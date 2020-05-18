Eight more people succumb to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) has announced the signing of a five-year IT agreement with Detecon Al Saudia (DETASAD).
The scope of the agreement, inked via a virtual signing ceremony, provides for a fully integrated system from DETASAD that includes all requirements of the company’s IT infrastructure, managing ICT hardware and providing hybrid cloud, connectivity and manpower for all Qiddya’s resources.
“As Qiddiya is set to become the Kingdom’s capital of entertainment, sports and the arts, it is important that we have the right strategic partner that can provide IT solutions to support our rapid growth and development and we see this in DETASAD,” said Michael Reininger, CEO of QIC.
Felix Wass, CEO of DETASAD, said: “As a giga-project and a major tourist destination, this strategic partnership with Qiddiya is a great opportunity for us to contribute to the development and evolution of the Kingdom’s entertainment sector within the IT field.”
Construction is continuing on site at Qiddiya and it is expected that several new partnerships for the giga-project will be announced this year.