US auto industry starts to return to life after lockdown

Workers arrive for an early-morning shift at the reopened Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Warren, Michigan, on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

  • Suppliers gear up to support a sector that employs nearly 1 million people in America
WARREN, Michigan: The US auto industry slowly returned to life on Monday, with some vehicle assembly plants reopening after the coronavirus lockdown while suppliers geared up to support a sector that employs nearly 1 million people.

On a chilly and damp Monday morning, hundreds of workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s (FCA) truck plant in Warren, Michigan began lining up to start the shift. Signs overhead read: “Let’s restart.”

“I’m a little nervous,” said Larry Smith, 53, of New Baltimore, who works on wheel alignment away from the assembly line. “They made all the precautions (and) they’ve done everything they can to prepare us ... I’m trusting in God.”

FCA reopened four US assembly plants on Monday, including Warren Truck, on a single shift, as well as four parts plants.

The reopening of car plants will be a closely watched test of whether workers across a range of US industries can return to factories in large numbers without a resurgence of infections.

Auto companies have rolled out safety measures to protect workers, including the use of temperature monitors for those entering plants, personal protective equipment such as face masks and shields, and revamped and deep-cleaned factory floors that emphasize social distancing and more.

Theresa Segura, 61, of Lincoln Park, arrived for work at the Warren plant on Monday but was immediately sent home after noting on an FCA questionnaire that she had been exposed to a family member who had just tested positive for the virus.

Segura, who has worked at the truck plant since 1993, said she thought that it was in any case too soon to reopen “because there are still people sick out there.”

“We’re risking our lives going in there,” said Segura, who works as a “floater,” moving from job to job at the plant as needed.

General Motors Co. (GM), Ford Motor Co. and FCA all have been preparing for weeks to reopen their North American factories in a push to restart work in an industry that accounts for about 6 precent of US economic activity.

For the automakers and their suppliers, many of which began reopening their plants last week, the restart is critical to ending the cash drain caused by a two-month shutdown that was forced on them by COVID-19.

The emphasis is on getting assembly lines again producing such profitable vehicles as GM’s Chevrolet Suburban SUV, Ford’s F-150 pickup truck and FCA’s Jeep Wrangler SUV.

“Ultimately we’re in this together. Because if we don’t build trucks, Ford Motor Co. is gone,” said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862, the union that represents more than 14,000 hourly workers at Ford’s two Kentucky assembly plants, which build trucks and SUVs.

President Donald Trump on Thursday will tour a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan that has been repurposed to make ventilators and personal protective equipment, according to the White House.

Topics: auto industry United States

Masks blossom among roses at French perfume capital

  • The rose’s temperature and chemistry are paramount criteria in the gathering process
GRASSE, France: May roses are blooming in Grasse, the birthplace of French perfumes, but out in the fields, some of those who pick them face a problem this year.

“Working with a mask and not smelling,” the flowers, “is pretty frustrating,” horticulturist Carole Biancalana acknowledges.

Owner of the Domaine de Manon which works with the Dior fashion house, she nonetheless told her seasonal workers they must wear a mask owing to the risk of catching the coronavirus.

Biancalana can still tick off a list of adjectives to describe the “complex, multiple and varied” scent of the centifolia rose, a fragile variety that cannot even stand by itself in a vase.

“It is somewhere between honey, spicy, fruity, lychee, it is a perfume all by itself,” she sighs.

After two months of confinement marked by resounding silence broken only by buzzing bees, the gathering of rose petals began over a week ago and continues depending on the weather, under extra sanitary precautions.

“Normally, everyone grabs a smock, we help each other out and go down the rows facing each other, we chat and it’s nice,” Biancalana says.

This year, each worker has a separate row, starting at 9 a.m. and stopping before 1 p.m. when the sun gets too hot.

The rose’s temperature and chemistry are paramount criteria in the gathering process.

“We are ‘timed.’ The rose has odor molecules that work at certain hours,” explains Vincent Rossi, who at 26 is one of the youngest workers.

Biancalana adds that they must also demonstrate “rapidity, dexterity and delicacy: You must pluck without breaking buds that will flower in the coming days.”

Working by hand, “the goal is to not touch the heart of the rose. You take it just below the peduncle, and hop, break its neck,” Rossi explains.

Each worker has a personalized burlap bag to contain the risk of contamination, and only one person drives to a collection site where the pink petals tumble into extraction vats.

Biancalana inherited the three hectares (more than seven acres) cultivated by her family and rents another plot under a local plan to foster perfume plants.

In 2018, Grasse was included on a UNESCO heritage list owing to its decades of know-how in the perfume sector.

But budding horticulturists have trouble finding land in this coveted sector of France’s Cote d’Azur where housing is also at a premium.

“It costs at least €30 a square meter,” Biancalana notes, or well over $100,000 an acre.

“It is hard to make a profit, given all the other investments required,” she says.

Her solution was a partnership with the Dior house that ensures a guaranteed revenue in exchange for respecting a set of specifications established by the luxury brand.

“Acquiring land is basically out of the question,” confirms Morgane Russo, an intern who is mulling setting up shop on her own after working abroad as an agricultural engineer.

Russo’s arms bear scratch marks, not from rose bushes but from bitter orange trees that have just been picked around the nearby town of Vallauris.

Flowers from those tree are used to produce neroli, a natural fixing agent in perfumes.

France’s confinement, which lasted eight weeks, made things harder there too, said Guillaume Gillet, head of the local Nerolium cooperative that works with Chanel.

Pickers were wary of coming to work in the region, he said.

As is the case with those who grow roses, the prices paid for the orange flowers are secret, and everyone wants to increase production.

“This year we exceeded five tons, up from four last year,” Gillet confided.

That is far from what the region provided a century earlier, when annual production was around 1,800-2,000 tons.

As for centifolia roses, yearly output is roughly 100 times less than a century ago.

Topics: French perfumes Centifolia

