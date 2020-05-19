You are here

  • Home
  • Tragedy of Saudi medic in Makkah, dead from coronavirus at 43

Tragedy of Saudi medic in Makkah, dead from coronavirus at 43

Short Url

https://arab.news/zg5yt

Updated 24 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Tragedy of Saudi medic in Makkah, dead from coronavirus at 43

  • Health care community in Makkah mourns dedicated professional who spent his life in the service of others
Updated 24 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Colleagues, friends and family said farewell on Monday to a Saudi health care hero who helped others to combat the coronavirus, only to succumb to it himself.

Khaled Al-Husseini Al-Sharif, 43, a nurse at King Abdul Aziz Hospital in Makkah, first became ill a month ago, and suffered breathing difficulties. He was transferred to intensive care and placed on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday.

Mourners at Al-Sharif’s funeral on Monday recalled a dedicated and courageous health care professional who spent his life in the health service and whose devotion to duty never wavered.

The medical profession “is feeling a deep sorrow for the loss of one of its heroes, but at the same time proud of Khaled who carved his name among those who stood at the forefront to fight the pandemic,” Makkah health chief Wael Motair said.

Motair described the dead man as one of the best nurses in the hospital, and an inspiring role model for others.

Al-Sharif’s brother Hussein, also a nurse, said that as soon as Khaled showed symptoms of the illness, he had isolated himself from his family so as not to transmit it.

He began to complain of difficulty in breathing and developed acute kidney damage and issues in other vital functions. His immunity was weak and he suffered from diabetes, which he developed a few months ago.

Khaled, who had two brothers and a sister, had been a nurse for 15 years. He leaves behind a seven-year-old son, Ghali.

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and his deputy Prince Badr bin Sultan extended their condolences to the nurse’s family, and expressed their sincere sympathy.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Uber Medics launches in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Eight more people succumb to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel dies

Saleh Abdullah Kamel. (Supplied)
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel dies

  • Kamel was involved in efforts to expand trade significantly among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Abdullah Kamel, born 1941, died in Jeddah on Monday. He was the chairman and founder of the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, one of the Middle East’s largest conglomerates.

Kamel was chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI)  (2009-2018) as well as the Islamic Chamber of Commerce.

In an interview with this newspaper of Aug. 10, 2012 he estimated the total value of Islamic zakat in the Kingdom at SR 1 trillion. “Such a huge amount could be used to solve many economic and social problems in the country.” He said that people should pay zakat for real estate properties that have been offered for sale. “We Muslims should understand the economic wisdom behind the system if we collect and use zakat properly for it can bring about substantial improvement in our economic conditions.

He was called “the father of contemporary Islamic finance,” and received Malaysia’s Royal Award for Islamic Finance in November 2010.

He was involved in efforts to expand trade significantly among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In his capacity as chairman of Dallah Al-Baraka Group , he led numerous projects to promote Saudi Arabia as a regional economic force.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Eight more people succumb to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia now higher than active cases

Latest updates

Tragedy of Saudi medic in Makkah, dead from coronavirus at 43
Pakistan denies its US envoy said India should engage with Taliban
Tanker attack shows pirates still a threat: Experts
New surge in oil price as demand bounces back
Victims of COVID-19 fill Muslim cemeteries in France

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.