Scores of shops closed in Kuwait for violating coronavirus precautionary measures

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Municipality closed 175 shops in April for violating the COVID-19 preventive measures set by the country, state news agency KUNA reported.
The inspection teams have recorded 352 violations.
The municipality has also issued notices on 2,004 neglected vehicles and seized another 95. It also issued 80 violations on public hygiene and waste transportation regulations.
Another total of 37 violations and 91 warnings were issued to street vendors, while some shops were given 92 violations. Various real estate properties were also issued 13 violation notices.
