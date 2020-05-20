You are here

Iran team to probe Afghan torture claims

Afghan National Army officers stand guard at the site of a blast in Ghazni province, Afghanistan May 18, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • Reports of the incident sparked anger in Kabul, with Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar raising the matter with Iranian officials during a “tense interaction” days later
KABUL: Tehran will set up a team to investigate an incident in which Iranian guards were alleged to have been responsible for the drowning of a group of illegal Afghan migrants earlier this month, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
“Iranian border officials refuted the findings of the government and will send a high-ranking delegation to the Afghan side for investigation,” Gran Hewad told Arab News, citing the findings of a team of Afghan Border Commissioners who were sent to Iran for an investigation.
The Afghan commissioners have handed over the investigation to diplomatic authorities based on a bilateral border agreement, he added.
“The Iranian authorities have informed Afghanistan Embassy in Tehran that they, too, have appointed a diplomatic team to address the matter further,” Hewad said.
As part of a move to draw global attention to the alleged incident which took place on May 1, several Afghans on Monday gathered outside the UN compound in the western city of Herat, which lies near the border with Iran and is home to most of the 46 migrants.
“We staged the rally because this incident was the most brutal of all and the world must take this matter seriously,” Hamid Rasa, one of the participants told Arab News by phone from Herat.
Rasa, along with several others, urged the UN to investigate the incident, with locals saying the migrants had crossed into Iran at night, and were detained, tortured and forced at gunpoint to jump into a river the next day. The Harirud River, where the alleged incident took place, forms the border between the two countries.
“Out of the 46 people involved, 13 drowned, 14 are still missing and 19 managed to survive,” Hewad said.

Afghan border commissioners interviewed villagers, survivors and the victims’ next of kin before sharing the evidence with their Iranian counterparts, “who rejected the findings,” he said.
Reports of the incident sparked anger in Kabul, with Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar raising the matter with Iranian officials during a “tense interaction” days later.
In recent years, Iran and Afghanistan have had uneasy ties, with Kabul complaining that Tehran uses Afghan Shiite migrants to fight its proxy wars in the Middle East, as well as providing cash and arms to Taliban insurgents fighting the Afghan government and US-led troops in Afghanistan.

Mass evacuations as major cyclone heads for India, Bangladesh

This photo release from the District Administration of Bhola shows residents being evacuated in Dhalchar village as the Cyclone Amphan barrels towards Bangladesh’s coast. (AFP)
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Mass evacuations as major cyclone heads for India, Bangladesh

  • Cyclone Amphan feared to be more destructive than Sidr in 2007
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
AFP

KOLKATA, INDIA: Millions of people were being moved to safety Tuesday as one of the fiercest cyclones in decades barrelled towards India and Bangladesh, with evacuation plans complicated by coronavirus precautions.

Both countries are under various stages of lockdown because of the disease, with infections still surging.
Authorities in Bangladesh planned to evacuate 2.2 million people, fearing cyclone Amphan will be more destructive than Sidr in 2007, when 3,500 people died, mostly from rising seas swamping low-lying areas.
The junior disaster management minister, Enamur Rahman, said the number of shelters had been doubled to ensure social distancing, and everyone would be made to wear facemasks.
“We are also keeping separate isolation rooms in the shelters for any infected patients,” he told AFP.
But the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) aid group said coastal dwellers faced “an impossible choice” of braving the cyclone by staying put, or risking being infected with coronavirus in a shelter.
CRS’s Snigdha Chakraborty warned of ‘grim days ahead’ as limited access to safe water and health facilities take their toll on locals whose livelihoods have already been devastated by the pandemic.
On Tuesday Amphon was still several hundred kilometera (miles) out to sea in the Bay of Bengal, packing winds of up to 235 kmph and gusts of 255 kmph.
It was expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon or early evening.
In India, Weather Office Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told local media that Amphon would be the most powerful weather system since a super-cyclone in 1999 killed 10,000 people in the eastern state of Odisha.

West Bengal state official Manturam Pakhira said more than 200,000 people were being evacuated from coastal districts and the Sundarbans, a vast mangrove forest area.
“Authorities are also supplying masks and sanitizers and making arrangements so that they can maintain safe distance from each other,” he said.
In Odisha, relief commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena told AFP that 20,000 people had been evacuated, with 600 disaster response teams standing by.
“We will evacuate more people depending on the situation. No one will be allowed to stay in huts with thatched roofs in coastal areas,” Jena said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was praying for everyone’s safety after chairing a virtual meeting on preparations Monday.
Although not predicted to be on the direct path of the storm, south-eastern Bangladesh is home to almost a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, most living in vast camps of shacks.
The first coronavirus cases were reported there last week, and by Tuesday there were six confirmed cases.
The UN said emergency items such as food, tarpaulins and water purification tablets had been stockpiled.
Bangladesh’s coast, home to 30 million people, and India’s east are regularly battered by cyclones that have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in recent decades.
A typhoon, tornadoes and flooding killed 139,000 in Bangladesh in 1991, while in 2008 Cyclone Nargis left 138,000 people dead or missing in Myanmar.
While the storms’ frequency and intensity have increased -- blamed partly on climate change -- deaths have fallen thanks to faster evacuations, better forecasting and more shelters.

Topics: cyclone

