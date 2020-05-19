You are here

Scores of shops closed in Kuwait for violating coronavirus precautionary measures

The inspection teams have recorded 352 violations. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Kuwait’s Municipality closed 175 shops in April for violating the COVID-19 preventive measures set by the country, state news agency KUNA reported.
The inspection teams have recorded 352 violations.
The municipality has also issued notices on 2,004 neglected vehicles and seized another 95. It also issued 80 violations on public hygiene and waste transportation regulations.
Another total of 37 violations and 91 warnings were issued to street vendors, while some shops were given 92 violations. Various real estate properties were also issued 13 violation notices.

UAE foreign residents can return to country starting June

  • ICA asked those wishing to return to the UAE to visit smartservices.ica.gov.ae and register in the service called ‘Residents’ Entry Permit’
Updated 40 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE foreign residents will be able to return to the country starting June 1, state news agency WAM reported citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA).
"The move is aimed at streamlining their safe return to the UAE," the statement read.
ICA has also asked those wishing to return to the UAE to visit smartservices.ica.gov.ae and register in the service called ‘Residents’ Entry Permit.’

