  Masks blossom among roses at French perfume capital

Masks blossom among roses at French perfume capital

A worker picks ‘Centifolia’ roses in Grasse, in southern France. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

Masks blossom among roses at French perfume capital

  • The rose’s temperature and chemistry are paramount criteria in the gathering process
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

GRASSE, France: May roses are blooming in Grasse, the birthplace of French perfumes, but out in the fields, some of those who pick them face a problem this year.

“Working with a mask and not smelling,” the flowers, “is pretty frustrating,” horticulturist Carole Biancalana acknowledges.

Owner of the Domaine de Manon which works with the Dior fashion house, she nonetheless told her seasonal workers they must wear a mask owing to the risk of catching the coronavirus.

Biancalana can still tick off a list of adjectives to describe the “complex, multiple and varied” scent of the centifolia rose, a fragile variety that cannot even stand by itself in a vase.

“It is somewhere between honey, spicy, fruity, lychee, it is a perfume all by itself,” she sighs.

After two months of confinement marked by resounding silence broken only by buzzing bees, the gathering of rose petals began over a week ago and continues depending on the weather, under extra sanitary precautions.

“Normally, everyone grabs a smock, we help each other out and go down the rows facing each other, we chat and it’s nice,” Biancalana says.

This year, each worker has a separate row, starting at 9 a.m. and stopping before 1 p.m. when the sun gets too hot.

The rose’s temperature and chemistry are paramount criteria in the gathering process.

“We are ‘timed.’ The rose has odor molecules that work at certain hours,” explains Vincent Rossi, who at 26 is one of the youngest workers.

Biancalana adds that they must also demonstrate “rapidity, dexterity and delicacy: You must pluck without breaking buds that will flower in the coming days.”

Working by hand, “the goal is to not touch the heart of the rose. You take it just below the peduncle, and hop, break its neck,” Rossi explains.

Each worker has a personalized burlap bag to contain the risk of contamination, and only one person drives to a collection site where the pink petals tumble into extraction vats.

Biancalana inherited the three hectares (more than seven acres) cultivated by her family and rents another plot under a local plan to foster perfume plants.

In 2018, Grasse was included on a UNESCO heritage list owing to its decades of know-how in the perfume sector.

But budding horticulturists have trouble finding land in this coveted sector of France’s Cote d’Azur where housing is also at a premium.

“It costs at least €30 a square meter,” Biancalana notes, or well over $100,000 an acre.

“It is hard to make a profit, given all the other investments required,” she says.

Her solution was a partnership with the Dior house that ensures a guaranteed revenue in exchange for respecting a set of specifications established by the luxury brand.

“Acquiring land is basically out of the question,” confirms Morgane Russo, an intern who is mulling setting up shop on her own after working abroad as an agricultural engineer.

Russo’s arms bear scratch marks, not from rose bushes but from bitter orange trees that have just been picked around the nearby town of Vallauris.

Flowers from those tree are used to produce neroli, a natural fixing agent in perfumes.

France’s confinement, which lasted eight weeks, made things harder there too, said Guillaume Gillet, head of the local Nerolium cooperative that works with Chanel.

Pickers were wary of coming to work in the region, he said.

As is the case with those who grow roses, the prices paid for the orange flowers are secret, and everyone wants to increase production.

“This year we exceeded five tons, up from four last year,” Gillet confided.

That is far from what the region provided a century earlier, when annual production was around 1,800-2,000 tons.

As for centifolia roses, yearly output is roughly 100 times less than a century ago.

Topics: French perfumes Centifolia

Global insurance market is well-capitalized in the face of COVID-19

Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Global insurance market is well-capitalized in the face of COVID-19

  • Unlike other disasters, the pandemic has been hitting businesses, individuals and markets throughout the world, all at once
Updated 1 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

NEW JERSEY: Global insurers are well-capitalized to absorb the hit from rising claims and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday, citing a stress test it conducted to gauge the immediate impact of the outbreak on insurers’ financial strength. AM Best said most rated insurers and reinsurers performed well in its stress test and their capital levels provided an adequate buffer against a potential shock to their balance sheets.

Sensitivity to the COVID-19 pandemic was greater for life and health insurers with high asset and mortality risks, insurers with material exposures to mortgage loans, carriers operating in domiciles in higher country-risk tiers and companies with smaller capital bases.

Property and casualty insurers in the US and Canada performed relatively well in the stress test, compared with life, annuity and health insurers.

Most companies in the Asia-Pacific market generally performed well, as did those in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, the test showed.

“Insurers are likely to see a significant hit to earnings in 2020, rather than a material decline in risk-adjusted capitalization,” said Mahesh Mistry, senior director, AM Best Rating Services.

“Reputational risk in certain markets may also be a problem, as any legal disputes become more visible to consumers, policyholders, regulators and legislators,” he added. Unlike other disasters, the pandemic has been hitting businesses, individuals and markets throughout the world, all at once. Customers are filing claims across numerous policy types, for workers’ compensation to events cancelation to broader commercial liabilities.

The disputes over claims continue just as the US is about to enter what meteorologists predict will be above-average Atlantic Ocean hurricane season, which could spur similar claims for insurers.

Executives, lawyers and analysts say the cost is sure to be in multiples of prior catastrophes including Hurricane Katrina, the Tōhoku tsunami or the 9/11 attacks. That could be tens of billions to half a trillion dollars or more, depending on how long the pandemic lasts and other variables.

The stress test analysis covered about 1,400 rating units worldwide, and focused on the impact of COVID-19 on underwriting and assets. The procedure for the test included gathering information from companies through a questionnaire.

Questions ranged from the impact of the disease outbreak on operations and financial position, previous pandemic risk stress test scenarios a company may have previously modeled and any adjustments to 2020 financial expectations.

Topics: COVID-19 Global insurance market

