You are here

  • Home
  • ‘The Last Dance’ is exactly what sports fans needed

‘The Last Dance’ is exactly what sports fans needed

‘The Last Dance’ is about Michael Jordan’s historic Chicago Bulls. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/beema

Updated 54 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘The Last Dance’ is exactly what sports fans needed

Updated 54 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: One singularly significant disadvantage of a sports biopic is viewer interest. Someone not interested in, say, hockey may be difficult to win over to a film about it. Jason Hehir’s latest Netflix /ESPN epic, the 10-episode “The Last Dance,” about Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, whose rampage made sporting history in the 1990s, could have struggled with this issue. But a little patience can go a long way — give it a chance, and it will grab your attention.

I have never been a fan of basketball, but a few episodes into “The Last Dance” had me hooked to the series and its protagonist, Jordan, who played 15 seasons with the Bulls in the US’s National Basketball Association (NBA). 

The documentary, while emphasizing the athlete’s undeniable cultural influence, leadership and heroism, offers many hours of exciting basketball that get our pulses racing. Conceptualized and shot with wonderful imagination, “The Last Dance” also examines the stories of his teammates, not to mention hopes and disillusionment of players who had to go up against Jordan on the court. 




“The Last Dance” also examines the stories of Jordan's teammates, not to mention hopes and disillusionment of players who had to go up against him on the court. (Supplied)

Generally focusing on the 1997-98 Bulls run, we are also taken into the murkiness of the backroom dealing and behind-the-scenes machinations of sports management and stardom, explained through detailed interviews with Jordan himself, as well as other prominent NBA players and coaches — and even a former US president. 

The not-so-discreet attempts to remove Phil Jackson as the team’s head coach, and teammate Dennis Rodman’s erratic behavior are touched upon, as is NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s disgruntlement over his low salary. The murder of Jordan’s father, in a botched-highway robbery, is also examined in detail, showing a different side to the story of “MJ”. 




Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. (Supplied)

But the story always returns to the irrepressible Jordan’s on-court antics. Nothing could keep him down, from severe food poisoning before a key playoff game to being targeted by opponents.

Hehir’s work is not a purely devotional piece. Jordan’s gambling history is laid bare, and the rumors that he was a bully are given plenty of credence.




The documentary offers many hours of exciting basketball that get our pulses racing. (Supplied)

But all that does little to detract from the man’s reputation. “The Last Dance” makes it clear in all senses — It is a documentary series leading up to the end of Jordan’s time in Chicago, but highlights every pirouette and twirl along the way. Jordan’s career was almost literally a dance — nimble-footed, graceful and powerful all at once, and sure to bring the house down every time.

With sport across the world mothballed on account of the coronavirus, this series, reminding us all of one of the world’s great sporting icons, was just what sports fans needed.

Topics: The Last Dance review Michael Jordan

Riyadh-born designer Deema Ajlani embraces minimalism amid pandemic

Updated 19 May 2020
RACHEL MCARTHUR

Riyadh-born designer Deema Ajlani embraces minimalism amid pandemic

Updated 19 May 2020
RACHEL MCARTHUR

DUBAI: Rewind to late 2019, when Deema Ajlani was masterminding her latest modest collections for Ramadan, Eid and this summer in her studio. Little did anyone know what was in store for this year.

But exploring her current edits, it is clear that the fashion designer’s love for minimalism has paid off at a time when everyone is staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Recalling the design process, Ajlani told Arab News: “The emerging trend was the jalabiya designs that are off the shoulder, for example, with many things going on, but that’s not my aesthetic at all. Even though it was high in demand, I’ve stayed true to my vision. I like embellishment, but I like to do it in a minimalist way.”

The Saudi, Bahrain-based designer’s current holiday season collections have been well-received by fashion fans thanks to her simplistic, flowy designs that are perfectly suitable to wear from the comfort of a living room.

Deema Ajlani Spring 2020. (Supplied)

“Customers are looking for more casual pieces that can easily be worn at home. I was lucky that (my collections) went that way,” she said.

Her Ramadan capsule comprises beautifully understated kaftans, with the designer drawing inspiration from her Saudi roots as well as her adopted home country.

The Eid edit features an exclusive preview of her Spring Summer 2020 collection, with six modest pieces paying homage to Africa.  

Highlights include the Ife Dress, Ajlani’s personal favorite, which is a pink flower print maxi dress with puffed sleeves and beaded belt.

Another is the Nala, available in three color ways and showcasing what she describes as a bold indigenous print.

Riyadh native Ajlani handles her designs from concept to color palette. Despite no formal training, she even creates her own prints.

She may be approaching only four years in the business, but Ajlani’s brand is fast emerging as one to watch in the local fashion scene.

Deema Ajlani Spring 2020. (Supplied)

What started out as a hobby turned into a professional career after she found others asking her where she got her pieces from.

“I’ve always had an eye for cuts and things like that,” she said. “It was always in the back of my mind and an interest, but career-wise I studied psychology. Initially, it was just a hobby.”

She quickly realized that she could offer something that was not on the market at the time. “(Looking at kaftans), I used to struggle to find anything that fitted me because everything was made as ‘free size’ or was too long,” she said.

In 2016, Deema Ajlani the label was born. With 100-150 kaftans, her debut collection was a hit, selling out almost immediately. “I thought, ‘Well, maybe I could do this!’” she said.

Deema Ajlani Spring 2020. (Supplied)

One factor that has kept Ajlani’s overheads to a minimum in this current climate is that she only operates online.

She believes that the current situation showcases how important it is for local businesses to be able to have a robust online presence.

“E-commerce is key, and so to sustain yourself you need an e-commerce platform,” she said. “Going forward, there will be more acceptance of online shopping.” 

Today, as she is busy prepping for Eid deliveries, Ajlani — who is also a fulltime mother of three — has found herself able to take something of a breather for the first time.

“I’m still in my brainstorming phase for my next collection because production has completely shut down. I’m a startup; I don’t have a full team behind me,” she said.

“But in this current situation I feel like there has been a pause button. There’s only so much you can do right now. We’re all in this together.”

Topics: Deema Ajlani saudi designer

Latest updates

‘The Last Dance’ is exactly what sports fans needed
UK invests extra £85m in vaccine drive
Riyadh-born designer Deema Ajlani embraces minimalism amid pandemic
Gaza girl, 13, teaches neighborhood children during school closure
Saudi embassy reiterates condolences for Dec 6 Florida shootings, welcomes FBI findings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.