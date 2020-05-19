You are here

Saudi embassy reiterates condolences for Dec 6 Florida shootings, welcomes FBI findings

The FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors in a December attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s embassy to the United States has reiterated its condolences to Americans over the loss of life during the Florida naval base gun attack that took place on Dec. 6, 2019.

Members of the FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors in a December attack at a naval base in Florida, and found evidence linking him to Al-Qaeda, Attorney General William Barr said on Monday.

“The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterates its sincerest condolences to the Amercian people on the tragedy that unfolded in December at Pensacola, Florida and welcomes the announcement by US authorities of the recovery of critical intelligence from the assailant’s telephones,” an embassy statement read.

The shooter, Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, also wounded eight people before being killed by law enforcement during the Dec. 6, 2019, attack. He was on the base as part of a US Navy training program designed to foster links with foreign allies.

“Saudi Arabia has fully cooperated with US law enforcement on the investigation, and we are continuing to provide full support to our American counterparts,” the statement from the embassy said.

On the discovery of the Al-Qaeda link, the embassy said that “terrorists” had attacked their citizens and military personnel in “Islam's holiest sites” in Mecca and Medina.

“This is why the Kingdom has been so committed to the restoration of security and stability in Yemen, where AQAP is based,” the statement read in reference to Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. 

“We are determined not to let Yemen become another haven for global terrorist organizations, and we have worked closely with the United States to keep AQAP and ISIS on the run,” the statement added, stating that last June, Saudi forces captured Abu Osama Al-Muhajir, Daesh leader in Yemen, in a raid in eastern part of the country.

The US provides military training to Saudi soldiers, pilots and sailors. Approximately 28,000 Saudis have undergone military training in the US over the course of several decades.

“US-Saudi partnership is one of the primary pillars of the global effort to dismantle and defeat terrorist,” the embassy said, adding that they have been coordinating with the US to “better protect American and Saudi citizens from terrorist threats.”

Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel dies

Saleh Abdullah Kamel. (Supplied)
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Kamel dies

  • Kamel was involved in efforts to expand trade significantly among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Abdullah Kamel, born 1941, died in Jeddah on Monday. He was the chairman and founder of the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, one of the Middle East’s largest conglomerates.

Kamel was chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI)  (2009-201) as well as the Islamic Chamber of Commerce.

In an interview with this newspaper of Aug. 10, 2012 he estimated the total value of Islamic zakat in the Kingdom at SR 1 trillion. “Such a huge amount could be used to solve many economic and social problems in the country.” He said that people should pay zakat for real estate properties that have been offered for sale. “We Muslims should understand the economic wisdom behind the system if we collect and use zakat properly for it can bring about substantial improvement in our economic conditions.

He was called “the father of contemporary Islamic finance,” and received Malaysia’s Royal Award for Islamic Finance in November 2010.

He was involved in efforts to expand trade significantly among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In his capacity as chairman of Dallah Al-Baraka Group , he led numerous projects to promote Saudi Arabia as a regional economic force.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

