches or country parks — on the first weekend since lockdown rules were eased in England. Rules remain stricter in other parts of the UK and English daytrippers have been warned against crossing into Scotland or Wales.

In the US, an Associated Press analysis found that 41 of the nation’s 50 states fall short of the COVID-19 testing levels that experts say are necessary to avoid another wave of outbreaks, even as some of those states move aggressively to allow businesses to reopen.

Rapid, widespread testing is considered essential to tracking and containing the coronavirus. The AP analysis is based on metrics developed by Harvard University’s Global Health Institute.

Harvard researchers have calculated that the US needs to test at least 900,000 people daily to reopen the economy safely, nearly three times the current tally of about 360,000, according to figures compiled by the COVID Tracking Project website.

Among the states falling short are Texas and Georgia, which have reopened shopping malls, barbershops and other businesses, although New York state is moving more cautiously.

“I really do feel there are dangers here to opening up without enough tests, but I don’t feel it’s a uniform danger everywhere in the country,” said.Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute.

In South Korea, which has one of the highest levels of testing, a Health Ministry spokesman said Saturday that the country may have dodged a major outbreak after finding 162 cases linked to clubgoers in Seoul, the densely populated capital.

Son Young-rae said 46,000 people have been tested in the club-related outbreak.

India overtook China in the number of confirmed infections as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is due to announce this weekend a decision whether to extend the 54-day-old lockdown. India counted 85,940 infections and 2,752 deaths compared to China’s 82,941 confirmed case and 4,633 fatalities.

China is shortening its annual legislative session, which begins late next week in Beijing, as small clusters of cases pop up elsewhere in the country. The spread of the disease has largely stopped in the country where the pandemic started, but Jilin province in the northeast has reported 28 cases over nine days, the latest two on Friday.

In Mexico, the number of new confirmed cases hit a new daily high Friday, even as the government clarified guidelines for the construction, mining and automotive industries to start returning to work Monday.

The country recorded more than 2,000 cases for the second straight day, suggesting its outbreak has yet to peak. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, straddling the issue, said Friday that “we have to be more careful, not relax the discipline.”

Meanwhile, efforts to find effective testing methods for the new coronavirus now include man’s best friend. British researchers are launching a trial to see whether dogs can use their noses to detect whether humans have COVID-19 before they show symptoms.

Venice Coronavirus

INTERVIEW: Coronavirus pandemic a turning point in business history, says leading Saudi executive

Updated 16 May 2020
Frank Kane

INTERVIEW: Coronavirus pandemic a turning point in business history, says leading Saudi executive

  • Sabic CEO, B20 KSA chairman Yousef Al-Benyan shares what 'new normal' might look like
Updated 16 May 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Yousef Al-Benyan is one of the leading captains of Saudi Arabian industry. As vice president and chief executive officer of the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, he has been instrumental in leading the Kingdom’s drive into petrochemicals, which has put the country in the top echelons of the global chemicals industry.

For the past year, he has been involved in the biggest corporate deal in the Kingdom's history — the multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Sabic by Saudi Aramco. The deal — expected to be completed soon — paved the way for the listing of the world’s biggest oil company on the Tadawul stock exchange in the largest initial public offering in history last December.

Such roles at the head of Saudi business and industry, along with his global experience and familiarity, have made him the natural appointee as chairman of the Business Twenty (B20). The B20 is the G20 unit responsible for the global business community and is involved in the private corporate-sector preparations for the summit of government leaders scheduled to take place in Riyadh later this year.

Al-Benyan spoke to Arab News about the ambitions and challenges of the global business community at this time of unprecedented turmoil brought on by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which has transformed the landscape beyond recognition in the space of a few months.

“COVID-19 represents a turning point in business history, the creation of a new normal,” Al-Benyan said.

“Globally, we are seeing businesses respond to the pandemic in a wide variety of ways, ranging from complete shutdowns, to downsizing and lay-offs, to transforming their business models to contribute to resolving the health crisis. We are collectively witnessing the rise of a new normal,” he added.

Recently, he announced the B20 COVID-19 Initiative, which taps into the expertise of the global business community in an effort to mitigate the effects of the economic crisis caused the pandemic.

“We have worked with our taskforces and action councils to call for a global coordinated response, and we will be issuing an interim report that aims to address economic recovery but also prepare for future crises,” he said.

The policy recommendations from those studies will be presented to the G20 presidency ahead of the November summit.

“We are looking across several sectors and into issues that impact the global business community and that require strong government partnership and collaboration.

“From improving digital infrastructure, to reducing carbon emissions, to strengthening global trade and helping close the gender gap in businesses, we are focused on turning today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities,” he said.

