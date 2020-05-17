You are here

Zoom users suffer outages in Europe, Middle East and US

The use of Zoom surged in recent months as people adapted to life under lockdown. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 May 2020
LONDON: Users of the video conferencing service Zoom reported outages and problems with the technology on Sunday.

The website DownDetector said thousands of people were struggling with the service that has become widely used during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outages were mostly affecting the UK, parts of Europe, the east coast of the US, Israel and Singapore.

However, Arab News staff in London and Dubai were able to communicate clearly using the app. 

"Have just had to abandon our weekly youth theatre online meeting and rehearsal because Zoom is not working," one user wrote in the comments on DownDetector. "Ridiculous that there is no obvious support or recognition on the Zoom website of the quite obvious widespread issues people are experiencing."

Last month, Zoom said the number of daily meeting participants had grown to 300 million. The compny's share price has surged since the virus started to spread rapidly from January.

Emirates Airline: No announcement made on coronavirus pandemic job cuts

  • Dubai-based carrier conducting review of 'costs and resourcing'
DUBAI: Emirates Airline said on Sunday that no announcement had been made on job cuts after a report said the group planned to make 30,000 people redundant.

An Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters that no public announcement has been made yet by the company regarding “redundancies at the airline,” but that the company is conducting a review of “costs and resourcing against business projections.”

“Any such decision will be communicated in an appropriate fashion. Like any responsible business would do, our executive team has directed all departments to conduct a thorough review of costs and resourcing against business projections,” the spokeswoman said.

The company was responding to a Bloomberg report quoting unnamed sources that said Emirates was planning to cut its work force by about 30 percent, or 30,000 people.

Airlines around the world have been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates stopped regular passenger flights in March, but last week announce it would resume scheduled passenger flights to nine cities from May 21.

It will also offer connections from its hub in Dubai for travelers moving between the UK and Australia.

Emirates said earlier this month it would raise debt to help it through the pandemic.

The airline, one of the world’s biggest long-haul flight operators, reported a 21 percent rise in profit for its financial year that ended on March 31, but said the pandemic had hit its fourth quarter performance.

*With Reuters

