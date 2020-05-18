Indonesian plans $8.6bn virus bailout for state firms

You are here

Sogin, 60-year-old and Sukardi, 70-year-old pick hydroponic vegetables at their home on a small farm amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta. (Reuters)
  • The bailout funds will be provided on top of capital injection plans made before the pandemic
JAKARTA: Indonesia is planning an $8.6 billion bailout for 12 state-owned firms, to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, mostly as cash compensation and working capital investments, according to government documents reviewed by Reuters.

The government has proposed to parliament to provide 128.04 trillion rupiah ($8.63 billion) in financial support to the companies, according to Ministry of Finance documents presented in a May 11 meeting with parliament’s financial commission.

A ministry spokeswoman on Sunday confirmed the authenticity of the documents and that they were used in the parliament presentation. But, the documents were used in an early stage consultation with lawmakers and still need President Joko Widodo’s approval, she said.

National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, which is trying to restructure $500 million worth of Islamic bonds that mature next month amid a plunge in passengers, would receive 8.5 trillion rupiah in working capital investments, according to the documents.

Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, deputy minister of state-owned enterprises, told Reuters last week the government was arranging a $500 million bridging loan for Garuda.

Power utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara would receive cash compensation of 35.42 trillion rupiah this year, while oil and gas firm Pertamina would get 43.91 trillion rupiah paid in instalments through to 2022, the documents showed.

Both companies have previously said sales of electricity and fuel declined because of curbs on travel and work to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Steelmaker Krakatau Steel would also receive 3 trillion rupiah in working capital investment under the plan.

Outright capital injections of 7.5 trillion rupiah and 6 trillion rupiah are each planned for construction firm Hutama Karya and insurance holding company Bahana Pembinaan Usaha Indonesia. 

Bahana’s subsidiaries are tasked to provide credit guarantees for micro, small and medium companies.

The bailout funds will be provided on top of capital injection plans made before the pandemic.

The documents also showed the government plans to help commercial banks restructure souring loans by making 35 trillion rupiah of funds available to the banking industry.

  • Chief negotiators from both sides on Friday gave downbeat assessments of latest round of talks
LONDON: Senior British government minister Michael Gove said on Sunday there was a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the EU providing the bloc agreed to compromise, days after both sides said talks were making little progress.

The UK left the EU on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place for a transition period until the end of this year to allow it time to negotiate a free trade agreement.

Both Britain’s and the EU’s chief negotiators on Friday gave downbeat assessments of the latest round of talks, saying the other side had to give ground if any progress was to be made.

The stalemate has raised the prospect that there will be no deal struck, a scenario that would damage global trade as the world copes with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, investors’ concerns about the state of the trade negotiations pushed sterling to its lowest level in more than a month.

The main sticking point in the talks has been so-called “level playing field” rules to ensure fair competition. The EU says they are indispensable to ensure Britain does not undercut its standards, but Britain rejects them as binding it to European laws.

Gove, the British Cabinet Office minister, said this and issues such as future fishing rights remained sticking points.

“We’re making it clear to the EU we can’t do a deal on those terms,” he told Sky News. “But I am confident that there is a deal to be done. It just requires a degree of flexibility on the EU side which I’m sure that they will appreciate they need to show.”

However, in a demonstration of the hurdles ahead, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney — who played a key role in Britain’s EU exit talks due to the border Ireland shares with the British province of Northern Ireland — said Britain had to move on the level playing field issue to break the deadlock.

He told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Sunday that Britain was “essentially rewriting” what it had committed to in the political declaration of the Brexit deal.

“Until the UK changes its approach in the context of giving the EU assurance that they are not going to effectively deregulate their economy while expecting free access in the EU single market, I think we’re going to continue to be in real difficulty in these talks,” he added.

Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the government was preparing to walk away altogether if no progress was made at the next round of talks due to begin in 15 days time and if the EU did not shift.

“Breakdown is entirely possible,” an unnamed senior government source told the paper.

The Sunday Times said a no-deal planning committee, chaired by Gove, was now going to meet regularly and that officials who had been seconded to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak were being moved back to plan for this eventuality.

Separately, the head of the country’s budget forecasting office said on Sunday Britain’s economy is likely to have a slower economic recovery rather than a quick bounce-back after its coronavirus shutdown.

Robert Chote, head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, said a scenario published by the OBR last month showing a quick V-shaped recovery was only meant to be illustrative to show the hit to the public finances.

“In practice I think you are likely not to see the economy bouncing back to where we would have expected it otherwise to be by the end of the year, on that assumption, but instead a rather slower recovery,” he told BBC television.