In the pandemic era, the deliberations of the B20 have been conducted in dramatically changed format. Instead of face-to-face meetings, Al-Benyan has chaired a series of virtual gatherings of business leaders from his headquarters in Riyadh.

“We have already either hosted or participated in a number of virtual meetings and events that have been successful in bringing together some of the best minds in global business. At times like these, we must be able to demonstrate action through collaboration, and our inability to sit in the same room should not limit the potential of businesses,” he said.

“With gatherings and travel restrictions in place, our experience with conducting virtual meetings on digital platforms is a reminder of the importance of strengthening our global digital infrastructure as we press on to achieve business continuity. The health crisis has served to highlight the importance of digital technologies in containing the pandemic as well as minimizing the social and economic impact,” Al Benyan added.

BIO

BORN: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

EDUCATION:

  • Bachelor’s degree in economics
  • Master’s degree in industrial management

CAREER:

  • (Sabic since 1987)
  • Business development executive
  • Corporate communications
  • Operations manager, Stamford, Connecticut, US
  • Commercial manager for the Americas, Houston, Texas, US
  • General manager, SABIC Asia
  • Vice president of Corporate Finance and Chief Financial Officer.
  • Current: Vice chairman and chief executive officer.

The pandemic crisis has shaken the global economy to its core, and for Saudi Arabia the effect has been magnified by the steep fall in oil prices as a result of wholesale lockdowns of economic activity around the world. The Kingdom has responded with a series of economic, financial and health measures that some analysts believe amount to a watershed moment in its development.

“The initial short-term outlook for the global economy looks challenging, with both growth estimates and consumer confidence dropping as a result of the virus. With lessons learned from the MERS outbreak back in 2012, the Saudi government has moved fast and taken the necessary actions, extending much-needed support to the business community during this outbreak.

“Addressing the pandemic head-on, the government has announced a series of multi-billion-riyal financial assistance programs to extend a lifeline to the private sector, which has been negatively impacted by the virus,” Al-Benyan said, speaking before the recent increase in value-added tax and reduction in the cost of living allowances, which were announced last week.

“We believe this crisis will lead our economic transformation as Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy. The government has already mobilized its resources to future-proof its economy, investing in the private sector to support jobs and industries,” Al-Benyan said. 

“Our efforts will hopefully be a signal to the world that we can emerge out of this crisis stronger than before with robust economies and fundamentals in place. B20 Saudi Arabia will continue to work with the G20 to accelerate collaboration and encourage solutions and innovation to chart a path forward for recovery and sustained growth,” he added.

“We understand that business continuity is vital and so are the health and safety of employees. Business are monitoring the situation closely and pursuing measures that work simultaneously with the government’s directives and regulations. It is important to note that in many cases, resuming business will be in an entirely new normal,” Al-Benyan said.

Like many business leaders, he is reluctant to put a date on when the new normal will begin — when business and the economy will re-open.

Whatever shape the new normal takes, Al-Benyan and the rest of the B20 team have a full agenda for the rest of the year leading up to the summit. That build-up comes at a time of increasing tensions within the international community, with the stand-off between the US and China moving into an apparently more confrontational phase under the impact of the pandemic. 

Al-Benyan believes that leaders should learn from the global response from business.

“We have seen businesses around the globe mobilize on a massive scale, and we call upon political leaders to take similar action, as it is only through global cooperation that we can contain the potential human and economic toll of COVID-19. As B20 Saudi Arabia, we will make relentless efforts to ensure the business community’s voice is heard.

“We have a busy few months ahead as we work on finalizing our action-oriented and impactful policy recommendations for each taskforce and action council. Once finalized and agreed upon, the recommendations will be delivered in an official communiqué to the G20 leaders during the annual B20 summit in October in Riyadh,” he said.

The B20 is in the process of developing specific recommendations on business recovery and preparation for future crises, with a report expected to be delivered to the presidency next month.

One big question on Al-Benyan’s mind, which also concerns virtually everyone on the G20 team in the Kingdom, is whether the summit in November will go ahead as a physical event. Saudi Arabia has already hosted a virtual meeting of the G20 leaders, which was regarded as a success, as well as a crucial meeting of energy ministers from the leading countries credited with helping ease strains in global oil markets.

But a physical G20 summit would be a milestone for the Kingdom — the first time it has been held in an Arab country — and an opportunity to showcase the reforms under way for the past few years. Will it go ahead?

“Like every citizen of Saudi Arabia, we look forward to hosting a physical event and welcoming global leaders to the Kingdom. That said, any decision depends on external factors and a situation that continues to evolve. While we prepare for every eventuality, we will be following government guidelines and global best practices, discussing with all member states and stakeholders before deciding on the final event format,” Al-Banyan said.

Coronavirus Yousef Al-Benyan Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Business Twenty (B20) G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

