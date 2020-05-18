Eight more people succumb to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry said on Monday that eight more people have died from the COVID-19 coronavvirus, pushing the Kingdom's death toll to 320.

The ministry recorded 2,593 new confirmed cases, the majority of which where in Riyadh, Makkah and Jeddah.

This raised the overall number of cases across Saudi Arabia to 57,345. It also reported 3,026 new recoveries, meaning that 28,748 people have now recovered from the virus.