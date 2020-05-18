You are here

UAE conducts 40,000 coronavirus tests, confirms 731 new cases

The ministry urged people to follow the social distancing instructions and preventive measures to ensure their safety. (File/AFP)
  • The ministry has confirmed six new deaths
  • The total number of recovered patients in the state is 8,512
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 731 new coronavirus cases after conducting more than 40,000 tests, raising the total number of infected people to 23,358, state news agency WAM reported citing the health ministry.
The ministry has also confirmed six new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 220. It added that 581 people have also recovered from COVID-19, raising the number of recovered patients in the state to 8,512.
The ministry urged people to follow the social distancing instructions and preventive measures to ensure their safety.
 

Topics: Coronavirus

Houthis accused of committing 105 ceasefire violations in past 24 hours

Houthis accused of committing 105 ceasefire violations in past 24 hours

RIYADH: Houthi forces have made 105 ceasefire violations in Yemen within 24 hours, the Arab coalition supporting the war-torn country's legitimate government said late on Sunday.

The statement, carried by Al Ekhbariya television network, also said the militia have made 3,564 violations since the peace agreement was announced last month.

The Saudi-led coalition extended its unilateral ceasefire in Yemen by one month on April 24 despite the lack of reciprocation by the Iran-backed Houthis.

The coalition said it is committed to the ceasefire and supports the efforts of the UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Griffiths had been pushing for a ceasefire involving all parties in the troubled Arab nation to give way to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Instead of responding to the ceasefire call, Houthi militia have looted medical supplies sent to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Al Hadi had said.

The Aden-based government on Saturday said that the total number of confirmed cases in areas under its control rose to 122, including 18 deaths after 37 new cases were detected in Aden, Hadramout and Lahj during the past two days.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia

