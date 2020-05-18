You are here

  Eight more people succumb to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Eight more people succumb to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

An employee of a bakery waits for customers in the nearly deserted Hayat mall in the Saudi capital Riyadh, after the lockdown measures due to the novel coronavirus were partially eased by the authorities, on May 14, 2020. (AFP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry said on Monday that eight more people have died from the COVID-19 coronavvirus, pushing the Kingdom's death toll to 320. 

The ministry recorded 2,593 new confirmed cases, the majority of  which where in Riyadh, Makkah and Jeddah. 

This raised the overall number of cases across Saudi Arabia to 57,345. It also reported 3,026 new recoveries, meaning that 28,748 people have now recovered from the virus.

Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya signs agreement with DETASAD as IT strategic partner

A picture taken on April 25, 2019, shows the entrance to the city of Qiddiya, south of the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya signs agreement with DETASAD as IT strategic partner

RIYADH: Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) has announced the signing of a five-year IT agreement with Detecon Al Saudia (DETASAD).

The scope of the agreement, inked via a virtual signing ceremony, provides for a fully integrated system from DETASAD that includes all requirements of the company’s IT infrastructure, managing ICT hardware and providing hybrid cloud, connectivity and manpower for all Qiddya’s resources.

“As Qiddiya is set to become the Kingdom’s capital of entertainment, sports and the arts, it is important that we have the right strategic partner that can provide IT solutions to support our rapid growth and development and we see this in DETASAD,” said Michael Reininger, CEO of QIC.

Felix Wass, CEO of DETASAD, said: “As a giga-project and a major tourist destination, this strategic partnership with Qiddiya is a great opportunity for us to contribute to the development and evolution of the Kingdom’s entertainment sector within the IT field.”

Construction is continuing on site at Qiddiya and it is expected that several new partnerships for the giga-project will be announced this year.

