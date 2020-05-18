You are here

15 Eid gift ideas for her you can order online

Eid gift ideas that will put a smile on her face. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: This year, as many continue to stay at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrating Eid with friends and family during quarantine is out of the question. Indeed, the holiday will be different this year, but the best Eid gift ideas still show your appreciation for your loved ones whether you’re self-isolating at home together or miles apart. Whether you’re shopping for your spouse, mother, sister or best friend, read on for 15 Eid gift ideas that are sure to bring a smile to her face.

Louis Vuitton Playing Cards and Pouch

 

This deck of playing cards will give classic games like Tarneeb a luxurious touch. Shop here

 

Polaroid One Step 2 Camera with Viewfinder

Taking photographs is a creative and enjoyable way to cope with life under quarantine. Shop here

 

Diptyque Tubéreuse Candle, 190g

This Diptyque candle will fill any living space with a fresh, floral scent. Shop here

 

Silsal Mirrors Tagine Dish

When it comes to beautiful homeware, look no further than this porcelain tagine dish. Shop here

 

Foreo Luna Mini 2

This facial cleansing brush promotes fresh, healthy-looking skin. Shop here

 

Pierre Macrolini Customized Eid Hampers

 

From luxury dates to a box of gold-dusted macarons, these tailored hampers can be customized with any delectable creations from Pierre Marcolini. Available via Deliveroo

 

Nintendo Switch 

Enjoy Eid in lockdown with a Mario Kart marathon. Shop here

 

Bil Arabi Bhebbak/I Love You Diamond Bracelet in 18kt Rose Gold

This charming rose gold bauble will no doubt remind your loved ones how much they mean to you. Shop here

 

Aesop Resurrection Duet

As we’re washing our hands a lot more these days, this soothing hand wash and hand lotion kit will make a covetable gift. Shop here

 

Bateel Olive Oil and Date Balsamic Gift Set

This set of olive oil and date balsamic will liven up any home-cooked meal. Shop here

 

Assouline Mosques: The 11 Most Iconic Islamic Houses of Worship

A stunning coffee table book that captures the spirit of Eid. Shop here

 

Tania’s Teahouse Don’t Touch Your Face Kit

 

Included in this self-care box is a limited-edition face mask created by local designer FMM, three decorated sugar cookies and a 15g tea sachet. Available via Deliveroo

 

Hermes Rouge Hermes Satin Lipstick

This lipstick’s packaging will make for a pretty gift and will no doubt be a go-to for any Zoom meeting. Shop here

 

Fleur of England Piped Pajama Set

This ivory white silk pajama set will make lounging at home feel all the more luxe. Shop here

 

Guerlain Cuir Intense Eau De Parfum, 125ml

This intense yet soft fragrance boasts bewitching notes of leather lightened with fruity undertones. Shop here


 

During this time of stress, when access to gyms and opportunities to take part in outdoor activities with family and friends or participate in team sports are restricted, it is more important than ever to prioritize your health and stay active.

Our daily routines have completely changed; there are new pressures with homeschooling and working from home. All of these factors play a role your physical health, but also in your emotional and mental wellbeing. So many things are out of our control and the future is far from certain - however, help is at hand! The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) is leading the campaign to encourage us to keep fit, stay active and have a positive outlook while closely following the Ministry of Health guidelines to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under their recently launched Baytak Nadeek initiative (Your Home, Your Gym), the SFA has put together a series of inspiring articles on their Healthy Living portal which includes a host of tips and advice on things we can do to combat inactivity and demotivation during these long days at home.

The SFA has also developed a fitness-from-home program with access to five official Baytak Nadeek recommended sports experts, all ready to get you moving, fit, and healthy! The Baytak Nadeek trainers offer a choice of CrossFit, interval training, resistance training, aerobics, yoga, and more. All of the recommended activities are fun, can easily be done at home, and need little to no equipment. Click here to view the easy-to-do videos on the SFA website. The SFA has also compiled five top tips to stay fit and healthy at home.

Getting Started

Just 20 minutes of exercise a day can pay huge dividends for your health! To get started, identify your motivation, set achievable goals, start small, and gradually increase. It is best to develop a flexible structure. Don’t be too hard on yourself, listen to your body and keep it positive. Remember, even a little is 100% more than nothing, and it all helps!

Stay Hydrated

Water is essential for all life. The human body is made up of 60% water and drinking enough water is vital to keep everything in working order. Water energizes muscles, protects joints, improves digestion, helps with brainpower, prevents headaches, and keeps skin looking healthy – so what are you waiting for? Have another glass!

Apps for Fitness

Fitness apps are a great way to help keep you motivated and track your progress. There are a huge range available, but our favorites include: Daily Workouts Fitness Trainer, Nike Run Club, Seven-Minute Workout and Daily Yoga. They are all available for both Android and Apple smartphones and you can download them from wherever you usually get your apps – so grab your phone and download one today!

Sleep Quality

Sleep is incredibly important for your health.  Sleeping 7-8 hours a night improves concentration, productivity and sporting performance. It also restores the body. In order get a good night’s sleep it is important to get active, ease up on caffeine, create a sleep sanctuary, keep digital devices including phones out of the bedroom, and introduce a soothing pre-sleep routine.

Superfoods

Superfoods are vital to boost well-being. They provide essential nutrients to power a healthy body and a healthy mind. They help fuel daily workouts and act as a are preventative health measure. Superfoods include beans, nuts and seeds as well as plenty of fruits and vegetables - so make sure you’re including them as part of your daily diet!

By incorporating the top five tips into your daily routine you will be on your way to establishing healthy habits which will benefit you and your family during the current lockdown situation and far into the future. So it’s time to get moving, get active, look after your physical and mental wellbeing, and have some fun!

The Baytak Nadeek ‘Your Home, Your Gym’ digital campaign is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life Program. It has already reached nearly four million people with thousands of user-generated social media images and videos of home workouts being posted from across the Kingdom and the wider GCC.

The SFA also introduced a ‘Move to Donate’ campaign to coincide with the month of Ramadan.  It encourages people to continue exercising during the holy month. Participants are invited to visit the SFA website, pledge a workout and share videos or pictures of themselves taking part on social media using the hashtags #حركتك_صدقتك (Move to Donate) and #بيتك_ناديك (Your Home, Your Gym). The posts are then translated into food baskets for those in need, in partnership with the Saudi Food Bank.

Topics: Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) Ramadan

