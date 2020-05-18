15 Eid gift ideas for her you can order online

DUBAI: This year, as many continue to stay at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrating Eid with friends and family during quarantine is out of the question. Indeed, the holiday will be different this year, but the best Eid gift ideas still show your appreciation for your loved ones whether you’re self-isolating at home together or miles apart. Whether you’re shopping for your spouse, mother, sister or best friend, read on for 15 Eid gift ideas that are sure to bring a smile to her face.
Louis Vuitton Playing Cards and Pouch
This deck of playing cards will give classic games like Tarneeb a luxurious touch. Shop here
Polaroid One Step 2 Camera with Viewfinder
Taking photographs is a creative and enjoyable way to cope with life under quarantine. Shop here
Diptyque Tubéreuse Candle, 190g
This Diptyque candle will fill any living space with a fresh, floral scent. Shop here
Silsal Mirrors Tagine Dish
When it comes to beautiful homeware, look no further than this porcelain tagine dish. Shop here
Foreo Luna Mini 2
This facial cleansing brush promotes fresh, healthy-looking skin. Shop here
Pierre Macrolini Customized Eid Hampers
From luxury dates to a box of gold-dusted macarons, these tailored hampers can be customized with any delectable creations from Pierre Marcolini. Available via Deliveroo
Nintendo Switch
Enjoy Eid in lockdown with a Mario Kart marathon. Shop here
Bil Arabi Bhebbak/I Love You Diamond Bracelet in 18kt Rose Gold
This charming rose gold bauble will no doubt remind your loved ones how much they mean to you. Shop here
Aesop Resurrection Duet
As we’re washing our hands a lot more these days, this soothing hand wash and hand lotion kit will make a covetable gift. Shop here
Bateel Olive Oil and Date Balsamic Gift Set
This set of olive oil and date balsamic will liven up any home-cooked meal. Shop here
Assouline Mosques: The 11 Most Iconic Islamic Houses of Worship
A stunning coffee table book that captures the spirit of Eid. Shop here
Tania’s Teahouse Don’t Touch Your Face Kit
Included in this self-care box is a limited-edition face mask created by local designer FMM, three decorated sugar cookies and a 15g tea sachet. Available via Deliveroo
Hermes Rouge Hermes Satin Lipstick
This lipstick’s packaging will make for a pretty gift and will no doubt be a go-to for any Zoom meeting. Shop here
Fleur of England Piped Pajama Set
This ivory white silk pajama set will make lounging at home feel all the more luxe. Shop here
Guerlain Cuir Intense Eau De Parfum, 125ml
This intense yet soft fragrance boasts bewitching notes of leather lightened with fruity undertones. Shop here