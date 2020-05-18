You are here

  • Home
  • India’s capital reopens public transport as nearby Chinese-owned factory is hit by outbreak

India’s capital reopens public transport as nearby Chinese-owned factory is hit by outbreak

A mural is seen painted on the steps of a police station as stranded migrant workers wait to register for a special train to their native destination during extended lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus, in Bangalore, India, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8zbdh

Updated 18 May 2020
Reuters

India’s capital reopens public transport as nearby Chinese-owned factory is hit by outbreak

  • Chinese smartphone maker OPPO re-suspends operations
  • India seen a rapid rise in infections in recent days
Updated 18 May 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s capital New Delhi and some other state governments ordered the re-opening of public transport on Monday in a further easing of a nearly two-month coronavirus shutdown.
Under the new rules, buses, taxis and three-wheelers will return to the streets but with restrictions. Buses will not carry more than 20 passengers, each of whom will be screened before boarding, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
“Corona will stay, and we will also survive,” Kejriwal said, outlining the new guidelines for the city of 20 million people that has one of highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.
However, a factory of the Chinese smartphone maker OPPO near Delhi suspended operations after six workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The factory had received government permission to resume limited production as part of a gradual relaxation of the shutdown that began on March 25.
But when OPPO tested workers prior to the restart, six tested positive for COVID-19, said Deep Chandra, senior official at the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.
OPPO said in a statement that operations at the plant were suspended and it would only allow employees with negative test results to resume work.
The southern state of Karnataka, home to technology hub Bengaluru, also lifted some restrictions on the movement of trains, taxis and buses within the state. Transportion from outside the state will remain suspended except for essential services.
Experts say that coronavirus cases will rise in coming weeks as India’s lockdown is eased, and authorities have repeatedly told companies resuming operations to ensure that social distancing and other measures are taken to prevent infections.

MIGRANT WORKERS
India has seen a rapid rise in coronavirus infections in recent days, with confirmed cases at around 96,000 and more than 3,000 deaths, according to federal data.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government extended the nationwide lockdown to May 31, but relaxed rules in areas with lower numbers of cases and allowed state governments to issue their own guidelines on some matters.
With the restrictions eased, some traffic poured back onto the roads of the capital, and hairdressers, beauty parlours, stationary shops, and butchers were among the small businesses reopening elsewhere in the country.
But schools, malls and other public places will remain mostly closed, and large gatherings are still prohibited.
Compounding the challenges for the country, hundreds of millions of migrant workers have been stranded across India for weeks, unable to return home after authorities banned all transport services in late March.
After a series of road and rail accidents, where dozens of workers died, authorities are now increasing efforts to help them home.
In the southern city of Chennai, construction worker M.D. Rustom queued along with hundreds of others for a bus and train trip back to the eastern state of Bihar, some 2,000 km away.
“We don’t have money to eat,” he said. “It has been over 50 days, we just want to go back now.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

Middle-East
Bahrain returns citizens from India
World
India extends lockdown to May 31, to relax rules in some areas

Lebanese student Aya Hachem murdered in UK drive-by shooting

Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

Lebanese student Aya Hachem murdered in UK drive-by shooting

  • Parents say they have been left devastated by 'horrific' death of their daughter who dreamed of becoming a solicitor
  • Police launch murder inquiry and appeal for witnesses
Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The parents of a Lebanese student gunned down in the UK said they have been left devastated by her death as police appealed for witnesses.

Aya Hachem, 19, died from her wounds after she was shot from a car in Blackburn, Lancashire, on Sunday while shopping for groceries.

Police have launched a murder investigation and believe the law student was not the intended target of the attack.

Aya had arrived in the UK with her family as refugees from Lebanon when she was still a girl.

“Our beautiful 19-year-old daughter Aya has been taken from us in the most horrific circumstances,” her family said.

“She was the most loyal, devoted daughter who enjoyed spending time with her family especially her brothers and sisters Ibraham, Assil and Amir.”

Aya had excelled at high school in Blackburn and was in her second year at Salford University where she dreamed of becoming a solicitor. She had just completed her exams and was learning to drive, her family said.

“We, her parents, are absolutely devastated by her death and would like to take this opportunity to plead with any members of the public who may have any information however small that may bring those responsible to justice.”

Police said Aya was shot from a Toyoya Avensis that was later found abandoned nearby. (Lancashire Police)

Aya was walking to a Lidl supermarket when a car with a number of people inside drove past and someone opened fire, with one of the shots hitting her, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. after two gunshots were heard in the area. Aya was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later. The car, a Toyota Avensis, was found abandoned nearby.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest she was the intended target and that there is “every indication” that she was an innocent passerby. 

They are not treating the incident as terrorism-related and do not believe it was a racially-motivated.

Lancashire's deputy police chief Terry Woods, of Lancashire Police, appealed for any witnesses to come forward. 

“This was an appalling and senseless attack on an innocent young woman, whose life was cut short while she was simply out doing some shopping,” he said.

“First and foremost our condolences are with her family, who have lost their daughter during the holy month of Ramadan.”

 

 

Woods said Aya was a much-loved family member and friend who was enjoying her studies at the University of Salford. 

She was also a young trustee of the Children’s Society, a charity that supports vulnerable children in England and Wales. 

“For her life to have been cut short like this is unthinkable and her family are understandably utterly distraught,” Woods added.

The Blackburn branch of the Asylum and Refugee Community paid tribute to Aya.

“Aya, one of our own, lost her life in a horrific senseless attack, randomly caught up in a shooting,” the charity said. “Our hearts and prayers are with them at this painful time.”

Topics: Aya Hachem Lebanese Lebanon Blackburn UK

Related

World
UK police quiz man over death of rail worker spat at by ‘COVID carrier’
World
UK Conservatives ‘deceiving public’ over Islamophobia probe

Latest updates

Arab countries of North Africa feel coronavirus’ economic pain
Human Rights Watch condemns Qatar prison conditions as COVID-19 sweeps through inmates
South Sudan rebel leader-turned-VP tests positive for coronavirus
ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification on Apple Watch coming to Saudi Arabia
UK envoy urged to visit Zaghari-Ratcliffe on furlough

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.